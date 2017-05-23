Very successful week for Finn Valley AC athletes

Finn Valley AC have in recent days posted a number of significant results at home and abroad. Toppping the list Brendan Boyce having the best championship performance of his life in the European 50k cup walk in Podebrady and here at home a 1.85 m clearance from Sommer Lecky, an Irish youth, Junior and schools best. Add in 24 athletes medalling in Ulster schools and tens of young 9-11 year olds dominating in an exciting fashion at Donegal Childrens Games hosted by Finn Valley on Wednesday.

Brendan Boyce approached the European meet in confident mood building on his experiences in major games for many years and on this occasion most definately did. He mixed it at the front from the off, led for a short time, was in the medal hunt for 40k and was pushing hard all the way to the end. His second phase aspect of the race was way faster; eventually a frustrating 4th. Brendan has walked faster 3.58+ on this occasion 3.59.53 but he has never got in the mix with such an aggressive shot at a medal.

He will have gained immensely from this outing as he now focuses on London 50k again in August, World Championships on the Mall. The Irish mens team 20k made history by collecting bronze team award and with Patsy Mc Gonagle, Team Leader once again the weekend had an additional Valley flavour as father and son Pierce and Bernie O'Callaghan were officiating on behalf of European Athletics

Sommer Lecky, in recent weeks/months, has been rising the bar on the Irish youth record and at Antrim Ulster Schools pushed it to 1.85 and a near miss at 1.87 second attempt, putting her top 6 all time Irish with the other Donegal connection in that bracket Sharon Foley Gallen 1.88 and Megan Tice 1.85 but note Sommer is just short of 17 yrs old. This is clearly a very significant mark from a very talented hard working grounded young student. Coached by Niall Wilkinson .

At Antrim so many stand out Valley performers - Aine Wilkinson High jump 1.57m pb and Dylan Kearns, a new club javelin record at 52m38, but that only scratches the surface of many of the results. The litmus test now in the Irish schools on Saturday week at Tullamore

The Donegal Childrens Games were hosted at Valley Wednesday many many Valley prospects on stage but Riona Doherty and Emily Kelly both St Marys NS, were particularly impressive as we look forward to Ulster tests for this age division.

This Sunday Valley host the Donegal track relays.