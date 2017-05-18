SCHOOLS ATHLETICS

Olympic star special guest at Donegal Primary Schools athletics finals

Finn Valley AC host athletics finals next week

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

David Gillick

Irish Olympian David Gillick will be special guest at next Wednesday's Donegal Primary Schools athletics finals at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar.

There's a busy day of athletics up ahead for hundreds of young athletes - and the presence of Gillick will surely be an added bonus for everyone involved.

Gillick, twice winner of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at 400m, will present some medals at the event.

Schools from across Donegal will take part in a wide range of events with the action underway shortly after 10.30am.