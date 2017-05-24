Belfast runner Mark McKinstry first home in Furey Insurance 5k

North Belfast Harrier Mark McKinstry was first home in the Furey Insurance 5k on a warm Tuesday evening.

He had three seconds to spare over Oisin Gallen, Finn Valley, with Keith Shiels, Foyle Valley a further three seconds back in a very close finish.

Teresa Doherty of Finn Valley was first woman home.

FULL RESULTS

Furey Insurance 5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 161 Mark McKinstry m MO North Belfast Harriers 15:08,6

2. 124 Oisin Gallen m MO Finn Valley AC 15:11,5

3. 205 Keith Shiels m MO Foyle Valley AC 15:14,4

4. 156 Noel Logan m MO City of Derry Spartans 15:20,2

5. 231 Pauric Breslin m MO Letterkenny AC 15:26,8

6. 139 Chris McGuinness m M35 Foyle valley AC 15:29,3

7. 207 Dermot McElchar m M40 Finn Valley AC 15:29,9

8. 217 David McMenamin m MO Inishowen AC 15:30,5

9. 131 Emmet McGintey m MO City of Derry Spartans 15:31,2

10. 120 Darrell McKee m M35 Acorns AC 15:33,0

11. 201 Gerard Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 15:35,4

12. 183 Michael Crawley m MO U/A 15:37,1

13. 245 Mark McFaul m MO Finn Valley AC 15:45,0

14. 169 Eoin Hughes m MJ Letterkenny AC 15:47,0

15. 196 Roy McGillowey m MO Foyle Valley AC 15:48,8

16. 125 Oran Gartlano m MJ Foyle Valley AC 16:01,0

17. 184 Pierce McCullagh m M35 Sperrin Harriers 16:01,6

18. 247 Mark Mullen m M35 City of Derry Spartans 16:02,0

19. 154 Johnny Canning m MO Foyle valley AC 16:02,1

20. 194 Joe Kennedy m MO Foyle Valley AC 16:03,0

21. 107 Steven McAlary m MO Springwell 16:04,1

22. 228 Kevin O`Boyle m M35 U/A 16:09,7

23. 203 Shane Mc Nulty m M40 Finn Valley AC 16:09,8

24. 145 Martin McVey m M35 Acorns AC 16:10,6

25. 109 David Porter m M35 Inishowen AC 16:15,4

26. 115 Aaron Meharg m MO Acorns AC 16:21,5

27. 242 Michael Bennett m M40 Ballymena Runners AC 16:21,6

28. 149 Paul McGlinchey m M35 Letterkenny AC 16:25,9

29. 190 Shane Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 16:33,9

30. 150 Seamus O`Donnell m M40 Finn Valley AC 16:34,3

31. 188 Teresa Doherty f FO Finn Valley AC 16:35,3

32. 1221 Raymond Birch m M35 Letterkenny AC 16:40,2

33. 244 Paddy Ryan m MO Milford AC 16:48,0

34. 123 Levi Dorsett m MO U/A 16:52,0

35. 158 Conor Mc Devitt m MO Foyle Valley AC 16:59,6

36. 195 Denis Rush m M45 ANI 17:00,4

37. 127 Diarumid O'Kane m M40 City of Derry Spartans 17:02,7

38. 181 Aidan O`Hagan m M35 Acorns AC 17:08,1

39. 134 Beryan McKee m M50 U/A 17:11,5

40. 136 Gavin McGinley m M40 City of Derry Spartans 17:12,3

41. 162 Vernon Shiels m M35 North Belfast Harriers 17:21,6

42. 223 Carl Kelly m MO Inishowen AC 17:24,0

43. 147 Martin McGirr m M35 Acorns AC 17:24,7

44. 214 Karol Doherty m M35 U/A 17:27,4

45. 174 Bill duncan m M50 Lifford Strabane AC 17:30,1

46. 164 Noleen Scanlan f FO Letterkenny AC 17:31,6

47. 104 Colm Mullan m M40 Acorns AC 17:35,3

48. 138 Amy Bulman f FO Willowfield Harriers 17:40,0

49. 128 Padraig Friel m M40 Letterkenny AC 17:43,0

50. 226 Dave Slater m M40 Enniskillen Running Club 17:52,0

51. 142 John O`Brien m M35 Finn Valley AC 17:54,3

52. 252 Marty Ross m M40 Bolt Running Club 18:01,9

53. 199 John Fisher m MO RISE 18:11,6

54. 258 Martin McLucas m M50 Inishowen AC 18:15,8

55. 102 Leslie Haire m M40 U/A 18:17,7

56. 151 Emmett Mullan m MO U/A 18:17,9

57. 155 Dara McNulty m M45 Foyle valley AC 18:18,5

58. 254 Ronan Healy m M45 Foyle valley AC 18:26,2

59. 112 Kerry Bamber f FO Ballymena Runners AC 18:27,3

60. 182 Gavin Corey m MO Sperrin Harriers 18:29,3

61. 266 Damien O`donnell m MO Cockhill Celtic 18:33,0

62. 168 Daniel Doherty m MJ Inishowen AC 18:33,5

63. 140 Philip Brines m M55 Lagan Valley AC 18:33,7

64. 163 Maria Ni Mhaloagian f FO Letterkenny AC 18:35,7

65. 137 Karl Dines m M55 Willowfield Harriers 18:36,4

66. 189 Marcus Mc Clintock m M45 Letterkenny AC 18:42,7

67. 103 Andy McInory m M40 U/A 18:43,8

68. 271 Gerard Marley m MO Milford AC 18:48,2

69. 185 Mark Nolan m M40 Inishowen AC 18:51,5

70. 153 Paul Connolly m M50 Ballymena Runners AC 18:55,1

71. 237 David Mc Nulty m M35 Lifford Strabane AC 18:57,1

72. 197 Niall Smith m M50 U/A 18:57,9

73. 220 Mark Connolly m M55 Finn Valley AC 18:58,5

74. 111 Paula McAllister f F35 Ballymena Runners AC 19:01,6

75. 135 Mark Gibney m M40 City of Derry Spartans 19:02,7

76. 248 Eomon Connolly m M40 Aghyaran Athletics 19:02,8

77. 130 Natalie Hall f F35 Acorns AC 19:04,7

78. 269 Gavin Doherty m M35 NWTC 19:08,9

79. 249 Joe McCarthy m M55 City of Derry Spartans 19:10,3

80. 133 Debbie Matchett f F50 Ballydrain Harriers 19:17,1

81. 186 Martin Dunleavy m M55 Foyle Valley AC 19:17,8

82. 251 Eoghan O'Grada m MO Bolt Running Club 19:24,6

83. 229 Leoni Mullen f FO Finn Valley AC 19:30,6

84. 275 Eoin Sheehy m M40 Milford AC 19:30,9

85. 110 Gearldine Quigley f F40 Ballymena Runners AC 19:31,4

86. 187 Seamus McCallion m M55 Foyle Valley AC 19:33,3

87. 206 Peter Cush m MJ U/A 19:35,6

88. 238 Sean Molloy m M40 Foyle Valley AC 19:40,0

89. 105 Helen McCready f FO Rosses 19:42,7

90. 268 Niall McShane m M40 U/A 19:52,8

91. 146 John Donnelly m M45 Ballymena Runners AC 19:54,9

92. 114 Olwer Murphy m M45 Acorns AC 19:55,8

93. 208 Adrian Marsh m M45 U/A 19:57,8

94. 260 Richie Sherrin m MO U/A 20:03,1

95. 122 Sinead Kenny f F40 Finn Valley AC 20:07,3

96. 262 Shaun Heaney m M35 NWTC 20:08,2

97. 274 Gillian Marley f FO Milford AC 20:12,5

98. 116 Lisa Simpson f F35 Acorns AC 20:14,0

99. 224 Sarrah Kelly f FJ Inishowen AC 20:18,1

100. 253 Stuart Dunne m M35 Bolt Running Club 20:29,5

101. 202 Conor Mc Gowan m MJ Springwell 20:41,9

102. 261 Eanna McLoughlin m MJ U/A 20:45,6

103. 243 Michael Mclaughlin m M55 U/A 20:48,8

104. 233 Joe McNulty m M45 U/A 20:52,4

105. 267 Joe McDaid m MO Illies FC 20:53,3

106. 213 Dermot Doherty m M40 U/A 20:57,1

107. 198 Catherine Hribar f F35 City of Derry Spartans 20:58,7

108. 225 Irene Clements f F55 1 zero 1 21:02,6

109. 132 Charlene McGintey f FO Foyle Valley AC 21:05,0

110. 191 Peter McLaughlin m M60 NWTC 21:06,3

111. 211 Michael Gallagher m M55 Foyle Valley AC 21:07,2

112. 222 Tom Doherty m M50 Foyle valley AC 21:08,1

113. 141 Joe Mcconnellogue m M45 U/A 21:20,9

114. 263 Sean Harlem m M35 U/A 21:21,0

115. 246 Declan McGuinness m M35 U/A 21:21,2

116. 152 Paul McConnellogue m M50 U/A 21:21,3

117. 144 Kevin Conway m M40 Acorns AC 21:26,4

118. 200 Emily McLaughlin f FJ Foyle valley AC 21:26,6

119. 179 Kevin Coyle m M40 Foyle valley AC 21:28,5

120. 236 Joseph Coyle m M35 NWTC 21:30,0

121. 250 Robert McNamee m M40 U/A 21:30,9

122. 166 Tony Grant m M55 Foyle Valley AC 21:33,6

123. 172 richard Raymond m M60 Letterkenny AC 21:42,6

124. 265 N.N. 265 21:45,8

125. 176 Orlaa Moran f F40 Foyle valley AC 21:46,2

126. 165 Benny Barber m M55 Foyle Valley AC 21:53,5

127. 209 Daithi McColgan m M35 Inishowen AC 21:53,7

128. 241 Greg Roberts m MO City of Derry Spartans 21:56,8

129. 259 James McCafforty m M40 NWTC 21:57,6

130. 212 Anne Doherty f F45 Inishowen AC 22:00,1

131. 216 Kinda Walsh f F45 Enniskillen Running Club 22:09,6

132. 227 Aleksandra Stanek f FO Enniskillen Running Club 22:12,2

133. 221 Denise Doherty f F40 Foyle valley AC 22:19,1

134. 255 Seamus Carlin m M35 Inishowen AC 22:19,8

135. 119 Sarah Kivlehan f FO City of Derry Spartans 22:22,3

136. 239 Richard Burke m MO 22:25,8

137. 148 Catherine Moran f F55 Foyle valley AC 22:30,3

138. 177 Paula Fleming f F35 Foyle valley AC 22:33,5

139. 215 Danny Sharkey m M55 U/A 22:42,7

140. 273 Marie O`Donnell f F40 Inishowen AC 22:54,4

141. 108 Brigeen Canaoan f F50 City of Derry Spartans 22:56,8

142. 232 Deborah Conroy f F35 U/A 22:58,7

143. 235 Justin Mc Cauley m MO 22:59,0

144. 240 Gary Mc Monagle m M45 Foyle Valley AC 23:00,8

145. 157 Ciaran Diamond m M35 23:04,3

146. 167 Brian Mclaughlin m M45 Foyle Valley AC 23:06,7

147. 193 Peter Jackson m M60 City of Derry Spartans 23:16,5

148. 204 John Friel m M45 Village Road Runners 23:23,6

149. 106 Ciara Fraser f FO City of Derry Spartans 23:26,0

150. 171 Kate Meehan f F50 Foyle Valley AC 24:11,9

151. 159 Jarlath Parlour m M55 Foyle Valley AC 24:29,4

152. 160 Patsy Doherty m M50 Foyle Valley AC 24:29,7

153. 129 Teeny Woods f F40 Acorns AC 24:54,0

154. 117 Sam Linton m M35 Acorns AC 24:55,3

155. 210 Aoibheann McColgan f FO U/A 25:19,0

156. 170 Dessie McCourt m M45 Foyle valley AC 25:22,0

157. 230 Danny Burns m M65 U/A 25:23,3

158. 101 Colm Furey m M40 U/A 27:52,7

159. 143 Betty Dolan m M50 Mourne derg 30:14,6

160. 272 Desmond Brownlie m M70 Lagan Valley AC 30:58,0

161. 192 Jason LeMasurier m M45 U/A 31:23,1

162. 121 Betty Gallen f F60 Firm Aghyaran 31:50,0

163. 219 Rosemary Connolly f F55 Aghyaran Athletics 32:11,9