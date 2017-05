Successful Regional Primary Schools Sports held in Donegal Town

Over 600 young athletes from 20 primary schools across the south of Donegal assembled in the grounds of the Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town on Friday for the annual Track and Field challenge.

The event, promoted and organised by Tír Chonaill AC in partnership with AVS, was a huge success with the three hours programme running off very efficiently with much fun, enthusiasm and competition.

The programme at times had ten different disciplines running concurrently.

A sincere thank you to the Principal of the AVS for facilitating the event, the school's P.E. staff and TY student group for supporting with organisation and officiating and to the large group of Tír Chonaill members who worked so hard in the preparation for the event and in officiating on the day. Congrats to all the young athletes for participating and thanks to the teachers/schools for encouragement and coaching in run up to the event.

Schools participating: Frosses NS, St Francis, Barnesmore, Holy Family, Ballyshannon, Scoil Aodh Rua agus Nuala, Niall Mor NS, Killybegs, Kilkenny NS, Glenties, St Rions, Drumnacrosh, Fintra NS, Kllybegs, St Mac Cartans, Bundoran, St Ernans, Ballintra, Robertson NS, Ballintra, St Conal NS Portnoo, Scoil Mhuire, Glenties, Gael Scoil na gCeithre Maistir, Donegal Town, Cashel NS, Glencolmcille, Killian NS, Frosses, Glebe NS, Donegal Town, Scoil an Linbh Iosa, Killymard, St Eunans, Laghey

Results

Boys 2005 Turbo Javelin

1st Joshua Harron Glebe N.S 26m

2nd Shane Byrne Fintra 24m

3rd Jack Harron Glebe N.S 21m

Boys High Jump 2006

1st Oisin Boyle St.Conals 1.15m

2nd Matthew McGroarty Frosss, 1.15m

3rd Cormac Carr Scoil Aodh Rua agus Nuala

Girls 2009 80m Final

1st Sophie Campbells St.Riaghans

2nd Erin McGloin St.McCartans

3rd Niamh Meehan St.Nauls

Boys 2009 80m Final

1st Ogie Barrett St.McCartans

2nd Jordan Amoo Gael Scoil

3rd Jamie McGinty Gael Scoil

Boys 4x100

Heat 1

1st Fintra N.S 1.07.8

2nd Scoil an Chaisil 1.11.4

3rd Niall Mor N.S 1.12.9

Heat 2

1st Killymard 1.06.1

2nd St.MacCartans 1.07.7

3rd St.Conals N.S 1.08.1

Heat 3

1st Frosses 1.06.3

2nd Glebe 1.06.7

3rd Gaelscoil 1.07.1

Turbo Jav 2006 boys

1st Kevin Muldoon Gaelscoil 25m

2nd John Ward Holy Family, Ballyshannon N.S 21m

3rd Toomy Freel St.Nauls 19m

2008 Boys 80m

1st Ryan Duigan Frosses

2nd Patrick Gallagher Frosses

3rd James Lee St. McCartans

4th Elliot Byrne Niall Mor

1st Josh cullen Kimard

2nd Jack bennett Frosses N.S

3rd conor Farr Scoil Mhuire Glenties

4th Shane Sweeney St.Conals Klclooney

Final 2008

1st Conor Farrell scoil mhuire Glenties

2nd Josh Cullen Killymard

3rd Shane Sweeney St Conals Kilclooney

Shot Putt boys 2004

1st Charlie Bennett St Conals Kilclooney 10.50

2nd Dylan Cunningham Niall Mor N.S 9.25

3rd Adam Burr St.Ernans Ballintra 8.75

2005 Boys High jump

1st Fintan Dewhirst Kilclooney

2nd Luke Byrne Killian

3rd Conor Gallagher Killymard

2005 Boys 800m Heat 1

1st Finn Burn Killian N.S. 2.50.3

2nd Daniel Quinn Scoil Saran 2.55.8

3rd Kieran Duignan Killymard 2.59.9

2005 800m Heat 2 boys

1st Cathal O’D Kilclooney N.S 2 40.4

2nd Pearce Burn Scoil an Chaisuil 2.52.5

3rd Joshua Harron Glebe 2.53.4

2005 800M Heat 3 boys

1st Matthew Tierney 2.50.9

2nd JP McGuniness 2.55.1

3rd Ryan Barrett 2.59.8

2004 800m Heat 1 boys

1st Tomas Niall Mor 2.44.73

2nd Barney Frosses 2.46.21

3rd Ethan Kenny, Frosses 2.58.34

2004 800M Heat 2 boys

1st Liam Gallagher St.Eunans 2.40.98

2nd Colin Mooney Niall Mor 2.47.53

3rd Francis Conor 2.47.82

Boys High Jump 2007

1st Ethan Dewhirst Kilclooney

2nd Max Campbell St.Raighns

3rd Adam McGill St.Connels

2008 Boys Turbo Javelin

1st Elliot Burn Niall Mor 17m

2nd Daithi Cassidy St.Francis 13M

3rd Josh Cullen Killymard 13M

2009 Turbo Jav Boys

1st Jamie McGinty 13m

2nd Ilya Abolish 12M

3rd Thomas McHugh 12M

2010 Boys 100M Final

1st Alex Wach Killymard

2nd Jason O’Sullivan Barnes St.Francis

3rd Adam Campbell St.Nauls

2004 Boys 100m Final

1st Charlie Bennett St.Conals

2nd Colin Mooney Niall Mor

3rd Charlie Boyle

600M 2006 Boys Heat 1

1st Lee MacNanny Gael Scoil 2.01.91

2nd Joseph Hearty St.Nauls 2.04.36

3rd Jack smith Scoil Aodh Rua agus Nuala 2.12.28

2006 Boys Final 80M

1st Dylan McCrory K’mard

2nd Eoin Boyle St.Conal N.S

3rd Donal Gallagher St.Eunans Laghey

Boys 2006 600M

1st Donal Gallagher St Eunans, Laghey 2.06.18

2nd Lee Smith St.MacCartans 2.07.52

3rd Cathal Scoil Aodh Rua agus Nuala 2.08.04

2007 Turbo Jav Boys

1st Lewis McCaughan Glebe 23.30m

2nd Jack McCloud St Nauls 23m

3rd Patrick Craig 18m

2009 Long Jump Girls

1st Sophie Campbell St.Riaghans 2.64m

2nd Claire McGroarty Killymard 2.40m

3rd Zoey Gillen Holy Family 2.39m

2006 Girls 600m

1st Julia Molenddowska Frosses

2nd Frosses

2006 Grls Final 80m

1st Julia Molenddowska Frosses

2nd Ugnie Kubilinskaite Killymard

3rd Eva fallon St McCartons

Girls 2006 600m

1st Caoimhe Niall Mor 2.36.2

2nd Michelle Niall Mor 2.36.9

3rd Kenya Lee St Francis 2.37.6

2010 100M girls

1st Ella O’Donohue St.Nauls

2nd Emily Melly Scoil Mhuire Glenties

3rd Megan Gallagher Killymardmard

2004 Girls 100m Final

1st Lucy McGlynn Holy Family NS

2nd Ellie Rawdon Niall mor N.S

3rd Charlotte Kremer St.Conals

2005 Long jump Boys

1st Seamus Og Caldwell Killymard 3.88m

2nd Fintan Dewhirst, Kilclooney 3.75m

3rd Rion Carr, Gael Scoil, 3.54m

2006 Long Jump Boys

Ist Eoin Mulligan FIntra 3.45m

2nd Ryan Patton Frosses 3.40m

3rd Joe Harty St Nauls 3.30m

2009 Long Jump boys

1st Aaron Duignan Killymard 2.90m

2nd Dempsey Byrne Killian 2.32m

3rd Thomas McHugh, St Nauls 2.31m

2008 Boys Long Jump

1st Jack Bennett Frosses 3.33m

2nd Shane Sweeney Kilclooney 3.21m

3rd Darragh kennedy Kilclooney 3.03m

2007 Long Jump Boys

1st Ethan Dewhirst Kilclooney NS 3.52m

2nd Jamie Kennedy Frosses 3.27m

3rd Jack McLeod St Nauls 3.10m

2007 Boys Javelin

1st Lewis McCaughan Glebe 23.3m

2nd Jack McCloud St Nauls 23m

3rd Patrick Craig St Nauls 18m



2010 Boys 60m

1st - Alex Wach, Killymard, Donegal Town

2nd - Darragh McCready, Holy Family, Ballyshannon

3rd - Adam Campbell, St. Nauls

2010 Girls 60m

1st - Ella O’Donahue, St. Nauls

2nd - Emily Melly, St. Mhuire, Glenties

3rd - Megan Gallagher, Killymard, Donegal Town

2006 Girls High Jump

1st - Ava Curran, Cashel NS, Glencolmcille

2nd - Ugne Kubilinskaite, Killymard, Donegal Town

3rd - Katie Gavigan, St. Conalls

2005 Girls Turbo Javelin

1st - Hannah McCothan, Glebe, 15.1m

2nd - Caoimhe Green, Frosses, 13.9m

3rd - Sefora Jones, Cashel NS 13.8m

Girls 4x100m Heat 1

1st - Frosses National School, 1.08

2nd - St. McCartans, Bundoran 1.09

3rd - Holy Family, Ballyshannon, 1.10

Girls 4x100m Heat 2

1st - St. Conalls National School, 1.08

2nd - Glebe National School, 1.09

3rd - St. Ernans, Ballintra, 1.11

Girls 4x100m Heat 3

1st - Fintra National School, 1.12.1

2nd - Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistri, 1.12.6

3rd - Naill Mor National School, 1.12.8

2008 Girls 80m Final

1st - Emma Jane Shovlin, Frosses National School

2nd - Niamh Barrett, St. McCartens

3rd - Kayla McHugh, St. Conalls National School

2007 Girls Long Jump

1st - Clara McGuinness, Fintra National School, 3.24m

2nd - Andrea Moore, Robertson, 3.23m

3rd - Ava Anderson, Roberston, 3.24m

3rd - Abbie Kerrs, Frosses National School, 3.24m

2005 Boys Shot Put

1st - Fiachra O’Donnell, Gaelscoil na gC.M, 11.50m

2nd - Cathan McCathion, St. Nauls, 8.75m

3rd - Alex Anderson, Robertson Balintra 8.50m

2005 Girls High Jump

1st - Tori Murchan, Scoil Aodh Ruadh & Nuala

2nd - Aoife Cox, Killymard

3rd - Aisling Kee, Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistri

2004 Girls 800m

1st - Niall Mor National School, 3.12.6

2nd - St. Francis, Barnes, 3.19.4

3rd - St. Francis, Barnes, 3.21.6

2004 Girls 800m

1st - Sarah Donovan, Glebe National School, 3.02.8

2nd - Amber Mooney, Niall Mor, 3.04.2

3rd - Ailbhe McCrossan, St. Conalls, 3.06.0

2005 Girls 800m

1st - Sophie O’D, Niall Mor, 3.02.8

2nd - Meabh, Frosses NS, 3.03.4

3rd - Alannah, St. McCartans, 3.03.7

2006 Boys Shot Put

1st - Cormac Carr, Scoil Aodh Ruadh & Nuala, 8.00m

1st - Michael Jordan, Scoil Aodh Ruadh & Nuala, 8.00m

2nd - Vince Coughlan, Niall Mor, 6.50m

2nd - Finbar Roarty, St. Rians, 6.50m

3rd - Shay O’Halloran, St. Ernans National School, 6.00m

2006 Girls 600m

1st - Niamh Caldwell, Killymard, 2.13.9

2nd - Lucy Campbell, St. Nauls, 2.17.7

3rd - Siabh Sweeney, St. McCartans, 2.19.7

2006 Girls 600m

1st - Eva Curran, Scoil an Chasail 2.06.7

2nd - Arlaka, Holy Family, 2.22.1

3rd - Katie Gavigan, St. Conalls, 2.24.9

2006 Girls Long Jump

1st - Julia Molendowska, Frosses National School, 3.36m

2nd - Roisin Lynch, St. Nauls, 3.13m

3rd - Ellah McGirr Brown, Glebe National School, 3.10m

2005 Girls Long Jump

1st - Catriona Mohan, Frosses National School, 3.47m

2nd - Alannah Witherow, St. Mac Cartans, 3.40m

3rd - Annie Keon, Holy Family, 3.30m

2005 Girls Turbo Javelin

1st - Hannah McCothan, Glebe National School, 15.1m

2nd - Caoimhe Green, Frosses, 13.9m

3rd - Sefora Jones, Cashel NS, 13.8m

2006 Girls Turbo Javelin

1st - Arnika Mandeikaite, Holy Family, 24.53m

2nd - Allie Harrison, Killymard, 14.08m

3rd - Grace Byrne, Glen, 13.20m

2008 Girls Turbo Javelin

1st - Sarah Gurren, Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistri, 15.12m

2nd - Katlyn Henry, Scoil Aodh Ruadh & Nuala, 12.55m

3rd - Raya Boteua, Niall Mor, 12.30m

2007 Girls Turbo Javelin

1st - Annierose O’Gorman, Gaelscoil na gC.M, 15.67m

2nd - Hailey Cunningham, Niall Mor, 14.92m

3rd - Holly Flemming, Glebe, 7.76m

2007 Girls High Jump

1st - Ellie Campbell, Gaelscoil na gC.M, 1.05m

2nd - Lilly Tahan, Scoil Aodh Rua & Nuala 1.00m

3rd - Hannah Leap, Scoil Aodh Rua & Nuala, 95cm

2009 Girls Turbo Javelin

1st - Milika Shak, Gaelscoil na gC.M, 11.70m

2nd - Saoirse McGonagle, St. Conalls, 10.46m

3rd - Alannah Trimble, Gaelscoil na gC.M, 9.87m

2009 Girls 300m Heat 1

1st - Sharleen Campbell, Scoil Mhuire, 1.03.9

2nd - Kelsey Wilson, Gaelscoil na gC.M, 1.08.1

3rd - Eva Mac, St. Macartons, 1.08.7

2009 Girls 300m Heat 2

1st - Rebecca Quigley, Scoil Mhuire, 1.01.4

2nd - Abbey Canning, Killymard, 1.05.3

3rd - Erin McGloin, St. MacCartans, 1.06.9

2009 Boys 300m Heat 1

1st - Cian Gallagher, Killymard, 1.01.2

2nd - Ocie, St. MacCartans, 1.02.9

3rd - Aion Walsh, St. Ernans, 1.03.2

2009 Boys 300m Heat 2

1st - Finn Gillispie, Killymard, 57.2

2nd - Gavin Doherty, St. Nauls, 58.4

3rd - Alex Currid, St. Macartons, 1.00.3

2007 Girls 600m Heat 1

1st - Ciara, St. Conalls, 2.11.8

2nd - Lucy, St. MacCartans, 2.19.3

3rd - Kate McMullan, St. MacCartans, 2.23.5

2007 Girls 600m Heat 2

1st - Lucy Ward, St. Nauls, 2.18.7

2nd - Rebecca Mc, St. MaCartans, 2.18.9

3rd - Jessica, Holy Family, 2.23.7

2007 Boys 600m Heat 1

1st - Leon, Scoil Aodh Rua & Nuala, 2.10.2

2nd - Eoin Hegarty, Cashel NS 2.12.5

3rd - Christopher, St. Nauls, 2.14.4

2007 Boys 600m Heat 2

1st - Turlagn, St. Franics, 1.59.12

2nd - Noah, Niall Mor, 2.12.5

3rd - Oisin, St. MacCartans, 2.13.2

2007 Boys 600m Heat 3

1st - Conor, Killymard, 2.00.2

2nd - Caelan, St. MacCartans, 2.05.8

3rd - Daniel, Cashel NS, 2.13.0

2008 Girls 500m Heat 1

1st - Ciara, Holy Family, 1.51.5

2nd - Sarah McGuinness, Niall Mor, 1.51.7

3rd - Stephanie, St. Ernans, 1.54.7

2008 Girls 500m Heat 2

1st - Emma Shovlin, Frosses, 1.50.1

2nd - Chloe Smith, Scoil Aodh Rua & Nuala, 1.36.9

3rd - Katie McNeils, St. Conalls, 1.39.8

2008 Boys 500m Heat 1

1st - Patrick, Frosses, 1.36.5

2nd - Thomas, Killymard, 1.48.2

3rd - Joseph Gibbons, Holy Family, 1.56.8

2008 Boys 500m Heat 2

1st - Jack Bennett, Frosses, 1.41.1

2nd - Sean O’Neill, St. MaCartans, 1.48.9

3rd - Oisin, St. Francis, 1.51.72

2008 Boys 500m Heat 3

1st - Conor Farrell, Scoil Mhuire, 1.39.6

2nd - Jamie Ward, St. Nauls, 1.45.8

3rd - Ryan Dagnan, Frosses, 1.45.8

2008 Girls Long Jump

1st - Alannah Anderson, Robertson, 3m

2nd - Katie McNeilis, St. Conalls, 2.75m

3rd - Kayla McHugh, St. Conalls, 2.59m