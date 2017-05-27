Saturday night victories for Naomh Colmcille and Convoy

It’s as you were at the top of the All County League Division 4 after Saturday evening’s games with all three of the top teams winning.

Naomh Colmcille came through a tough battle in Castlefinn, defeating Robert Emmetts by 0-14 to 0-9.

It’s another great win for the Newtown club who led by just a point at half-time, 0-7 to 0-6.

There was quite a tussle in Convoy where the St. Mary’s club defeated Carndonagh by 3-8 to 2-7.

Goals from Darren Bonner and Michael Ayton helped Convoy into a 2-3 to 0-5 half-time lead after Carndonagh had enjoyed a good start.

Within minutes of the restart, Bonner scored a third goal and suddenly the home side’s lead was out to 7 points, 3-3 to 0-5. But Carndonagh hit back with a goal from a penalty.

Then in the closing period, they scored a second goal to reduce the margin to two points, 3-6 to 2-7.

But Convoy knocked over a couple of late points to seal a four-point win.

Na Rossa got the ball rolling on Friday night with an impressive 0-15 to 0-7 win away to Naomh Padraig of Muff.

Despite being without several players, Na Rossa produced a fine team performance and led 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

Driven on by John McDyer, Adam McHugh and Odhran Molloy, they were the better team in the second half and scored a deserved win.

Saturday evening’s scheduled game between Naomh Padraig, Lifford and Urris was postponed.

Na Rossa, St. Mary’s Convoy and Naomh Colmcille share the lead on 10 points, although Na Rossa have one more game played.