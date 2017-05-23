AWARDS NIGHT
Donegal Youth League holds annual presentations
Fanad United among the big winners
The Donegal Youth League held their annual presentation function in Letterkenny's Mount Errigal Hotel on Sunday evening.
Fanad United celebrated a fantastic season during which they won the League and Colin Breslin Cup while Michael Devine picked up top scorer award.
The Roll of Honour was:
Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League
Winners - Fanad United
Runners Up- Keadue Rovers
John "Gorey" Curran Memorial Youth Cup
Winners - Milford United
Runners Up- Letterkenny Rovers
Colin Breslin Memorial Youth Cup
Winners - Fanad United
Runners Up - Letterkenny Rovers
Top Goal scorer
Michael Devine- Fanad United
Player of the Year
Michael Roarty - Gweedore Celtic
Club of the year
Letterkenny Rovers
