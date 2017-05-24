Day 4 sees An Post Rás head from Bundoran to Buncrana

There were big crowds on the streets of Bundoran on Tuesday to welcome the An Post Ras at the end of Stage 3.

The riders had left Newport earlier in the day and arrived into Donegal at the end of their 149km stage.

On Wednesday, the tour goes form Bundoran to Buncrana, and again, big crowds are expected out along the route.

The Donegal Voodoo Performance team has had a few ups and downs since Sunday but they continue to impress.

Here's Letterkenny man Sean McFadden's report from Tuesday:

Day three has concluded and the wheels are still on the Voodoo Performance wagon!

Today's stage from Newport to Bundoran over 149 km was quite similar to yesterday, with no let up whatsoever in the pace.

The thought of making it back to Donegal and finishing stage three in my native county was a great incentive as we rolled off the starting line in Mayo this morning.

Conn, one of our younger riders, suffered a puncture and consequently lost a minute. He finished 59th.

Dermot, our other young gun, finished 78th. Colm finished 135th, with myself finishing 174th.

Today's stage was won by Matthew Teggart from the An Post team after a sprint finish.

After a good night's sleep and an early morning massage, I felt good today in the saddle and went through the first 50km in an hour. The first move of the day went up the road and things settled for a bit thereafter.

There was a period around the half way point when the pace went up to 80kph. That said, a combination of speed and fatigue saw the pros making the odd mistake.

It's great to be back at home with my family and back in my own surroundings tonight, having been away since Saturday morning.

The team has an early rise again tomorrow - we are back to Bundoran for the start of stage four over 152 km which concludes in Buncrana tomorrow afternoon. The famous Mamore Gap, which has put manners on many riders, will ask questions of us all.

So conquering the big climb is the objective tomorrow.

Roll on Buncrana!



