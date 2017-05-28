Worrying news for Donegal as Michael Murphy suffers injury

There was worrying news for Donegal supporters on Sunday after Donegal captain Michael Murphy suffered injury playing for his club.

Murphy was injured and had to hobble off after only 17 minutes of Glenswilly's All County League Division One match with Gaoth Dobhair.

The Donegal man had kicked a point as Glenswilly enjoyed a good start in the game at Pairc Naomh Columba.

Gaoth Dobhair went on to win the game 0-22 to 2-13, and in another worrying incident, another county man, Neil McGee, was forced to leave the action because of injury.

Donegal will play Tyrone in their Ulster Senior Championship semi-final on Sunday, June 18th.

Tyrone defeated Derry in their quarter-final at Celtic Park on Sunday.