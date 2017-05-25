McFadden and Donegal team at the half-way point

All this week, we've brought you Sean McFadden's diary from the An Post Ras.

The Letterkenny man is part of the Donegal Voodoo Performance team who are up to 10th in the standings after Wednesday's stage from Bundoran to Buncrana.

Here's Sean's latest report:

Four stages down. Four to go.

I'm not exactly a stranger to the mighty Mamore Gap in the Inishowen peninsula. But I don't think I was ever as happy to see the top of this mammoth climb, that can zap the energy like no other, than I was today.

For a fresh rider, Mamore will drive you to the limit. But when you have 130km in the legs before you start to climb it, and 450 km done on the previous three days, it's a different story altogether.

It really is every man to their own when the ascent begins. It's a beast of a climb.

The key to conquering it today was the huge level of support. Knowing that my daughter, Ciara Shauna, and son, Ruairi, were at the top drove me on when the big questions were posed.

The crowds along the climb today were unbelievable and the support from the locals was incredible. It made a difficult task that bit easier.

I was on my own for the descent which was fast - I clocked over 80 kph on the downward part.

The moment of the day for me came half way up the climb, when another Man of the Ras, Ian McLaughlin, from Letterkenny, gave me a massive boost with timely words of encouragement.

Seeing and hearing Ian made me find another gear. Ian isn't able to race anymore, but his presence on Mamore today, and his support for the riders, shows that his passion for cycling is as strong as ever.

Overall, Donegal Voodoo Performance are now tenth team out of 25 teams. We started the day in 14th, so we are moving in the right direction. Being in the top ten is a mighty achievement, given the quality of riders in this year's Ras.

Dermot finished 47th, Conn was 53rd, Colin was 126th, with myself 150th.

While I'm happy with my lot today, it took me a while to get into the groove. But once I got my second wind, it was hell for leather from Donegal Town.

When the flag dropped, the pace upped, we covered 54km in the first hour. I knew the first 30km was going to be the toughest part of the day, knowing how much traffic furniture I was going to have to contend with in Ballyshanon and Donegal Town. When I hit the main road, I was fine, although I had a few scary moments in the Twin Towns.

I got a mighty lift passing Lurgybrack NS in Letterkenny, where the pupils and staff were out in large numbers. It was nice to see some of my council work colleagues at the Dry Arch Roundabout as we swept around and out the dual carriageway.

Seeing a familiar face always gives me a lift.

It's back to Buncrana tomorrow for the start of day five which sees us heading for Knockalla and Carrigart and finishing in Dungloe.

Bring it on!