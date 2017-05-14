Finn Harps U-19s lose out to St. Patrick's Athletic

The Finn Harps U19s hopes of getting back to winning ways were dashed on Saturday afternoon when Joe Boyle’s side lost 4-1 to St. Patrick’s Athletic at the Curragh in the Northern Section of the National League. Harps have now lost their last three games.

Yesterday Liam Walsh gave the hosts an early lead but Pats were back on level terms by the midway stage of the first half. Gareth Doherty missing a Harps penalty was a key moment in the match while Oran McConnell and Jordan Ryan also had decent scoring opportunities in the first half that might have saw off the Dubliners. But it was the visitors who led 2-1 at the break. Pat’s added two more in the second half for a comfortable win in the end. Joe Boyle must now try and get the Harps U19s back on track for the Northwest derby next Saturday away to Derry City.

Finn Harps – Tommy Lee McCarron; Zack Brolly, Ciaran Kelly, Paul Ferry, Luke Nelis; Ryan Finn, Gareth Doherty, Jordan Ryan, Jamie Browne; Liam Walsh, Oran McConnell. Subs used: Alex Carolan, Aaron McCready.