St. Eunan's College Alumni Golf Day is drawing close

Preparations are continuing for the St. Eunan's College, Letterkenny Alumni golf competition which takes place on Saturday, June 3rd.

The event is open to all past pupils, past teachers and friends of the college and once it will be played at Letterkenny Golf Club.

Last year's winner Kevin Rafferty will be defending the Alumni Trophy and after his 40 points and 1st place in Letterkenny last week he is in great form.

The Alumni society is also encouraging new players to come along and a handicap will be allocated on the day.

A timesheet is now live on the Letterkenny Golf Club website and players are welcome to join up on this link.

Edward Harvey (0879353948), Cathal Roarty ( 0872627654) or Liam Wiseman (0869189415) can be contacted or any member of the committee which includes Niall O’Donnell, Seamus Patton and Padraic Finleton.

Greg Cullen will make the long trip again from Germany and he is the main sponsor. Ciaran Davis (Yellow Pepper Restaurant) is offering €500 for a hole in one at any par 3.

There are prizes in a host of categories and for the various decades as well as past teachers and visitors.

The Alumni Youth competition will start at 5.20pm. Entries are welcome.

Pictured at the launch of the event are Gary McDaid, Derek Doherty, Cathal Roarty, Edward Harvey, Kevin Rafferty (Alumni Trophy Winner 2016), Chris Darby (Principal of St. Eunan’s College), Colm McFadden, Liam Wiseman, Philip Cassidy (Captain of St. Eunan’s College Golf Team) and Seamus Patton.