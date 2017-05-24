FUREY INSURANCE 5K
Belfast runner Mark McKinstry first home in Furey Insurance 5k
Closely fought finish
North Belfast Harrier Mark McKinstry was first home in the Furey Insurance 5k on a warm Tuesday evening.
He had three seconds to spare over Oisin Gallen, Finn Valley, with Keith Shiels, Foyle Valley a further three seconds back in a very close finish.
Teresa Doherty of Finn Valley was first woman home.
FULL RESULTS
Furey Insurance 5k 2017
Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time
1. 161 Mark McKinstry m MO North Belfast Harriers 15:08,6
2. 124 Oisin Gallen m MO Finn Valley AC 15:11,5
3. 205 Keith Shiels m MO Foyle Valley AC 15:14,4
4. 156 Noel Logan m MO City of Derry Spartans 15:20,2
5. 231 Pauric Breslin m MO Letterkenny AC 15:26,8
6. 139 Chris McGuinness m M35 Foyle valley AC 15:29,3
7. 207 Dermot McElchar m M40 Finn Valley AC 15:29,9
8. 217 David McMenamin m MO Inishowen AC 15:30,5
9. 131 Emmet McGintey m MO City of Derry Spartans 15:31,2
10. 120 Darrell McKee m M35 Acorns AC 15:33,0
11. 201 Gerard Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 15:35,4
12. 183 Michael Crawley m MO U/A 15:37,1
13. 245 Mark McFaul m MO Finn Valley AC 15:45,0
14. 169 Eoin Hughes m MJ Letterkenny AC 15:47,0
15. 196 Roy McGillowey m MO Foyle Valley AC 15:48,8
16. 125 Oran Gartlano m MJ Foyle Valley AC 16:01,0
17. 184 Pierce McCullagh m M35 Sperrin Harriers 16:01,6
18. 247 Mark Mullen m M35 City of Derry Spartans 16:02,0
19. 154 Johnny Canning m MO Foyle valley AC 16:02,1
20. 194 Joe Kennedy m MO Foyle Valley AC 16:03,0
21. 107 Steven McAlary m MO Springwell 16:04,1
22. 228 Kevin O`Boyle m M35 U/A 16:09,7
23. 203 Shane Mc Nulty m M40 Finn Valley AC 16:09,8
24. 145 Martin McVey m M35 Acorns AC 16:10,6
25. 109 David Porter m M35 Inishowen AC 16:15,4
26. 115 Aaron Meharg m MO Acorns AC 16:21,5
27. 242 Michael Bennett m M40 Ballymena Runners AC 16:21,6
28. 149 Paul McGlinchey m M35 Letterkenny AC 16:25,9
29. 190 Shane Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 16:33,9
30. 150 Seamus O`Donnell m M40 Finn Valley AC 16:34,3
31. 188 Teresa Doherty f FO Finn Valley AC 16:35,3
32. 1221 Raymond Birch m M35 Letterkenny AC 16:40,2
33. 244 Paddy Ryan m MO Milford AC 16:48,0
34. 123 Levi Dorsett m MO U/A 16:52,0
35. 158 Conor Mc Devitt m MO Foyle Valley AC 16:59,6
36. 195 Denis Rush m M45 ANI 17:00,4
37. 127 Diarumid O'Kane m M40 City of Derry Spartans 17:02,7
38. 181 Aidan O`Hagan m M35 Acorns AC 17:08,1
39. 134 Beryan McKee m M50 U/A 17:11,5
40. 136 Gavin McGinley m M40 City of Derry Spartans 17:12,3
41. 162 Vernon Shiels m M35 North Belfast Harriers 17:21,6
42. 223 Carl Kelly m MO Inishowen AC 17:24,0
43. 147 Martin McGirr m M35 Acorns AC 17:24,7
44. 214 Karol Doherty m M35 U/A 17:27,4
45. 174 Bill duncan m M50 Lifford Strabane AC 17:30,1
46. 164 Noleen Scanlan f FO Letterkenny AC 17:31,6
47. 104 Colm Mullan m M40 Acorns AC 17:35,3
48. 138 Amy Bulman f FO Willowfield Harriers 17:40,0
49. 128 Padraig Friel m M40 Letterkenny AC 17:43,0
50. 226 Dave Slater m M40 Enniskillen Running Club 17:52,0
51. 142 John O`Brien m M35 Finn Valley AC 17:54,3
52. 252 Marty Ross m M40 Bolt Running Club 18:01,9
53. 199 John Fisher m MO RISE 18:11,6
54. 258 Martin McLucas m M50 Inishowen AC 18:15,8
55. 102 Leslie Haire m M40 U/A 18:17,7
56. 151 Emmett Mullan m MO U/A 18:17,9
57. 155 Dara McNulty m M45 Foyle valley AC 18:18,5
58. 254 Ronan Healy m M45 Foyle valley AC 18:26,2
59. 112 Kerry Bamber f FO Ballymena Runners AC 18:27,3
60. 182 Gavin Corey m MO Sperrin Harriers 18:29,3
61. 266 Damien O`donnell m MO Cockhill Celtic 18:33,0
62. 168 Daniel Doherty m MJ Inishowen AC 18:33,5
63. 140 Philip Brines m M55 Lagan Valley AC 18:33,7
64. 163 Maria Ni Mhaloagian f FO Letterkenny AC 18:35,7
65. 137 Karl Dines m M55 Willowfield Harriers 18:36,4
66. 189 Marcus Mc Clintock m M45 Letterkenny AC 18:42,7
67. 103 Andy McInory m M40 U/A 18:43,8
68. 271 Gerard Marley m MO Milford AC 18:48,2
69. 185 Mark Nolan m M40 Inishowen AC 18:51,5
70. 153 Paul Connolly m M50 Ballymena Runners AC 18:55,1
71. 237 David Mc Nulty m M35 Lifford Strabane AC 18:57,1
72. 197 Niall Smith m M50 U/A 18:57,9
73. 220 Mark Connolly m M55 Finn Valley AC 18:58,5
74. 111 Paula McAllister f F35 Ballymena Runners AC 19:01,6
75. 135 Mark Gibney m M40 City of Derry Spartans 19:02,7
76. 248 Eomon Connolly m M40 Aghyaran Athletics 19:02,8
77. 130 Natalie Hall f F35 Acorns AC 19:04,7
78. 269 Gavin Doherty m M35 NWTC 19:08,9
79. 249 Joe McCarthy m M55 City of Derry Spartans 19:10,3
80. 133 Debbie Matchett f F50 Ballydrain Harriers 19:17,1
81. 186 Martin Dunleavy m M55 Foyle Valley AC 19:17,8
82. 251 Eoghan O'Grada m MO Bolt Running Club 19:24,6
83. 229 Leoni Mullen f FO Finn Valley AC 19:30,6
84. 275 Eoin Sheehy m M40 Milford AC 19:30,9
85. 110 Gearldine Quigley f F40 Ballymena Runners AC 19:31,4
86. 187 Seamus McCallion m M55 Foyle Valley AC 19:33,3
87. 206 Peter Cush m MJ U/A 19:35,6
88. 238 Sean Molloy m M40 Foyle Valley AC 19:40,0
89. 105 Helen McCready f FO Rosses 19:42,7
90. 268 Niall McShane m M40 U/A 19:52,8
91. 146 John Donnelly m M45 Ballymena Runners AC 19:54,9
92. 114 Olwer Murphy m M45 Acorns AC 19:55,8
93. 208 Adrian Marsh m M45 U/A 19:57,8
94. 260 Richie Sherrin m MO U/A 20:03,1
95. 122 Sinead Kenny f F40 Finn Valley AC 20:07,3
96. 262 Shaun Heaney m M35 NWTC 20:08,2
97. 274 Gillian Marley f FO Milford AC 20:12,5
98. 116 Lisa Simpson f F35 Acorns AC 20:14,0
99. 224 Sarrah Kelly f FJ Inishowen AC 20:18,1
100. 253 Stuart Dunne m M35 Bolt Running Club 20:29,5
101. 202 Conor Mc Gowan m MJ Springwell 20:41,9
102. 261 Eanna McLoughlin m MJ U/A 20:45,6
103. 243 Michael Mclaughlin m M55 U/A 20:48,8
104. 233 Joe McNulty m M45 U/A 20:52,4
105. 267 Joe McDaid m MO Illies FC 20:53,3
106. 213 Dermot Doherty m M40 U/A 20:57,1
107. 198 Catherine Hribar f F35 City of Derry Spartans 20:58,7
108. 225 Irene Clements f F55 1 zero 1 21:02,6
109. 132 Charlene McGintey f FO Foyle Valley AC 21:05,0
110. 191 Peter McLaughlin m M60 NWTC 21:06,3
111. 211 Michael Gallagher m M55 Foyle Valley AC 21:07,2
112. 222 Tom Doherty m M50 Foyle valley AC 21:08,1
113. 141 Joe Mcconnellogue m M45 U/A 21:20,9
114. 263 Sean Harlem m M35 U/A 21:21,0
115. 246 Declan McGuinness m M35 U/A 21:21,2
116. 152 Paul McConnellogue m M50 U/A 21:21,3
117. 144 Kevin Conway m M40 Acorns AC 21:26,4
118. 200 Emily McLaughlin f FJ Foyle valley AC 21:26,6
119. 179 Kevin Coyle m M40 Foyle valley AC 21:28,5
120. 236 Joseph Coyle m M35 NWTC 21:30,0
121. 250 Robert McNamee m M40 U/A 21:30,9
122. 166 Tony Grant m M55 Foyle Valley AC 21:33,6
123. 172 richard Raymond m M60 Letterkenny AC 21:42,6
124. 265 N.N. 265 21:45,8
125. 176 Orlaa Moran f F40 Foyle valley AC 21:46,2
126. 165 Benny Barber m M55 Foyle Valley AC 21:53,5
127. 209 Daithi McColgan m M35 Inishowen AC 21:53,7
128. 241 Greg Roberts m MO City of Derry Spartans 21:56,8
129. 259 James McCafforty m M40 NWTC 21:57,6
130. 212 Anne Doherty f F45 Inishowen AC 22:00,1
131. 216 Kinda Walsh f F45 Enniskillen Running Club 22:09,6
132. 227 Aleksandra Stanek f FO Enniskillen Running Club 22:12,2
133. 221 Denise Doherty f F40 Foyle valley AC 22:19,1
134. 255 Seamus Carlin m M35 Inishowen AC 22:19,8
135. 119 Sarah Kivlehan f FO City of Derry Spartans 22:22,3
136. 239 Richard Burke m MO 22:25,8
137. 148 Catherine Moran f F55 Foyle valley AC 22:30,3
138. 177 Paula Fleming f F35 Foyle valley AC 22:33,5
139. 215 Danny Sharkey m M55 U/A 22:42,7
140. 273 Marie O`Donnell f F40 Inishowen AC 22:54,4
141. 108 Brigeen Canaoan f F50 City of Derry Spartans 22:56,8
142. 232 Deborah Conroy f F35 U/A 22:58,7
143. 235 Justin Mc Cauley m MO 22:59,0
144. 240 Gary Mc Monagle m M45 Foyle Valley AC 23:00,8
145. 157 Ciaran Diamond m M35 23:04,3
146. 167 Brian Mclaughlin m M45 Foyle Valley AC 23:06,7
147. 193 Peter Jackson m M60 City of Derry Spartans 23:16,5
148. 204 John Friel m M45 Village Road Runners 23:23,6
149. 106 Ciara Fraser f FO City of Derry Spartans 23:26,0
150. 171 Kate Meehan f F50 Foyle Valley AC 24:11,9
151. 159 Jarlath Parlour m M55 Foyle Valley AC 24:29,4
152. 160 Patsy Doherty m M50 Foyle Valley AC 24:29,7
153. 129 Teeny Woods f F40 Acorns AC 24:54,0
154. 117 Sam Linton m M35 Acorns AC 24:55,3
155. 210 Aoibheann McColgan f FO U/A 25:19,0
156. 170 Dessie McCourt m M45 Foyle valley AC 25:22,0
157. 230 Danny Burns m M65 U/A 25:23,3
158. 101 Colm Furey m M40 U/A 27:52,7
159. 143 Betty Dolan m M50 Mourne derg 30:14,6
160. 272 Desmond Brownlie m M70 Lagan Valley AC 30:58,0
161. 192 Jason LeMasurier m M45 U/A 31:23,1
162. 121 Betty Gallen f F60 Firm Aghyaran 31:50,0
163. 219 Rosemary Connolly f F55 Aghyaran Athletics 32:11,9
