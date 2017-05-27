Big crowds turn out to give cyclists a Donegal send-off

It was a rainy day in Donegal town as the riders set off for the penultimate day of An Post Rás on Saturday morning.

The heavy rain forecast was set to impact this stage which covered 167.3km from Donegal town to Ardee.

The riders left the county after experiencing some grueling stages in blistering sunshine over the past few days.

Yannis Yssaad (France Armée de Terre) attacked late to claim Friday's stage six win in Donegal town. The 23-year-old sprinted to the line to give the French team their first stage win of the week.

Yssaad had the legs to edge out stage one winner Nicolai Brøchner Nielsen (Denmark Riwal Platform Cycling) who finished second and green jersey holder (points classification) leader Dennis Bakker (Netherlands Delta Cycling) in third.

Stage four winner Matthew Teggart (An Post Chain Reaction) came home best of the Irish in seventh place.

Day six of the race took the riders south of Dungloe through craggy mountains and sweeping fields. At 132.1 kilometers, the stage was the second shortest of the week but by far the hilliest, featuring seven categorised climbs and one An Post prime at Dunkineely.