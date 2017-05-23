AWARDS NIGHT

Donegal Youth League holds annual presentations

Fanad United among the big winners

Stephen Doherty, League PRO

Reporter:

Stephen Doherty, League PRO

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Donegal Youth League holds annual presentations

The Donegal Youth League held their annual presentation function in Letterkenny's Mount Errigal Hotel on Sunday evening.
Fanad United celebrated a fantastic season during which they won the League and Colin Breslin Cup while Michael Devine picked up top scorer award.
The Roll of Honour was:


Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League
Winners - Fanad United
Runners Up- Keadue Rovers
John "Gorey" Curran Memorial Youth Cup
Winners - Milford United
Runners Up- Letterkenny Rovers
Colin Breslin Memorial Youth Cup
Winners - Fanad United
Runners Up - Letterkenny Rovers

Top Goal scorer
Michael Devine- Fanad United
Player of the Year
Michael Roarty - Gweedore Celtic

Club of the year
Letterkenny Rovers