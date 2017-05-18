HORSE RACING
Dylan dislocates shoulder in fall on first day of new season
Mixed fortunes for young Letterkenny jockey
Dylan Browne-McMonagle
It was a day of mixed fortunes on Sunday for the highly talented Dylan Browne-McMonagle in Porthall.
The Letterkenny teenager won three of the first six races on the opening day of the season before a tumble off Let Us Go ended his day. The horse slipped on a bend and Dylan was unseated. He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with a dislocated shoulder. He is expected to be out of action for up to three months.
He chalked up wins on Ahea Jade in the 1 1/4 open, 5 Stone of Lead in the 148 cm ponies and 4 Stone of Lead in the mile open maiden.
Mikey Sheehy, the Kilkenny-born star, also notched up a treble on the card on Keeper Hill in the 1 mile open, Mister Balboa in the 153 cm ponies and Chasing a Dream who was an impressive winner in the 2 mile open.
Carndonagh rider, Luke Turner, had a good win on Flick in the 138 cm ponies. Promising Downpatrick rider, Rosalea Laird, steered Ida's Dream to victory in the 1 1/2 mile open, while Sam Ewing was an impressive winner aboard the locally-owned Sea Biscuit in the 1 mile non-winners. Sam is another name to keep a close eye on.
The full results from Sunday are as follows -
1 Mile Open
1st Keeper Hill M Sheehy
2nd Aideens Dream S Ewing
3rd Band Substance J Conlon
138cm 1 Mile
1st Flick L Turner
2nd Where It Began R Mulligan
1 1/4 Mile Open
1st Athea Jade D Browne McMonagle
2nd Donegal Dan J Dunne
3rd Better Times Ahead S Ewing
148cm 1 Mile
1st 5 Stone Of Lead D Browne Mc Monagle
2nd Dont Mind Me J Dunne
3rd Gracey Grey T Moran
Non Winners 1 Mile
1st Sea Biscuit S Ewing
2nd Granda Mac J Dunne
3rd Elusive Ruby R O Connor
Maiden 1 Mile
1st 4 Stone Of Lead D Browne Mc Monagle
2nd Gold Dream P Taaffe
3rd Dream A Dream M Sheehy
153cm 1 Mile
1st Mr Balboa M Sheehy
2nd Angel Eyes P Taaffe
3rd Dylan's Pride S Ewing
1 1/2 Mile Open
1st Ida's Dream R Laird
2nd Delmia J Kelly
3rd Let It Go N Simpson
2 Mile Open
1st Chasing A Dream M Sheehy
2nd Ya Wee Skitter N Simpson
3rd He Got It S Ewing
