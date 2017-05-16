McEniff View: We must not underestimate Antrim on Sunday next

I am very confident that we can get our Ulster Championship campaign off to a winning start on Sunday, but I would caution that we must not underestimate Antrim, who can be tricky customers.

From my sources, I would be hearing that things are not that great in Antrim with a couple of very important players missing.

But they always have good club football in that county and although they will bring an inexperienced team to Ballybofey, we must be ready for them.

Donegal are in a good spot right now. They have had a good league campaign, blooding a big number of new players and they have a good squad assembled.

Sunday will be a good test for the newcomers and I would expect that there will be a good number of players who will make their championship debut.

I’m thinking of the likes of Eoghan Bán Gallagher, who is becoming a really good player; our own Jamie Brennan has been showing up well and Rory Gallagher seems to like him; Jason McGee has done really well, although he has played much football since the All-Ireland U-21 semi-final against Dublin. We could see a couple of new lads from Gaoth Dobhair with Cian Mulligan and Michael Carroll hoping for a start. It could be a good game to give Caolan Ward a start as well as the Letterkenny man showed up well in the league.

Overall, I would be quietly confident and I hope the Donegal supporters come out in big numbers to support the team.

It is great to see a double header this weekend with the opening game in Clones on Saturday evening. It is the shape of things to come and I would expect next year that the Ulster Championship will be condensed even further.

It needs to so to give clubs their county players for more games. For example, we had to travel to Dungloe yesterday without two senior county players and a county minor. It makes it very difficult for clubs when they have injuries as well.

Good luck to the minors also on Sunday. That could be a tight enough match but with home advantage I would be hopeful that Donegal can get through.

It would be good to get both teams through as we could then look forward to a big clash in the Ulster semi-final against Tyrone as I would expect them to get the better of Derry when they meet on Sunday week.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell