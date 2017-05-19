Big wins for Illies and Lagan Harps

Illies Celtic continue to lead the way in the North West Women’s Super League after hitting nine against Rashenny on Thursday night.

Lagan Harps had a big win against Clonmany, Moville defeated Carndonagh and there was a draw between Greencastle and Bonagee at Chapel Lane.

Greencastle FC 2 Bonagee United 2

A quick-fire brace by America-bound Sarah Jane McDonald rescued the point for Greencastle that lifts them above Bonagee United in the North West Women’s Super League standings.

Greencastle trailed 2-0, with Bonagee seemingly on their way to a win thanks to goals by Denise Gallagher and Alice Diver, only for McDonald to pounce and almost set Greencastle up for a win in a lively encounter at Chapel Lane.

Greencastle were reeling when Diver struck Bonagee’s second in the 54th minute. Bonagee were holding onto their lot - until, that was, McDonald pulled a goal back in the 75th minute.

There was a hint of offside and the Bonagee protests were vocal, but McDonald, with referee Terence Moyne waving play-on, made no mistake with a tidy finish.

And before Bonagee could shake their heads clear, McDonald was racing away again and with the same conclusion as her second, just 90 seconds after her first, drew her side onto level terms.

In the closing stages, it was Greencastle who appeared the more likely to get the win. Naomi Moore hooked off the goal-line for Bonagee as Greencastle laid siege.

McDonald was almost in for a hat-trick, but was denied at the near post after Greencastle worked a clever short-corner move and the hosts’ efforts were in vain as they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Ever Gillen had the first attempt of the game for the home side, but was denied by a good save while Eilish Havlin was off cue from a free kick.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Bonagee - who had good outings from youngster Michaela Carolan and the returning Lauren Lynch - hit the front as Gallagher, playing in goal, came out to fire a free-kick all the way to the Greencastle net.

Greencastle were rocked but, on the resumption, they set about getting back into it, but the ever-threatening Sarah Faulkner - now coming more into the fixture - saw one shot saved while McDonald headed into the ‘keeper’s arms.

Nine minutes into the second half, Bonagee doubled the lead when Diver finished left-footed after spinning in a crowded goalmouth following a corner.

A good move by Bonagee might’ve fashioned another but, after Leona Russell and Olivia McGinley worked the opening, Deborah Kerrigan just couldn’t get a shot away.

McDonald flicked a header wide but soon marched her side right back into the game and very nearly steered them over the line.

Greencastle: Danielle Houghton, Melissa McDermott, Sarah Faulkner, Danielle Barr, Sarah Jane McDonald, Eimear McLaughlin, Danielle McLaughlin, Chloe McLaughlin, Eilish Havlin, Emer Gillen, Shannon McDonald.

Bonagee United: Denise Gallagher, Julie McCloy, Taylor Feeney, Leona Russell, Lauren Lynch, Olivia McGinley, Alice Diver, Brenda Sweeney, Naomi Moore (Aoife O’Donnell ’84), Michaela Carolan, Deborah Kerrigan.

Referee: Terence Moyne.

Greencastle FC who drew with Bonagee on Thursday night.

Lagan Harps 8 Clonmany Shamrocks 0

After overcoming solid defending by Clonmany, Lagan eventually ran out comfortable winners. Amy Boyd went close for Lagan early on when she struck the post.

Lagan took the lead on 22 minutes when Amanda Callaghan sent a great ball over the top for Amy Boyd to run on to and score.

Clonmany held out until the 40th minute with Coleen Kearney and Aoife Hands defending well, but three quick goals sent Lagan clear at the break.

Bronagh Gallagher bagged two and Boyd also adding her second.

Clonmany went close at the start of the second half when Sheena Kearney shot narrowly wide. Sinead Campbell added Lagan's fifth with a shot from wide on the left.

Paula Valles got on the scoresheet when she scored from a Danielle McDevitt corner. Maria Harkin went close for Clonmany when she struck the post.

Lagan replied with Amy Boyd again striking the post with an effort.

Coleen Kearney and Yvonne McElhinney both went close as Clonmany battled away.

Lagan added two late goals with Amy Boyd and Bronagh Gallagher completing their hat tricks.

Lagan Harps FC



Illies Celtic 9 Rashenny FC 0

Illies powered their way to a fourth straight win in the North-West Women’s Super League as they thrashed Rashenny at Stranaclea on Thursday night.

John Doherty’s team have now scored 21 goals and have yet to concede in the Super League, following another big win.

Paula McGrory continued her good form with four of the Illies goals.

McGrory bagged a first-half hat-trick and Alana Doherty netted another as Illies raced into a four-goal lead.

There was no let-up in the second half.

McGrory landed her fourth and Michelle McDaid hit a brace to keep up her own rich scoring streak, while Alison McGonagle and Louise Devlin were also on the mark.



Moville Celtic 4 Carndonagh FC 1

This was an even match and a game of few changes, but Moville took the spoils in the end.

Moville took the lead 10 mins in through a wonderful strike by Emma Doherty. Moville doubled their lead on 25 minutes. A through ball from Ciara Harkin found Bronagh McGuinness and she fired home.

Soon after, McGuinness got on the end of a ball over the top to score, ending the first half with Moville three up.

Carn came more into the game in the second half and had a couple of good chances.

Moville's Erin Coyle scored the fourth goal.

With five minutes to go Carn got a consolation goal. A ball from Genevieve Ruddy, the’ keeper from the first half, found Tegan McDaid, who scored the goal.

RESULTS

Greencastle FC 2 Bonagee United 2

Illies Celtic 9 Rashenny 0

Lagan Harps 8 Clonmany Shamrocks 0

Moville Celtic 4 Carndonagh FC 1

FIXTURES

Thursday, May 25, 7.30pm

Carndonagh FC v Bonagee United

Clonmany Shamrocks v Moville Celtic

Rashenny v Greencastle FC

Swilly Rovers v Illies Celtic