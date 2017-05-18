North West derby on the double for Finn Harps

There’s a North West derby double-header for Finn Harps this weekend as both the U-17s and U-19s meet Derry City in their respective divisions.

Joe Boyle’s Harps U-19s could really do with a good result as they travel to play Derry City on Saturday afternoon.

Harps had won their opening three games, but then lost three games on the bounce - their latest defeat a 4-1 loss at home to St. Pat’s last weekend.

In contrast, Derry City have been going well of late and last weekend hammered Monaghan/Cavan 8-0 away from home.

It’s a better picture for Finn Harps U-17s who are joined second in the Northern Elite Division, behind the leaders Bohemians.

They are unbeaten in the league since losing away to Bohs in their opening game. After three wins in a row, they drew 1-1 away to St. Patrick’s Athletic last weekend.

This Saturday, they host Derry at Finn Park but team manager, Declan Boyle, will be without a number of key players for what’s another important game.

Michael Gallagher, Liam McFadden and goalkeeper Shane Wallace remain out through injury and Marc Walsh and Conor O’Reilly will both be unavailable as they will be away with Republic of Ireland U-16 squad at a tournament in Mayo.

“It’s a case of being down to the bare bones which is not ideal,” Boyle said.

“It’s a big game for us and obviously you’d like to have everyone available. But that’s the way it is. The lads who have been injured, have been out for a good while and Marc and Conor are both away with the Ireland squad.”

Saturday’s game is a repeat of the recent Mark Farren Memorial Cup tie which was won 1-0 by Derry.