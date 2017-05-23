Donegal League executive all returned for another year

Donegal League clubs have given the outgoing executive board a ringing endorsement by re-electing all outgoing officers at the league’s annual general meeting in Ballyare on Monday night.



At the well attended meeting outgoing chairman John Joe McCafferty and his officer board from the season just gone were all returned unopposed.



The chairman, in his address to a low key meeting which lasted just under an hour, thanked all his fellow officers for their work and commitment in the course of the season.



He also thanked the disciplinary committee and the referees for their commitment and dedication to the games during the year.



The chairman also thanked the league’s many sponsors and he also congratulated all the winning clubs on their success in the various competitions.

And he extended the sympathies of the league to any members and clubs that lost family and friends in the past 12 months.



Other reports on the night were that of secretary Jimmy Haughey, treasurer Declan Sherlock, and the Donegal Branch representatives of the Referees Society, Joe McHugh and Aidan Redican.



Vice-chairperson Nigel Ferry also gave an update on the re-development work being carried out on the pitch at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

The executive board for the 201718 season is as follows:

Chairman: John Joe McCafferty

Vice- Chairman: Nigel Ferry

Secretary: Jimmy Haughey

Assistant Secretary: Terry Leyden

Fixtures Secretary: Christina O’Donnell

Treasurer: Declan Sherlock

Assistant Treasurer: John Lafferty

Area reps: Lifford: Martin Duffy; Donegal: Gerry Rodgers; Milford: Hughie Walsh: General Rep: Gary Foy.