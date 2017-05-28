Impressive Cloughaneely much too strong for MacCumhaills

Classy Cloughaneely had far too much power and panache for an outgunned Sean MacCumhaill’s side who finished up with 14 men in this eventual one-sided encounter at Pairc Naomh Fhionan.

Cloughaneely 0-17

Sean MacCumhaills 1-6

Once again, lively veteran Denis Boyle’s trusty left boot was working over time and he cooly landed seven points.

MacCumhaill’s cup of woe was complete as early as he 24th minute when Gary Dunnion was red-carded.

Cloughaneely were the dominant side in the opening half and were more than worth their half-time lead of 0-7 to 1-2.

It took a well- worked goal from MacCumhaill’s Stephen Mulligan to put a semblance of respectability on the score line.

But the home side made full use of the extra man on the resumption.

The losers could only manage a further four points towards the end of this affair and were held scoreless for long periods as Cloughaneely stamped their authority on matters.

The points-fest continued with Kevin Mulhern, Aidan Doohan, Ciaran McGeady, Jason McGee and John McGarvey all on target.

Outgunned MacCumhaills relied on Darren O’Leary for the bulk of their inspiration.

And they badly missed the presence of county star Marty O’Reilly.

Cloughaneely: Shaun McClafferty; Ciaran McFadden (0-1), Sean McGuire, John Harley; Michael Fitzgerald, Cian McFadden, Declan McGarvey; Kevin Mulhern (0-2), Jason McGee (0-1); Aidan Doohan (0-1), Denis Boyle (0-7, 6f), Ciaran Scanlon; John Fitzgerald, Paul Sweeney (0-2), Mark Harley (0-1)

Subs: Ciaran McGeady (0-1) for Ciaran Scanlon (HT), John McGarvey (0-1) for Michael Fitzgerald (38 mins), Darren McGeever for Jason McGee (47 mins)

MacCumhaills: Christopher Patton; Brian Patton, Martin Gallagher, Christopher Gallagher; Aaron Kelly, John Lynch, Rory Dunleavy; Gary Wilson (0-1) Steven O’Reilly; Padraic Patton, Stephen Mulligan (1-1), Gavin Gallagher; Gary Dunnion, Darren O’Leary (0-4, 3f), Brendan McLaughlin.

Subs: Rory McMenamin for Gavin Gallagher (Black card, 1 min), Brian Patton for Gary Wilson (42 mins).