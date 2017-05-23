St. Eunan's unveil new sponsors for their senior hurling team

St Eunan’s GAA Club's Senior Hurling team are delighted to announce a new sponsorship partnership with MintBet bookmakers (formerly Mc Bride’s Bookmakers). Senior hurling spokesperson, Paddy Flood, welcomed Mintbet’s sponsorship – ‘St. Eunan’s hurling continues to go from strength to strength and, having reached last years county semi-final, we hope to push on further in 2017 with a young team of local hurlers. We are delighted to have Mintbet onboard as sponsors and are very thankful for their support. It will make a big difference to our plans this year. It is great to see companies from the area supporting local teams and giving support to a growing sport like hurling’.

Thomas McBride – Mintbet CEO – welcomed the deal ‘Mintbet are proud to support St. Eunan's hurlers. We have had a presence in Letterkenny for a number of years and with the recent rebranding and expansion of our business and online offering at www.mintbet.com we felt the time was right to strengthen our ties with the local community. We would like to wish the hurlers the best of luck for the year ahead and hope that they can bring home the silverware this year.

Pictured at the official launch at O'Donnell Park are the St Eunan’s Senior Hurling squad with Mintbet CEO – Thomas Mc Bride and St Eunan’s Club Chairman Cathal Greene