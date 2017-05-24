Donegal GAA Club Call

ST MARY'S (CONVOY)

The lotto counties drawn on May 16th were WD, AM,AH,CE. Five people matched two numbers. They were Shea Deasley, Eleanor McGill, Amanda McElhinney, Sheila Given Convoy and Margaret McDaid, Drumkeen. They won €20 each.

The senior ladies had a good win win over Gweedore, on Sunday morning

Hard luck to Paddy Dolan and the Donegal minors who lost to Antrim.

Ladies registration is now due and Must be paid up by 31 St may

Special word of thanks to Murray’s Pharmacy who sponsored the men's training tops.

BUNCRANA

Massive well done to our club player Jack Donaghy on receiving this award from the Inishowen Board for his part in the games against Moville on Saturday, 13th May.

The ladies lost out by two points to St. Naul's at home on Sunday morning.

The U8 boys teams played some great football on Saturday morning against a fine Malin side. Special mention to Georgie Duffy and Jack McGonagle who worked up and down the field at top speed all game.

On Wednesday evening, 17th May, the U10 lads hosted Letterkenny Gaels in The Scarvey with a great turnout of numbers and some lovely football on display.

On Saturday, 20th May, they headed to An Riocht GAA Club, in Newry for the Jim Mulholland tournament which hosted 45 teams on the day.

There was nine groups of five teams that play a round robin before being split into Cup, Shield and Plate competitions.

Buncrana were in Group H with An Riocht (Down), Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh), Bellaghy Wolf tones (Derry) and Skyrne (Meath).

The sixth game in the Maurice Mc Menamin series of Go Games took place at The Scarvey on Tuesday evening, 16th May, against Naomh Colmcille of Newton. gain Buncrana came out on top.

Hard luck to our U16s who were defeated by Steelstown in the U16B Final held in Burt on Sunday evening, 14th May.

Well done to Buncrana minor completed a four in a row of Minor League titles at the Cross, Killygordon on Sunday defeating Aodh Ruadh 6.16 to 1.9. The game was won in the first half when the Buncrana men hit the ground running and got some great scores and led at half time 5-1 to 0-2

Hard luck to club players Cliona Doherty and Aoibhean Doherty and all the Donegal squad

who lost to Antrim in a closely contested league final in Watty Grahams on Saturday 20th May.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

A relatively young MacCumhaill’s Third team put in a spirited display against Glenfin before losing by seven points.

The senior ladies made the journey to Glencolmcille on Sunday morning but lost out 3-19 to 2-6.

Massive thanks to all our club members for their work in today's games. Special word of mention to Patsy Patton and his ground staff for having the ground in excellent condition. Over 11,000 people attended the games. Commiserations to Oisin Gallen who scored 1-2 and to Luke Gavigan on the Donegal minor team.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €5,900. The numbers drawn were 3, 18, 29 and 30. There were two match 3 winners: Noelle McGroarty, Woodlawn and Bernie Thompson, Millbrae who each receive €75. This week’s jackpot is €6,000.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

The numbers drawn in last weeks lotto were 9-14-18-1 . Three people matched 3 numbers to share the €100 prize. Next weeks jackpot is €1200 and next weeks bingo snowball is €1500.

Congratulations to young Ronan McDaid St Mary's N.S. who played in the Cumann Na Bunscol mini game at half-time during Sunday's Ulster Championship game MacCumhaill park.

The clubs Silver Circle will be drawn on Friday night at the Bingo. We would appeal to all promoters to return their cards to Sam Gallagher as soon as possible but no later than Thursday night.

The club extends sympathy to the family and friends of the late Pat Lafferty, Backlands who was called to his eternal rest this past week. May he rest in peace.

IORRAS

Match"N" Win for Thursday May 18th: Jackpot was not won. The numbers drawn were 5, 8, 22,24. The €15 winners were Porter family, Rooskey, Eddie Gibbons, Minahaw, Cathy Doherty, Tullagh, Lorna Doherty, Urrismana, Bronagh Gill, Cleagh. Jackpot next week is €3,300.

Club referee Sean Paul Doherty and his team of officials who have been appointed to officiate at the Ulster Minor Championship game between Cavan and Monaghan in Kingspan Breffni Park on Sunday next ( May 28th)

Well done to Aaron Porter from Tiernasligo National School who played in the Cumann na Bunscoil mini games during half time in the Donegal v Antrim senior game in Ballybofey on Sunday last.

The Kellogg's Gaa Cul Camp in Straid from July 3rd to 7th July.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

All roads lead to Ruislip this Sunday as London look to overcome Leitrim in the first round of the Connaught championship. It will be a proud day for the club as we have eight representatives with Liam Gavigan also as captain, we wish Ciaran and his management and players the best of luck.

There was a great night’s fun in the clubhouse on Friday night past, Gavin McEvoy, Brian Mullins and Gary Magee where part of the successful winning team who lifted the statuettes.

Over £1200 was raised for our ladies hospital in Crumlin, Dublin and Lloyd would like to thank everyone for their support, we wish his son Zack the very best in his recovery.

Our men’s Junior team will travel to Donegal on the weekend of 17th June where they will play N. Columba in Glen in a challenge game, more details to follow.

NAOMH ULTAN

The Kellogg’s Cúl Camp takes place this year from 17th – 21st of July. Application forms will be distributed shortly.

The U-12s played against a spirited Pettigo team efore winning narrowly. Team was: Clodagh Byrne, Shay Byrne, Eoin Cunningham, Pauric Cunningham, Conor Gallagher, Jack Hegarty, Keelin Reynolds, Brian Carey, Melissa O’Shea, Michaela Murray, Kelly Gallagher, Sophia Lowther, Aloise Lowther.

The Club will be holding a Child Awareness Course in the near future. All associated with underage teams are urged to attend.

MALIN

The Annual Sports Day will take place this year on Sunday the 4th of June in Connolly Park. The charity of choice this year is the Alzheimer’s Unit, Carndonagh. Races will start at 2pm sharp for all age groups, from young to old. The usual sideshows will be there including: Lucky Dip, Hamster Race, Puc Fada, Milking the Cow, Penalty Kick, Guess the Weight of the Sheep, Face Painting, Kids Play Area and lots more. Our now famous Country Queen will also take place, with some lovely ladies representing local businesses trying to win the coveted crown.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €850. The numbers drawn were 6-4-7-1-3-2-5. The €50 winner went to Willie White Paddy. Next week’s jackpot is €900.

The under 14s beat Burt last Friday. The under 12 girls lost out to Steelstown last week. The under 14 girls beat a Naomh Brid/Pettigo team last week.

Well done to Sean O’Kane who played at half time for Donegal schools against Antrim. Well done to Josh Conlan who played for Donegal under 16s against Down and Tyrone.

The club would like to congratulate senior player Michael McLaughlin (Fildara) who married Eilish McColgan at the weekend and wish them many happy years together.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were was 3,7,1,2,4,8,5,6. Annemarie Gallagher, Dromore and Brid Alexander, Ballinacor won €25 each. Next week’s jackpot is €2,675

This week’s 100 Club winner was Michael Gallagher, Meenlougher €100.

Joe Carlin's senior team produced a brilliant attacking performance defeating Moville, in the on Saturday evening.

There was some standout performances from Stephen McMenamin, Damien Browne and James Carlin who was clinical in front of goal and hit 2-1.

This is boys second win on the trot so hopefully they can keep the momentum going.

Red Hugh’s annual 5k run/walk will take place on Friday 2nd June starting at 7.30pm. Registration begins at 5:30pm. All proceeds to underage teams. Adults €8, Children €4 and a family €20. Hope to see a big turnout.

The club would like to extend its sincere sympathy to the following families who have had bereavements over the past few months.

The Kelly and Coyle families on the death of Sarah Ann Kelly, Monellan.The McMenamin family on the death of Kevin McMenamin, Lismulladuff. The McGlinchey family Lismulladuff on the death of Amanda’s mother Bernie Lynch, Knock, Ballybofey.

The Crawford family on the tragic death of Dylan Crawford, Dromore.

The Gallen family on the death of Francie Gallen, Crossroads.

The McNulty family on the death of Eddie McNulty, the Curragh.

NAOMH ADMAMHNAN

The seniors and reserves lost away to Kilcar, in the league on Saturday evening.

The senior hurlers were due to face MacCumhaills this Friday night in the league but with the Ulster Táin Leagues getting underway on Saturday it is likely this game will be postponed.

The senior ladies had no game last week as Realt Rua were unable to field.

Congratulations to Caolan Ward who made his Ulster SFC debut for Donegal on Sunday.

The minor hurlers took on Dungloe in the B League final and in a gripping contest came out on top by the minimum thanks to a late goal and point. Special mention to Cian Randles who travelled to O’Donnell Park and played after earlier lining out for the county minor footballers.

The U14 girls had a controversial game with Termon on Sunday with some doubt as to the final score. The referee initially awarded the game to St. Eunan’s with others thinking the game had ended in a draw.

The U14 Camogs took on Burt at home in the county championship semi-final on Monday night and got a narrow win by 4-0 to 3-2 to advance to the county final.

The U14 Boys footballers had a narrow win in Milford. And they then hosted the Benny Carr Cup on Saturday losing in the final to Omagh St. Enda’s in a close game.

The U12 Group 1 team had a good win away to Glenswilly last week.

Thanks to everyone that helped make our Golf Classic another big success especially main sponsors Divers Hyundai.

GAEIL FHANADA

The Village Inn Kerrykeel is the venue for the first of our quarterly draws this Friday night, 26th May.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4, 13, 21, 23, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner: was Sally Gallagher, Meenlaragh. Next week's jackpot is €2,350.

Congratulations to Kate Sweeney who played for Donegal underage girls last Saturday.

It is been another busy week at Pairc Uí Shiadhail, Portsalon as local contractors have continued with landscaping works on the training pitch as well as further surface works on the carpark.

The works will continue over the coming weeks as the club members prepare for the reopening of the grounds in August. Míle Buíochas Daoibh go léir.

The U12 boys had a good win against Letterkenny Gaels, last Thursday night.

After a slow start the Fanad boys took control and went on to claim the win. Everyone put in a great shift and some of the players that impressed were Calum McAteer, James McAteer, Dean Friel, Shane Carr and Shaun McDevitt.

Donegal Sports Partnership are the hosing a Basic First Aid for sports clubs and Club Children’s Officer workshops in its offices in Letterkenny in the coming weeks. (the final sessions in these workshops before the summer break)

DSP Basic First Aid (Emergency) for Sports Clubs and Organisations - Saturday 27th May (10am-4:30pm), Letterkenny.

Gaeil Fhánada would like to request their patrons to refrain from parking along the main road, adjacent to the pitch, at Traigh a Locha during training, games, and club events.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 22nd May. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Michael Naughton, Golard, Patsy McGroary, Tullynagrena.

The numbers drawn were 10, 19, 20, 24

The Four Masters U8 boys got their season off to a great start when they hosted neighbours Aodh Ruadh, Naomh Conaill and An Clochan Liath in the first blitz of the year in Tirchonaill Park on Saturday. The Four Masters Dolphins were first to show their skills, with David Cleary putting in an awesome display at midfield which would have Michael Murphy looking over his shoulder. He was ably assisted by the energetic James Tooher with Rian Downey and Eoin Meehan using their pace to keep the defenders on their toes. Jack Kennedy was rock solid in the heart of the defence whilst Gerard Nugent covered every blade of grass over the three games. Max O' Reilly used his trademark left foot to great effect linking up very well with the skillful Aaron Degnan. At the other end of the pitch the Four Masters Tigers, with the wind at their backs, got off to a flier. Conor Griffin's kickouts were as pinpoint accurate as Stephen Cluxton's, launching attack after attack for the Tigers. Kian Gallagher and Mateus Babik keep the opponents attacks to a minimum with some excellent defending, Thomas McHugh and Finn Gillespie were first to every ball and were clinical in front of goal whilst Caolam Graham and Daire Slevin were running from box to box.

Jay Cullen showed all the instincts of a tiger, pouncing on every loose ball in the danger area and kicking some great scores. With two wins and a highly entertaining draw, the Tigers can be very happy with their days work.

On pitch three, the Four Masters Lions roared into action with Eoin Lorinyenko outstanding between the sticks. Garth Murphy and Aaron Perry defended as if their lives depended on it whilst in midfield Justin Keating Anderson and Peter Harrison caught everything. Dylan Mc Hugh, JJ Warren and Noel Lorinyenko provided the sharpshooting up front with Ronan Meehan and Brandon Armstrong already attracting the attention of Donegal county team manager Rory Gallagher.Three fine displays by the Lions, showing why they are top of the food chain. Last but by no means least the Four Masters Seahawks took to the field with determination and purpose.

Tom Erskine and Senan Gallagher used their cultured left feet to great effect with very little getting past the defensive dynamos Dylan Byrne and Cameron Crawford. Caolan McMullin showed his creative side by supplying sublime passes to sharpshooters Daire O'Donnell and Iarla Cassidy who rattled the onion bag with great regularity.

AODH RUADH

Well done to Peter Boyle, Eamonn McGrath and the Donegal seniors on a comfortable Ulster Championship victory over Antrim. Hard luck to Sean Taylor and the minor team on just being pipped by the Saffrons.

The Division 1 under 14s had a highly entertaining clash with Dungloe in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh last Wednesday. Aodh Ruadh were on top for much of the 60 minutes, but Dungloe mounted a fine comeback to leave it jittery at the end as the Ernesiders secured a 6-12 to 6-9 victory. Man of the match for Aodh Ruadh was Ryan Keenaghan.

Also shining for the hosts were Cian Rooney and Marty McGarrigle up front and Aaron Cullen between the posts who pulled off some really outstanding.

The team followed that up with an impressive 10-9 to 1-11 victory over a weakened Killybegs side in Father Tierney Park on Monday evening. Conor Foy played very well in defence while Daire Gallagher was his usual assured self at cornerback. Midfielder Corey Ryan is growing with every game while Séimí Campbell was excellent at half forward, showing well for the ball, laying on scores, and getting on the score sheet himself with some well taken efforts. Get well soon to Ryan Keenaghan who sustained a head injury in the match. The Division Two team had less luck in their game on Monday, sinking to a 7-17 to 2-3 defeat in Dunkineely.

The under 12 Division One team enjoyed a comprehensive 6-11 to 2-5 win against St Naul's in Father Tierney Park last Friday. The Division Two

team lost to Naomh Ultan.

We have a first blitz at home on Saturday with Bundoran, Saint Naul's and Four Masters coming to Father Tierney Park. Games will start at 11am sharp we need to have all players up for 10.15am as we are getting a team photograph taken before games.

Commiserations to our county representatives Sarah Jane Keon, Orla Keon, Aoibhinn McGarrigle, Emer O'Brien, Katie O'Brien, Lucy McGlynn and Aine Hill.

The under 14 girls played Calry St Joseph's. It was a good workout for the full panel with Niamh Hughes, Lauren McHugh and Ella Clancy, all performing well. On Sunday evening they entertained a determined St Nauls side in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh for their latest league fixture. Aodh Ruadh did really well against the breeze, going in leading 5-4 to 1-4, a number of players came in over the course of the second half and helped see Ballyshannon to a 6-9 to 5-5 victory. Sarah Jane Keon and Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien were in exceptional form up front, with Katie O'Brien, Aoibhinn McGarrigle and Emer O'Brien also among the scorers. In midfield Lucy McGlynn and Ella Clancy worked hard, while in defence Orla Keon, Ciara Caldwell and Caoimhe McCauley all did well.

St Eunan's were unable to field against Aodh Ruadh last Friday so the Ernesiders got the points for that one without a sliotar struck in anger.

On Thursday the minors made the long trip to Carndonagh for their final league game. Due to study commitments and injuries only 12 players could make the trip. Knowing they had to win to make the A League final the lads began the game with real purpose and ran out convincing winners.

On the same night the under 14s travelled to Letterkenny Gaels and lost by the minimum on a scoreline of Letterkenny Gaels 2-6 Aodh Ruadh

On Sunday the minors played Buncrana in the Minor A League final at Setanta's pitch in the Cross. Buncrana won a full time score 6-16 to 1-9.

There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €2,900. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Sarah Ferguson; Patricia Downey, Erne Street; Hazel Travers Cluain Barron; Margaret McCauley, Mulleek; and TJ O'Mahoney.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 7,8,10,12,14. The €50 winners were Irene Quinn,West End, Bundoran;Tiama McCullagh 50 Meadowcroft, Dromore Co Tyrone; Alan Davis, Millbrook House, Silverstream,Co Monaghan. Next weeks jackpot is €5750.

There is an U8 home Blitz scheduled for this weekend with teams from Naomh Conaill, Pettigo and Four Masters attending. Some parental help will be required on the day.

Hard luck to our ladies underage players Nicole Gallagher and Abi Barrett who were part of the Donegal U13 and 14 squads who were defeated in last weekends Ulster finals.Despite putting in a solid performance Paul Murphy and his minor comrades also tasted defeat by the narrowest of margins against Antrim.

Fortunately there was better news for our Senior players Jamie and Paul Brennan with Rory Gallagher’s charges easing to a commanding victory with Jamie scoring 1-1.

The Kelloggs Cul Camp will take place this year in Gaelic Park Bundoran from Monday July 24th to Friday 28th. Online registration is now open at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

ST NAUL’S

The senior team are gearing up for the June Bank Holiday weekend where they play in the All-Ireland Finals in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo. Anyone who would like to travel to Mayo to support the team and are looking for accommodation for the weekend can contact: secretary.tuarmhiceadaigh.mayo@gaa.ie or 086-0525653.

The club draw results are as follows: Week One -1st: Marie Gallagher; 2nd: John and Isobel Kerrs; 3rd: Patsy Kerrigan (Frankie Greene);4 th: Pauric Meehan; 5th: Sean Brennan; 6th: A Mc Glynn.

Week Two - 1st: Francis Davitt; 2nd: Patrick Kane; 3rd: Donal Hurley; 4th: Mary Coughlan; 5th: Mary & Colette C/O Texaco; 6th: Declan McShane.

This year St. Naul’s Cul Camp takes place 14th - 18th August. Please register online at : gas.ie/kelloggsculcamps. For more information please contact coordinator Shaun Campbell 087-6174258.

St Naul’s GAA have a TUS Vacancy in the club. If you are a lady, in receipt of Jobseekers allowance for one year, and are interested, please contact the secretary Mary Coughlan, 086-8330202 or Chairman Joe Brennan at 087-1202900.

KILLYBEGS

Well done to Eoghan Ban, Hugh and the Donegal seniors who overcame Antrim on Sunday.

Also congratulations to Eoghan Ban Gallagher who received an U21 All Star award.

ST MICHAEL'S

Congratulations to Michael Langan who was rewarded for his great year with the Donegal Under 21 team by being awarded a Under 21 “All Star” Award. Michael was one of the recipients of the ‘EirGrid 21 Under 21 Awards’ and he was presented with his award following Donegal seniors win over Antrim in Ballybofey on Sunday last.

This is the second award that he has received in recent weeks as he was awarded with the player of the Ulster under 21 championship recently.

Well done to the St. Michael’s Club Players who were part of the Donegal team that beat Antrim in the Ulster Championship on Sunday last in Ballybofey.

Colin McFadden was part of the minor team who lost to Antrim after extra time on Sunday.

The club extends deepest sympathy to the McGinley family on the death of Francie McGinley formerly Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy last week.

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s mini lotto on Sunday night last.

The numbers drawn were 1,2,8,9,18,19. The Match 5 winner was Danny Langan senior, Massinass Creeslough who won €100. This weeks Jackpot be €3650.

NAOMH BRID

The U12s defeated Naomh Columba in a high scoring match. The first half was evenly matched but Naomh Brid were very accurate in front of goal and two goals and a point by Aaron Mc Grory early on gave us a good foot hold in the game.

Further points by Tagdh Mc Garrigle, Mickey Harron and excellent goal from John Anderson left 6 points to the good at the halftime break.

They played extremely good football against the wind in the second half to leave with the two points on a scoreline of Naomh Brid 10-4 Naomh Columba 4-6. Team: Liam Given, Cale Breslin, Callum Doherty Kennedy, Patrick Gormley, Donal Gallagher, Tagdh Mc Garrigle 0-1, Aaron Mc Grory 3-2, Declan Mc Guire 1-0, Mickey Harron 0-1, Callum Mc Cafferty, John Britton 1-0, Jamie Anderson, John Anderson 4-0, Adrian O Brien, Owen Mullaney 1-0, Dylan Mc Grory.

Naomh Brid/ Pettigo U14s were defeated by Kilcar 2-12 to 4-11, and have Aodh Ruadh in their next match on Thursday evening.

We like to take this opportunity to wish Paddy Battles a happy retirement from all at Naomh Brid.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,350. The numbers drawn were 3,4,15,18,23. The €25 winners were Josephine Gallagher, Oisin, Meabh Senan Rooney, M McVann, Clare Curristin.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Letterkenny Gaels Minor Footballer Shay Doherty took to the field with the Donegal Minors in their Ulster quarter final match against Antrim on Sunday and contributed two points from play.

Well done to our U-9 and U-10 footballers who played in the Community Games football competition in Glenswilly on Saturday. On Friday evening our U-14 footballers travelled to Convoy for a league match against St. Mary's Convoy. The boys had a superb game but tired towards the end and Convoy prevailed.

The Gaels had four U-12 players involved in the game and took the game to Convoy.

Congratulations to our U-14 hurlers who had a good win over Aodh Ruadh in the league last Thursday. This victory ensures that the lads are guaranteed a place in the Shield final next this week.

Last week the Minor hurlers recorded a good win over Carndonagh.

The underage Camogs had a welcome surprise at training last Friday night when they swapped their Camáns for a team bonding session with Arts and Crafts from Lynette Rodgers at Art and Soul.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 11 13 21 agus 26 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh.

Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas: Freddie Mac Giolla Bhríde, An Ghlíob, Nuala Mhic Gairbhé, Baile Úr, Emma, Maitiú agus James Fenny, Béal Feirdte, Cassie Ní Chuilinn, Duibhlinn Riach, John Ó Cathasaigh, Na Dúnaibh, Con f/ch Joe, Lilly Ní Laghnach,Umlach agus Ig. Ó hOireachtaigh, Fanáid.

Fuair siad €20 an duine. B’í Madge Bn Uí Dhubhaigh, an Mhuirleog a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus b’é Joe Fhearghail a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt oíche Luain an 29ú Bealtaine in Óstán na Trá sna Dúnaibh, €5,300 atá sa phota óir.

Bhí Blitz eile ag an fhoireann Faoi-8 i nDún Fionnachaidh tráthnóna Déardaoin.

Beidh a gcéad Blitz ag an fhoireann Faoi-10 i mBaile na nGallóglach tráthnóna Dé hAoine ag a 7 a chlog.

Bhí buaidh mhaith ag an fhoireann Faoi-12 in éadan Ghaoth Dobhair ar an tseachtain is chuaigh thart.

The U-14s had their first game last Friday and just came up short against St. Michael’s.

Congratulations to the U-16 team who are through to the Northern Board final after a good victory against Glenfin on Monday evening. The final will not take place until after the Junior Cert exams.

Comhghairdeacas le Caolán Mac Rodaigh a bhí ar fhoireann mionúr Dhún na nGall ar an Domhnach is chuaigh thart in éadan Aontroma. Bhí an mí-ádh orthu sa deireadh gur chaill siad an cluiche le point amháin.

Rinne na girseachaí Faoi -14 go maith ina gcluiche as baile in éadan na nGleanntaí maidin Dé Domhnaigh is chuaigh thart. Bhí an cluiche iontach luath ach chuir na girseachaí tús maith lena gcluiche agus bhí buaidh mhaith acu sa deireadh. Maith sibh a ghirseachaí. .

Tá na Dúnaibh ag ullmhú anois do Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta a bheas ar siúl i dTuar Mhic Éadaigh deireadh seachtaine na Cincíse a bheas ag tús Mí Meithimh. I ngrád na sóisir a bheas siad i mbliana agus is an fhoireann tacaíochta a bheas ag déanamh ionadaíocht don chumann imbliana. Bhain na Dúnaibh comórtas na Sóisir thíos i gCorcaigh anuraidh.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 2, 8, 11 agus 26 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2600 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo.

Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Caitlin Boye - Crolly, Jimmy Ward - Belcruit, Kathleen Bonar - Burtonport, Maggie Boyle - Burtonport agus Billy McNamara - Dungloe.

The annual club lotto subscribers draw took place on Sunday also for the €100 cash prize. The winner was PJ and Marie O'Donnell C/O Jimmy O'Donnell Chapel Road.

There was absolute heartbreak for the minors over the weekend in their game against St. Eunan’s. Dungloe were six points down at halftime and were winning by three points with 90 sec left and lost a point. Final score was Dungloe 3 - 13, St Eunan's 3-14.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors and reserves both defeated St Eunans on Saturday night.

Well done to Donegal seniors who defeated Antrim on Sunday all our club players involved. Commiserations to the minors who lost out in extra time, Brian O’Donnell started the match for them.

The under 12s remain unbeaten following their win against Na Rossa on Friday. The under 14s defeated Naomh Brid/Pettigo in Pettigo on Monday evening.

Thanks to all who attended our Health and Wellbeing Evening on Friday and to the guest speakers for an very informative evening.

There was no winner of the Club Lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €2,100. This week’s numbers were: 1, 10, 16 and 23. The winners were €50 -Deirdre Carr, Bavin; €30 - Mags O’Donnell, the Rock; €20 - Sean Mac an Ultaigh, Churchtown and Anne Breslin, Shalvey.

The bingo jackpot now stands at €9,800.

AN TEARMAINN

We offer our sympathies to the Kelly family on the death of Hugh. Hugh's brother Danny was the first treasurer of this club, and whilst Hugh himself did not play football, his daughters Martina and Maura played until very recently, and have served as Officers in the club. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.

The U12 boys recorded another fine victory on Wednesday last in Dunfanaghy. Well done to David and Kevin who have worked very hard with these boys over the last few months.

Paddy McMenamin's U14 boys made it four from four games with a fine win over Cloughaneely on Monday evening. Thomas Cannon was again in outstanding form in goals. Mark Toye, Oisin Kelly and Luke Downey were instrumental in thwarting many of the Cloughaneely attacks. Kevin McGettigan and Patrick Mc Daid and both worked very hard and Owen Browne's introduction added to the midfield dominance. Up front Manus O'Connell led by example in ball winning, scoring and bringing his team mates into the game.

The final U16 game before the Exam break ended in defeat for the Termon boys when Mc Cumhaills proved too strong on their home patch on Monday night.

There is a week break from competitive games for these boys with many having the Junior Cert on their radar over the next few weeks.

Despite being on the losing team, Saturday was a proud day for Caolan Gallagher and Conor Mc Fadden when both played for Donegal U16s in the Buncrana Cup qualifiers.

The reserve team recorded a win over Sean Mac Cumhaills in the league away from home on Tuesday night. Declan Sweeney, Joe English, Shane Doherty and Brian Alcorn all netted, with points from James McSharry, Sean Sandilands, Brian Alcorn, Shane Doherty, Eóin Doherty.

Congratulations to senior county panellists Michael Boyle and Enda McCormick on Donegal's win on Sunday.