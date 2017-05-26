Big Donegal interest in Sean McGoldrick's Belfast boxing date in June

Welsh boxer, Sean McGoldrick, whose father, Liam is a native of Ballyshannon, will have his second professional bout on Irish soil next month.

The Newport bantamweight will be fighting on the undercard of the Ryan Burnett - Lee Haskins IBF World Bantamweight title on June 10 at the Odyssey Arena, Belfast.

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat this week, McGoldrick was awaiting confirmation of his opponent for the night, but was really looking forward to boxing on Irish soil.

He made his professional debut in Manchester at the end of March, having a comfortable 40-36 win over Lee Selby.

“Everything has been coming together for the fight. Preparations couldn’t have gone better. I have had excellent sparring and everything is in place for the fight,” said McGoldrick.

As is normal in these situations, Sean’s opponent is expected to be named this week, and that is the last part of the jigsaw. “I’m hoping to have confirmation this week and then along with my coach, we can concentrate more on tactics.

“Up until now it has been about fitness and the sooner we get news of the opponent the better.”

It looks as if there will be a bumper crowd in Belfast to support McGoldrick. “We have up to 100 coming over from Wales and I’m expecting that there will be some coming up from Donegal.”

Indeed, we could see boxing fans from all over the country going to see McGoldrick, who will be hoping to take another step up the professional ladder.

Apart from the Donegal connection, Sean’s mother is a native of Tipperary. Sean has been a frequent visitor to Donegal with his family and when on holidays boxed in Donegal in his amateur days as a member of the Finn Valley Boxing Club, winning a Donegal Youths title.

He doesn’t get to Donegal now as often as before but was over recently at the funeral of a family friend in Sligo and was in Donegal for a day.

However, after his Belfast fight, he plans to spend a week in the Ballyshannon area. “I’m hoping to get a few recovery runs in on Rossnowlagh beach, which would be perfect.”

Among those who will be in the Odyssey Arena in Belfast on June 10th is family friend, Peter O’Donnell, who was also in Manchester for McGoldrick’s professional debut in March.

Prior to turning professional, McGoldrick won a Commonwealth gold medal as an 18-year-old and was a member of the British High Performance Unit for a number of year.

The 24-year-old is wished the best of luck for his Belfast fight.