Murray new Donegal Masters manager

Donegal Masters footballers have a new manager following the appointment of Val Murray from Ballyshannon.



The former Aodh Ruadh player who played minor and U-21 for Donegal, takes over from John McNulty.

His appointment was confirmed this morning by Donegal Masters chairman Paul Gallagher, who said the Masters committee were very pleased with the appointment and looked forward to working with Murray.

A championship winner with Aodh Ruadh, Murray is no stranger to Masters football. He was a member of last season’s Donegal Masters team that won the All Ireland Masters Shield.

Donegal defeated Offaly in the final.

The new man is due to get down to business straight away. A 40-man squad is set to return to training tomorrow night (Wednesday) and their first game is expected to take place early next month.