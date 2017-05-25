STAGE 5 UPDATE: McFadden in crash outside Ramelton

Letterkenny's Sean McFadden was involved in a crash close to Ramelton during today's Stage 5 of the An Post Ras.

According to Jason Black of the Voodoo Performance Team, McFadden suffered cuts during the incident. However, he was able to get back on his bike and rejoin the race.

Stage 5 saw the riders leave Buncrana on Thursday morning and travel over 180kms to Dungloe.