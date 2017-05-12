Molloy back from suspension as Harps meet Bray

Barry Molloy will return from suspension for Finn Harps’ SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting with Bray Wanderers at Finn Park on Friday night (8pm).

That’s likely to be the only change to the side that was heavily beaten by Cork City at Turner’s Cross last weekend.

Harps manager, Ollie Horgan, said this week that Paddy McCourt is again a major doubt because of an ongoing hip problem.

However, as the injury issues continue at Finn Park, McCourt may well be asked to step into the breach once again.

McCourt will likely be rested in the unlikely event that clearance comes through in the next 24 hours for Pascal Millien. The former Sligo Rovers midfielder, who has been training with Harps since the start of the season, is awaiting a work permit that would clear him to play this weekend.

It seems the player and the manager are both starting to lose patience over the matter.

“It’s been dragging on now for some time and we thought this would have been sorted out long ago,” Horgan said.

“It’s tough on Pascal. His attitude has been first class. He even came to Cork with us last weekend in the hope that clearance would come through before the game.

“But if something isn’t sorted out soon, he may end up going back home again.”

Harps dropped into the bottom three in the Premier Division after last weekend’s round of fixtures and they now sit just a point above both St. Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United.

Harps fans will be hoping their team aren’t bottom after this weekend - although for that to happen, Galway would have to bring an end to Cork’s winning run when they meet at Eamonn Deacy Park.

“It’s probably no surprise that things have tightened up at the bottom,” Horgan said.

“Galway played us off the park when we played them at Finn Park earlier in the season. They’re a really good side.”

But Horgan’s main focus will be on the threat carried by a Bray Wanderers team who are second behind Cork.

“If Cork weren’t having the season they’re having, Bray would be challenging for the title,” the Harps boss said.

“Maybe when you look at the players they have, we shouldn’t be surprised at how well they’re going.

“They put five past us at the Carlisle Grounds and have been doing really well since.”

As Harry Doherty, Packie Mailey, BJ Banda, Danny Morrissey and Jonny Bonner continue with their recoveries from injury, Horgan must make-do with a depleted panel again for the visit of Bray.

“I’ve said it before, we’ve got plenty of quality in the side. After that we’re very thin on the ground in terms of experience,” he said.

“But we need to improve. We need to try and bring an end to this poor run of results, and the sooner the better.”