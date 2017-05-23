McFadden and Voodoo team are bound for Donegal

Letterkenny cyclist Sean McFadden is looking forward to hitting his home county later today.

Here's his update ahead of Day 3 of the An Post Rás:



Caught up with the talented Angus Fyfe from Omagh who is part of the national team in the Ras, as team physio, Shaun McBride, works his magic on the limbs. Keeping a close eye on things are team driver, Alan Mailey, and young Conor Halvey who has just returned from France where he competed for the Nicholas Roache Performance team. Conor is getting a great insight into what's down the line for him in a few years time.

The Voodoo Performance team will leave Newport at 11am and all going well, we will be in Bundoran around 2.30 pm.

It's 14 degrees here and the temperatures are set to soar later.

Looking forward to getting back to the home county later today.

Thanks again for all the messages of support.

'Up and at it' time now!