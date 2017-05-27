McNasser winner of Donegal Town 5k on Friday evening

Ultan McNasser of Sligo AC was first home in the Donegal Town 5k on Friday evening, ahead of Michael Murphy of Ferbane and another Sligo AC runner Alan Kearins.

Local Deirdre Dillon was first lady home ahead of her Tir Chonaill AC members Emer O'Brien and Julie McNamee.

FULL RESULTS

1. 8 Ultan McNasser m Male 40-49 Sligo AC 17:18

2. 25 Michael Murphy m Male 40-49 Ferbane AC 17:46

3. 9 Alan Kearins m Male 40-49 Sligo AC 18:20

4. 10 Jason McMarron m Male 40-49 Sligo AC 18:38

5. 27 Jason Graham m Male 40-49 Tir Chonaill AC 19:39

6. 16 Andy Gilchrist m Male 20-39 Tir Chonaill AC 20:31

7. 6 Donal Haughey m Male 60 Tir Chonaill AC 20:34

8. 36 Drew Doherty m Male 50-59 Finn Valley AC 20:48

9. 26 Michael Jr Murphy m Male Juni 20:58

10. 34 Lee McNamee m Male Juni Tir Chonaill AC 21:15

11. 51 Deirdre Dillon f Female 50-59 Tir Chonaill AC 21:22

12. 32 Nick North m Male 50-59 21:35

13. 7 Owen Coyle m Male 50-59 Rosses AC 21:47

14. 11 Emer O Brien f Female Junior Tir Chonaill AC 22:07

15. 33 Julie McNamee f Female 20-39 Tir Chonaill AC 22:15

16. 35 John J Cannon m Male 60 Tir Chonaill AC 22:26

17. 39 Marie McGroary f Female 20-39 Tir Chonaill AC 22:42

18. 24 Gerard McCaferty m Male 50-59 Tir Chonaill AC 22:48

19. 28 Paddy Boyle m Male 20-39 Tir Chonaill AC 23:12

20. 17 Oliver Smith m Male 20-39 Killybegs Swanlings 23:20

21. 14 Paddy McGlynn m Male 20-39 Tir Chonaill AC 23:28

22. 18 Tom Bangert m Male 60 Raphoe Road Runners 23:39

23. 53 Hugh McNulty m Male 40-49 Tir Chonaill AC 23:39

24. 21 Pat Byrne m Male 50-59 Killybegs Swanlings 24:21

25. 22 Darren Moy m Male 40-49 24:28

26. 30 Julian Moloy m Male 50-59 Tir Chonaill AC 24:50

27. 31 Katie North f Female 20-39 25:16

28. 37 Sean Lorinyenko m Male 50-59 Tir Chonaill AC 25:28

29. 41 Gloria Donaghey f Female 50-59 Finn Valley AC 25:54

30. 40 Jenifer McGroary f Female 20-39 Tir Chonaill AC 26:23

31. 15 Billy Broderick m Male 50-59 Killybegs Swanlings 26:42

32. 20 Marjan Bangert m Female 60 26:46

33. 13 Brid Meehan f Female 50-59 Tir Chonaill AC 28:12

34. 52 Sarah Thompson f Female 40-49 Tir Chonaill AC 28:13

35. 23 Ann-Marie Moy f Female 40-49 St. Nauls Runners 28:49

36. 46 Bernie Timony f Female 40-49 Tir Chonaill AC 29:08

37. 38 Orla Doogan f Male 50-59 Tir Chonaill AC 30:05

38. 12 Sharon Gillespie f Female 50-59 Tir Chonaill AC 30:06

39. 29 Geraldine Boyle f Female 20-39 Tir Chonaill AC 30:43

40. 48 Patricia McNeeley f Female 20-39 Tir Chonaill AC 32:23

41. 47 Mary McNulty f Female 20-39 Tir Chonaill AC 32:23

42. 44 Joanne Thomas f Female 40-49 Tir Chonaill AC 33:44

43. 45 Ollie Thomas m Male 50-59 Tir Chonaill AC 33:48

44. 43 Shannon Monaghan f Female Junior Bruckless Road Runners 39:22

45. 42 Carmel Monaghan f Female 20-39 Bruckless Road Runners 39:26