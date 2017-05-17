Donegal GAA Club Call

ST MARY'S (CONVOY)

The counties drawn in last week's lotto were AH, LK, DN, CW. The €20 winners were Margaret McGonagle, Magheracorran, Gerard McHugh, Convoy, Eleanor McGill, Drumkeen, John C Moore, Convoy and Grainne McElchar, Convoy.

Last week was a successful one for St Mary's teams with U 14 girls beating Burt and U 16 boys beating Termon

Our thre adult teams also had wins at the weekend.

The senior and reserves defeated Newtown and the senior ladies had narrrow win over Glenswilly.

Congratulations to the Donegal U 16 girls especially our own girls Ellie, Dina and mentor Aine on winning the Ulster C final against Armagh.

Best wishes to Patrick Dolan and the Donegal minors who take on Antrim on Sunday.

The senior ladies and management would like to thank Stanley Ballantine for sponsoring their kit.

MALIN

Malin’s poor season continued last Sunday in Connolly Park as Termon dominated from start to finish to run out impressive winners.

A youthful reserve team also lost out to Termon. They were right in the game until a late goal won it for Termon. Callum Doherty scored the goal for Malin. The team was Pauric O’Donnell; Conor Quigley, Gerard Green, Ciaran Doherty (The Dane), Conor Kelly, Sean Byrne, Ciaran Doherty (J.R), Joseph Doherty, Conor McGeoghan, Padraig McCarron, Sean O’Neill, Callum Doherty and Jack McLaughlin. Subs used Liam Gallagher for Callum Doherty (h/t), Robert Porter for Conor McGeoghan (h/t) and Edward Kelly for Ciaran Doherty (D).

This year’s sports day will take place on Sunday, June 4th. The under 14s had a good win over Carndonagh last week.

BUNCRANA

The club wishes to extend its condolences to the Quirke family and their extended family and friends on the sad passing of James Quirke.

We also extend the hand of sympathy to club Registrar, Michelle McKenna, on the death of her aunt Mai in Tralee.

The U12 girls played Malin on Wednesday evening. Sorcha Doherty opened the scoring with a great goal. And shortly after Aoife Carey was fouled and she converted the resulting free kick.

The defenders dealt with everything that came their way - keeping Malin scoreless.

Sorcha Doherty and Tara Rose Mahon were excellent in defence.

The midfielders linked up well with the forwards and in total 5-12 was scored by the girls. Special mention to Ava McLaughlin who really was the super sub.

The U12 girls played two games against MacCumhaills in Ballybofey on Friday.

The older girls were first to play and it was a real team effort. Buncrana were first on the scoresheet with an excellent goal from Leah Deehan. She followed this up with a super point and finished the first half with 3-1 to her name. The team was excellent from back to front Mollie Connolly, Tara Rose Mahon, Gemma Loughrey and Sorcha Doherty were excellent in defence and held McCumhaills to a single point in the first half.

Ava McLaughlin added an excellent point from play and Aoife Carey scored a great goal in the second half. Buncrana won 4-3 to 2-1

The younger girls played the second game against a stronger Ballybofey team.

The senior ladies faced Moville with only 16 players. The scoreline flattered Moville.

The U-8s had a great morning in Moville on Saturday.

A section of our U9s played away to Letterkenny Gaels on Wednesday. Thanks to Owen Roe for the bus and the Four Lanterns for their excellent service.

The U-10 boys were in action at Creggan Kickhams Club Antrim on Saturday.

The first game was against the hosts. Next up was Belfast’s St. John’s and game played St Paul’s in their third game. The final game was against Ballerin.

The squad was; Oran Doherty, Andrew Rudden, Mike Lynch, Ross Doherty, Shay Coyle, Shay Deeney, Pauric McBride, Mikey Donaghey, Ben McLaughlin (SP), Ben McLaughlin, Shaun Lynch, Darragh McDaid, Stiofan McGonigle, Elliot Friel, Jack Sheerin-Gill, Liam Duncan, Eoin O’Hagan, Jack Guilfoyle, Callum Friel, Padraig McGonigle.

Well done to our U-16 boys on their win over Carndonagh.

The win confirmed their spot in the U16B final in Burt on Sunday evening.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto winning numbers on 9th May were 8-5-6-7-1-2-3-4. Rose Herron, Paddy Foy, Grainne Doherty and Clara and David Carroll all matched first three numbers and shared €60.

It’s five wins out of five for the U12 boys who beat Glenswilly on Wednesday night.

The U16 boys had a tough match against neighbours Glenswilly in Glenswilly on Friday night. They lost in the end by just two points.

The ladies had another great victory over Carndonagh on Sunday morning. They won by 3-18 to 1-03.

Over the next few weeks our ladies will be running fundraisers for their trip to the Comortas Peile na Gaeltacht finals in Touremakeady.

The first one of these fundraisers is a guess the score for the Donegal versus Antrim Ulster Championship match next Sunday.

The senior men had a great weekend doing the treble against Ardara.

Best of luck to Frank McGlynn and the Donegal seniors and Karl McGlynn and the Donegal minors when they take on Antrim on Sunday.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS

Sunday was a great day for both seniors and reserves on their travels to Killybegs. The reserves won the opening game by six points. Mickey Patton hitting six points for the reserves.

With Ulster Championship time around the corner we’re asking members once again to help with the different jobs on the day.

Anyone willing to help out on the day can they please contact Club Secretary Alan Martin on 086 -1723899

Best of luck to Martin O’Reilly, Rory Gallagher on Sunday against Antrim.

Best of luck also to Luke Gavigan and Oisin Gallen who are part of the Donegal minor team who also play Antrim.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €5,800. The numbers drawn were 2, 9, 27 and 29. There were two match 3 winners: Paddy Gallagher, Cavan Lower and Gary Gallen, Glencovitt who each receive €75. This week’s jackpot is €5,900.

IORRAS

Hard luck to the U16 boys in the Inishowen final on Sunday night in Burt. A great second half performance and team effort just saw the boys come up short.

The senior men played Na Rossa last weekend but had no luck on the night.

MATCH "N" WIN The numbers drawn last week were 4, 13, 18, 19. The €15 winners were Kathleen McGonigle, Clonmany, Sinead Mc Laughlin (R), Isle of Doagh, Mary T Devlin, Annaugh, Neil Doherty (JS), Letter, Aisling Gibbons, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Jackpot this week is €3,260.

Good luck to Caoimhe Doherty and the Donegal U13 girls in the Ulster final on Saturday against Antrim.

The GAA CUL Camp is in Straid from July 3rd to 7th.

MOVILLE

The senior men and ladies had mixed results over the weekend. The men's reserve team went down to a narrow defeat to Downings on Saturday evening. The senior men were next up and faired a little better by achieving a draw against the reigning junior champions Downings.

The senior ladies had even better luck on Sunday morning when they got their league season off to the perfect start with a good victory over Buncrana.

A date for the diary as the club's annual golf classic will take place on Saturday, June 24 at Greencastle golf club.

Congratulations to Aoibh Faulkner, Clodagh Skelly (captain) Niamh McDonald and Niamh Skelly and manager Liam Skelly who were part of the Donegal u16 ladies squad who claimed an Ulster title on Sunday with a comfortable win over Armagh in Killyclogher.

The lotto numbers drawn on May 1st were 2, 7, 10, 15. The jackpot was not won. The €50 winner was William Gillespie.

The numbers drawn on May 8th were 6,19,21,23. The jackpot was not won. The €50 winners were Jonathen and Shauna Gill. Next week's jackpot is €2,700.

TíR CHONAILL GAELS

Both the ladies and men were in action over the weekend. On Saturday the ladies had a comprehensive win over Tara, in Greenford in the league.The senior men went down to KKG in the Tipperary Cup.

We will host a quiz night this coming Friday in the clubhouse from 8pm.

Teams of four will apply at £40 a team. Proceeds from the night will go to the Crumlin Hospital in Dublin. Please come and support what is always a good night’s fun, there will be wooden spoons presented to the last placed team which Stocker will present with great satisfaction.

The men's Junior team will travel to Donegal on the weekend of 17th June. They will play Naomh Columba in Glen in a challenge game.

Please note we will not be taking orders for tickets for the forthcoming game, tickets are on general sale at the London Co Board offices in Ruislip.

There is also name plaques available for seats that can be purchased. Please contact Mark Gottsche for more info on both: 078 7260 0074

We extend sincere sympathies to former player Tony Blake and the family of Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake who passed away recently in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. May he rest in peace.

NAOMH ULTAN

An understrength senior team were defeated by St Nauls in the League on Saturday evening.

The reserve team were unable to field due to a lack of numbers.

The U-14 team recorded a victory over Kilcar on Friday evening last. The U-12 team were defeated by Kilcar in Towney on Monday last.

The Kelloggs Cúl Camp takes place this year from 17th to 21st July. Application forms will be distributed shortly.

There was no winner of the Royal Flush Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 16, 17. Consolation prizes went to Patrick McGowan, St.John’s Point, Anne Shovlin, St.John’s Point,Carmel McGowan, St.John’s Point.

The jackpot next week is €2,440.

RED HUGHS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3,4,2,1,6,8,5,7. The winning sequence was 3,4,2 Jessica Kelly, Edenoughill, won €50. Next week’s jackpot is €2,650

This week’s 100 Club winner was Andy Doherty Yes Chef, €100.

Well done to the senior men who defeated Letterkenny Gaels on Saturday evening in the league.

The reserves also came away with a impressive victory.

The annual 5k run/walk will take place on Friday, 2nd June starting at 7.30pm. Registration begins at 6.30pm. All proceeds to underage teams. Adults €8, Children €4 and a family €20.

All fixture changes for underage games need to go through Kathy/Ciaran.

As our seasonsis in full swing it's important that executive is informed to avoid confusion. This is also an insurance issue. Ciaran's number is 353863090388 and Kathy's number is

353877647168.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 11, 12, 14 agus 30 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto.

Beidh €2500 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Mary Walsh - Lackenagh, Bill McCrossan - Glenahilt, Maura McHugh - Carnmore Rd, Mary F McElroy - Burtonport and Adrian and Angela Alcorn - Burtonport.

The April Club 200 winners were; €1000 - Siobhan Morahan - Tubberkeen; €500 - Jessica McGee - Meenmore; €300 - Michelle Ward - Chapel Road;€100 - Frank Kelly - Carnmore Road; €100 - Gerard McElwee.

The seniors defeated Bundoran on Sunday in the league. The reserve game didn't go ahead as Bundoran did not field a team.

From all at the club we want to thank the parish over the last number of years for use of the Parochial Hall for the club bingo on a Sunday evening.

The bingo has moved over to the clubhouse with a start time of 8:30pm as usual.

Sunday was the first night and there was a 'full house' attendance.

We would like to thank all who helped on the night and to all participants for supporting the club.

Heartiest congratulations to Catriona Solan who took part in the All Ireland Final of Scor Sinsear,

A very deserved success for a very talented singer. All at CLG An Clochan Liath are rightly very proud of her success.

GAEIL FHANADA

The U12 boys had a long trip to Gweedore and after a tight battle they came away with a draw.

In the end a draw was a fair result and there were some strong performances from Charlie McAteer, Shaun Carr and Caolan McElwaine.

Benny Callaghan has kindly set up an online calendar for the use of Traigh a Locha playing pitch for all managers to ensure we do not end up with playing teams from different age groups arriving for conflicting games.

It is set up through Google so people who want access need to basically sync with Benny Callaghan's account.

Thanks to everyone who helped gather stones from the new training field in Portsalon. The topsoil is now ready to be laid which means we are ever closer to our move home to Portsalon.

The seniors had a good double score victory over Naomh Muire, on Saturday, evening.

Our Snapchat account provides live, score for score updates of our reserve and senior fixtures.

The reserve lost to Naomh Muire by a point on Saturday evening.

The club are launching an exciting and worthwhile fundraiser that will see our Ex Gaels based around the world come together to provide financial support to help get our club back to Portsalon.

The response received already has been unbelievable with our exiles more than happy to help out in any way which has been really encouraging for those involved in the program.

The programme itself is very fair and there are some great rewards and prizes involved. More details will be released in the coming weeks. If you can think on anyone who would be interested, please contact Michael @ 086-3645913.

CLOUGHANEELY

Cloughaneely travelled to face Buncrana in the league at the weekend.

The reserves won but the seniors, short a number of players, lost to Buncrana.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday, May 10th, were 1,8,10,11,15,20. The jackpot was not won. We had 24 match 4s. The one winner drawn for €100 was Joe McClafferty, Cashel.

The jackpot next week is €3,300.

Congratulations to Banna Ceoil Cloichcheann Fhaola who had two bands competing in the County Fleadh at the weekend.

They both came out top in their category and were crowned Donegal junior and senior champions. Maith sibh uilig.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2 ,11 ,15 ,17, 20.The €50 winners were Louane O'Brien, Urcher Bailieboro, Co Cavan, Sean and Mel Quigley, Rosscairn, Enniskillen, Mary Graham, c/o Emerald Bar, Bundoran.

Next week's jackpot will be €5700.

There was no reserve fixture played last weekend whilst the seniors were defeated by Dungloe. We wish Paul and Jamie and the Donegal squad all the best for Sunday.

The Kelloggs Cul Camp will take place this year in Gaelic Park Bundoran from Monday July 24th to Friday 28th. Online registration is now open at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

Realt Ruadh Ladies played their first league game against St Nauls in extremely wet conditions losing out 4-6 to 2-2.

Finally congratulations to Rhona McEniff and the U16 County team on beating Armagh in the U16 C Ulster final.

KILLYBEGS

Thanks to all families who attended the minor board family quiz on Sunday night. Well done to the Smiths, and everyone who won prizes in the raffle. Thanks to organisers, the Tara Hotel, helpers on the night and everyone who donated to the raffle.

Last week's Kilotto numbers were 3,5,8,30. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,400 There were two match 3 winners. They were Tiernan O'Rourke and John Joe Farrelly, Co.Meath. They both won €30.

Well done to Susanne White and the Donegal U16s who won their Ulster C final.

A big thank you must go to Austin Daly who once again has kindly donated to one of our camps. Austin sponsored all the bags that the children at the Easter camp received as well as tops for the coaches.

The club wishes Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Hugh McFadden along with Rory Gallagher and his team the best of luck as they face Antrim in the opening round of the championship this weekend.

ST MICHAEL'S

Both teams were at home to Kilcar on Sunday last at the Bridge. The seniors who lined out with nine members of last year's minor team suffered a four point defeat.

The reserves also lost on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 0-3 Kilcar 2-5.

The club extends deepest sympathy to the Doyle family Meenbunone, Creeslough on the death of Michael Doyle last week.

There was no Jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 2.9.11.12,14,15. The Match 5 winners were Josie McGee, Massinass, Creeslough and Danny Langan Snr Massinass, Creeslough; This weeks Jackpot be €3600.

Orders are being taken for club tracksuite at Parish League or through Colette Alcorn on 085 139 8321.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,300. The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 13, 17, 24. The €25 winners were Grainne Gallagher, Martin McGlinchey, Eabha Kelly, Joe and Pat Griffin.

A big thank you to all who supported our Poker Classic fundraiser. Many thanks to all who sponsored prizes on the night namely, Michael Gallagher, Dermot McGrane, Mark Rush, Smugglers Creek Inn, DMG Motors, Dew Drop Inn, and Michael Walls.

Prizes on the night went to 1st David Graham €250, 2nd John Murray meal voucher for Salmon Inn, 3rd Stephen Anderson €100, 4th Sean Mc Garrigle €80, 5th Liam Mc Shea €50.

Naomh Brid / Pettigo U16 were defeated by Kilcar on Monday evening by 4-10 to 1-6.

NA ROSSA

The seniors share top spot after an impressive win against Urris in Dooey last Saturday evening.

The under 10s travelled to Kilcar last Friday evening and competed very well in their first blitz of the season securing wins over Kilcar and Naomh Columba.

The under 12s latest league game was a home match against Four Masters last Monday evening. The Donegal Town team were too strong on the night and secured the points.

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. Numbers drawn were 10,11, 18 and 21. There was no jackpot winner on the night. Two lucky dip winners receive €50 Packie Gallagher, Corr Point and Joseph Bonner, Derrylaconnell. Next weeks jackpot now stands at €3800.

MILFORD

The annual club draw takes place on June 4th. Tickets are available from all senior players and committee members. Tickets are €10 or three for €20.

Good luck to both Donegal sides who take on Antrim in the Ulster Championship this weekend. A special mention to Shaun Paul Barrett and his minor team which includes Ronan Docherty, Ryan McMahon and Conor McHugh.

Darran Nash, Luke Barrett and Conall McFadden are in the backroom team.

The seniors picked up a big two points after a hard fought win over Glenswilly on Sunday.

The Reserves were left to rue defeat in a game they felt they should’ve won against Glenswilly. Well done to Alannah McFadden and Megan Ryan who were part of the Donegal U16 Ladies team who won the Ulster C Championship at the weekend with a 5-11 to 0-6 win over Armagh, in Killyclogher.

Well done to our U16s who defeated St Eunan's on Friday evening to set up a semi final against Glenswilly next Monday evening in Glenswilly.

This weeks lotto numbers were 4-18-19-24. The jackpot was not won. There were two mach 3 winners. They were Eddie Connors and Sean and Maurreen McCormack who won €35 each.

The jackpot this week is €2,540.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 3 4 17 agus 28 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh.

Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag beirt: P J Ó Gallchóir, an Chloich Bháin agus Donchadh Mac Eiteagáin, Gleann Rí. Fuair siad €75 an duine. B’é Diarmaid Mac Giolla Bhríde as Fánaid a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra.

Beidh an tarraingt oíche Luain an 22ú Bealtaine i dTeach Tabhairne Uí Luodhóg i gCarraig Airt, €5,200 atá sa phota óir.

The U-8s played in an enjoyable blitz against Milford last Friday evening. It was heartening to see such a large crowd out supporting the children. A big thank you to the ladies who made the delicious home baking.

Beidh a gceád chluiche den tséasúr ag an fhoirann Faoi-14 tráthnóna Dé hAoine i nDún Fionnachaidh in éadan Naomh Mícheál.

Chríochnaigh an fhoireann faoi -16 ar bharr a ngrúpa sa tsraith agus atá cáilithe do chluiche leath-cheannais an Tuaiscirt.

Comhghairdeachas le Seán Mac Rodaigh, Ethan Ó Cuilinn agus Kyle Mac Pháidín a bhí le grúpa forbartha (development squad) Dhún na nGall Faoi 15 ar an Abhainn Bheag i gCo Dhoire Dé Sathairn is chuaigh thart.

Tá Dean Mac Giolla Bhríde sa ghrúpa seo fosta ach tá sé gortaithe faoi láthair. Tá súil againn uilig go mbeidh Dean ar ais ag imirt go luath. Maith sibh a ghasúraí.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €600 in the draw on Monday night. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Billy Johnston, Old Golf Course Road, and Justin Irwin , Main Street.

The numbers drawn were 7, 16, 20, 21.

CILL CHARTHÁ

The seniors and reserves had two very good away wins against St Michael’s on Sunday.

The under 14s defeated Naomh Brid/Pettigo in Towny on Monday evening. And the Under 12s kept up their great start to the season with a good win away to Aodh Ruadh.

Health and Wellbeing Evening is on Friday 19th May for boys and girls aged 15-18 in Áislann Chill Chartha at 7pm.

All players and parents are asked to attend. There will be guest speakers on the night covering various topics including nutrition and exercise, mental health and addiction. Contact 086-1797597 for information.

Well done to Shannon Gallagher, Killybegs who was the winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot of €2,200 last week’s numbers were 2, 5, 21 and 30.

AN TEARMAINN

The reserves and seniors had a very successful trip to Malin on Sunday, with goals galore in both games.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of the geezer from the clubhouse kitchen please return it.

It will be needed for making teas at next week's games.

We are asking our players and their families to support the club bingo two nights in the year.

The rota for the month of May is as follows; Friday 19 May U-12 boys; Friday 26 May U-12 girls.

Last week's lotto draw numbers were 9, 15, 20 and 25. There was no jackpot winner. The Match 3 winner was Kathleen O'Connell and the open draw winners were Peter Herrity and Mary Coyle. Next week's jackpot is €1,150.

Well done to Rionach, Eimear, Mya and Sarah and the Donegal team who beat Armagh in the Ulster u16 final on Sunday.

Well done to the senior ladies who beat St. Eunan's at home on Sunday.

Normal service resumes this Saturday for our U6s U8s and U10s after last weekend's Holy Communions.

The U-12 boys recorded another fine victory over Milford on Wednesday last with Cian Gallagher and Eoghan McElwaine giving goalkeeping exhibitions.

All involved with our Minor Board wish to send condolences to the Kelly family Drumoghill on the death of Hughie Kelly. Hughie was the grandfather of our U12 player Conal McGettigan.

The U14 boys had a home league game on Monday against St Eunans B.

Thomas Cannon again showed he is as good a shot stooper. Blake Boal, Cormac Gallagher, Oisin Harkin and Ciaran McCormick were prominent with Patrick McDaid,Kevin McGettigan and Manus O'Connell also heavily involved.

Well done to our eight representatives on the North Donegal U15 Development squad who took part in a Blitz with their counterparts from Derry and Tyrone.

The eight were Jack Alcorn, Aaron Reid Jamie Grant, Marty Steel, Mark Gallagher, Conor Cassidy, Bobby McGettigan and goalkeeper Emmett Maguire.

A last ditch goal saw our U16s lose their last group game of their NRB league campaign in Convoy on Friday.

Best of luck to Caolan Gallagher and Conor McFadden who are in the Donegal U-16 Buncrana Cup squad.

Beidh sé dheontas de luach €250 an ceann ar fáil ó C.L.G. Dhún na nGall fa choinne baill de chlubanna atá ag freastail ar Choláistí Gaelige i nDún na nGall.

Anyone who wishes to apply should contact the Club Secretary for an application form and membership number.

AODH RUADH

Congratulations to Val Murray who been appointed manager of the Donegal Masters team.

Last Friday saw the under 14s earn a good 3-6 to 4-10 away win against St Naul's in Division One. Meanwhile the division two team fought hard against a physically stronger Naomh Columba side, but lost.

The under 12 Division 2 team lost on Monday evening to Kilcar. There was some good work, especially from Shane McGloin, Morgan McNamee and Tommy Clyne. Last Tuesday saw the under 10s taking on Four Masters, with 31 players pulling on the Aodh Ruadh jersey. There were three games going with two games of 10-a-side and one of 11-a-side and all players playing the whole time.

The under 8s took part in a blitz in Donegal Town on Saturday.

The Donegal under 16s ladies had a great win in the Ulster Final last weekend and Aodh Ruadh were delighted to have three players on the squad; Cáit Gillespie, Anna Keon and Caoimhe Keon.

We were saddened to learn the news of the passing of Fionnuala Gill's father recently.

Hurling: Well done to Coláiste Cholmcille first and second year hurling team who took part in the Donegal Secondary Schools tournament in the Centre of Excellence in Convoy on Tuesday last. The lads did well and were unlucky to lose their first game against Crana College, Buncrana. They followed that up with victories over St Eunan's College and Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana. They met St Eunan's College again in the B Final. Tiredness had set in at this stage, but the lads won a close fought battle by a point.

Possibly one of the most entertaining hurling matches take place in years took place in Fr Tierney Park last Thursday. Aodh Ruadh were up against St Eunan's in the minor league. On a beautiful evening for hurling both teams served up a thriller. It was nip and tuck in the first half and both sides went in level Aodh Ruadh 1-8 St Eunan's 2-5. A point would have guaranteed the Letterkenny men their place in the final, but our young minor team were not going to be denied the victory. Aodh Ruadh hurled out of their skins in the second half. Aodh Ruadhs recorded a famous victory Aodh Ruadh 2-19 St Eunan's 3-11.

On Sunday morning we hosted an enjoyable blitz for under 6s, under 8s and under 10s, Four Masters and MacCumhaill's travelled to Fr Tierney Park and there was a great mornings hurling where all the boys and girls put in a great effort. Well done to our young hurlers and Ryan McDonald and Aaron Duffy who did a great job as referees.

On Sunday afternoon the under 14 Féile na nGael Skills competition took place in the Centre of Excellence in Convoy. JJ Doran, Mickey Doogan and Senan McCauley represented Aodh Ruadh. Congratulations to Senan who came third out of a field of 20 competitors.

Aodh Ruadh are appointing Oifigeach na Gaeilge Youth Officers to help with a few initiatives to promote the use of Irish in the club. This could be individuals or a group of two or three people aged 18 or younger. For more information contact Alan Sweeny on 086-8052816.

The annual Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp returns on Monday, 3rd July and runs to Friday, 14th July.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €2,800. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 10, 15, 16 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Margaret McCauley, Mulleek; Isabella O'Reilly, c/o Dicey's; Siobhan McBrearty, Killybegs; Darren O'Mahoney c/o Pat's Bar; and Ron Sennett, c/o Pat's Bar. This week’s jackpot is €2,900.