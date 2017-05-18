Dylan dislocates shoulder in fall on first day of new season

It was a day of mixed fortunes on Sunday for the highly talented Dylan Browne-McMonagle in Porthall.

The Letterkenny teenager won three of the first six races on the opening day of the season before a tumble off Let Us Go ended his day. The horse slipped on a bend and Dylan was unseated. He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with a dislocated shoulder. He is expected to be out of action for up to three months.

He chalked up wins on Ahea Jade in the 1 1/4 open, 5 Stone of Lead in the 148 cm ponies and 4 Stone of Lead in the mile open maiden.

Mikey Sheehy, the Kilkenny-born star, also notched up a treble on the card on Keeper Hill in the 1 mile open, Mister Balboa in the 153 cm ponies and Chasing a Dream who was an impressive winner in the 2 mile open.

Carndonagh rider, Luke Turner, had a good win on Flick in the 138 cm ponies. Promising Downpatrick rider, Rosalea Laird, steered Ida's Dream to victory in the 1 1/2 mile open, while Sam Ewing was an impressive winner aboard the locally-owned Sea Biscuit in the 1 mile non-winners. Sam is another name to keep a close eye on.



The full results from Sunday are as follows -

1 Mile Open

1st Keeper Hill M Sheehy

2nd Aideens Dream S Ewing

3rd Band Substance J Conlon

138cm 1 Mile

1st Flick L Turner

2nd Where It Began R Mulligan

1 1/4 Mile Open

1st Athea Jade D Browne McMonagle

2nd Donegal Dan J Dunne

3rd Better Times Ahead S Ewing

148cm 1 Mile

1st 5 Stone Of Lead D Browne Mc Monagle

2nd Dont Mind Me J Dunne

3rd Gracey Grey T Moran

Non Winners 1 Mile

1st Sea Biscuit S Ewing

2nd Granda Mac J Dunne

3rd Elusive Ruby R O Connor

Maiden 1 Mile

1st 4 Stone Of Lead D Browne Mc Monagle

2nd Gold Dream P Taaffe

3rd Dream A Dream M Sheehy

153cm 1 Mile

1st Mr Balboa M Sheehy

2nd Angel Eyes P Taaffe

3rd Dylan's Pride S Ewing

1 1/2 Mile Open

1st Ida's Dream R Laird

2nd Delmia J Kelly

3rd Let It Go N Simpson

2 Mile Open

1st Chasing A Dream M Sheehy

2nd Ya Wee Skitter N Simpson

3rd He Got It S Ewing