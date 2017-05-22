Donegal Voodoo team report on first day of An Post Rás

It was a day of high drama on day one of the An Post Ras for the Voodoo Performance team.

Of the five riders who took the starter's flag at Dublin Castle at 12 noon, four made it to the end of the 146 km stage in the heart of Longford town shortly after 3.30 pm.

Conn McDunphy (19) and Dermot Trulloch (19), who are both Dublin based riders, had a good opening day with both finishing safely in the bunch. Colm Sheehan from Cork, another Ras first timer, can also be pleased with his debut, finishing just off the pack.

Eamonn Hartnett, currently riding out of Nenagh, was forced to retire early after getting caught up in an early crash.

"I got caught up in the same crash, and while it was eye balls out til the end, I managed to close a big gap, redeemed myself and was 18 minutes off the bunch."

Only two of the 193 riders who started out today didn't make it home.

The fun starts again today with a 142 km stage from Longford to Newport. Stage two has an 11am start outside the Longford Arms Hotel.

Reflecting on the opening day, team manager Jason Mc Hugh was pleased at how things unfolded.

"It was great to see two of the Ras's youngest riders being able to mix it with the best up front. Hopefully, Sean can recover well from today and get stuck into the thick of the action tomorrow. Colm can look forward to stage two with confidence," he commented.

- Sean McFadden

(Check out updates after each day. The Rás will be in Donegal tomorrow evening (Tuesday), finishing in Bundoran. Then it will do a tour of the county on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - going from Bundoran to Buncrana; Buncrana to Dungloe and Dungloe to Donegal before departing the county once more.)