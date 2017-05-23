Donegal Youth League holds annual presentations

The Donegal Youth League held their annual presentation function in Letterkenny's Mount Errigal Hotel on Sunday evening.

Fanad United celebrated a fantastic season during which they won the League and Colin Breslin Cup while Michael Devine picked up top scorer award.

The Roll of Honour was:



Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Winners - Fanad United

Runners Up- Keadue Rovers

John "Gorey" Curran Memorial Youth Cup

Winners - Milford United

Runners Up- Letterkenny Rovers

Colin Breslin Memorial Youth Cup

Winners - Fanad United

Runners Up - Letterkenny Rovers

Top Goal scorer

Michael Devine- Fanad United

Player of the Year

Michael Roarty - Gweedore Celtic

Club of the year

Letterkenny Rovers