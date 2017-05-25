AN POST RÁS
STAGE 5 UPDATE: McFadden in crash outside Ramelton
Letterkenny man suffers cuts, but is back on his bike
Letterkenny's Sean McFadden was involved in a crash close to Ramelton during today's Stage 5 of the An Post Ras.
According to Jason Black of the Voodoo Performance Team, McFadden suffered cuts during the incident. However, he was able to get back on his bike and rejoin the race.
Stage 5 saw the riders leave Buncrana on Thursday morning and travel over 180kms to Dungloe.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on