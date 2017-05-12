Letterkenny RFC boosted by €10,000 Grand Prize in Topaz Cash for Clubs

“We have some big targets to achieve, but we are on a roll since the Cash for Clubs win – like the Irish front row there is no stopping us now!” - Letterkenny RFC’s Michael MacGinty reflects on how Topaz Cash for Clubs has spurred the club on and created a newfound excitement around the local community.

When Michael MacGinty answered his phone to a call from MJ Tierney from Topaz in August of last year, the timing really could not have been better. As chairman of Letterkenny RFC, Michael was in the process of looking after the various administrative tasks involved in the day-to-day management of a local sports club. By the end of the phone conversation, the Donegal club had received a cash investment of €10,000 after being randomly drawn out as the Grand Prize winner as part of Topaz Cash for Clubs.

“The boost we received through the prize win allowed us to concentrate on getting our finances in order, which we have done successfully,” said Michael. “This sort of competition gives clubs a way to raise funds without selling more tickets to cash strapped parents. It is a great way for Topaz to give back to its community and we appreciate it.”

While the financial benefit of Cash for Clubs made an immediate contribution to club operations, the impact in terms of lifting spirits was felt from the off, and according to Michael, Letterkenny’s participation levels are very much in rude health.

“The publicity surrounding the competition last year has been immensely positive. The kids’ friends have been attracted to try their hands at Rugby, so our numbers are well up. Our challenge for next season is being able to offer membership to all the kids who want to participate in Rugby in Letterkenny. So, we need more coaches, more equipment and a budget for travel, plus an all-weather pitch. We have some big targets to achieve, but we are on a roll since the Cash for Clubs win – like the Irish front row there is no stopping us now!”

As well as receiving a €10,000 cash investment as part of Topaz Cash for Clubs, Letterkenny RFC’s youngest club members enjoyed a very special one-day training camp with one of the world’s leading Fly-halfs and Topaz Cash for Clubs ambassador Johnny Sexton. Taking a trip to Bective Rangers in Donnybrook, where Johnny himself played mini Rugby, a contingent of Letterkenny’s mini’s joined Johnny for the training session of a lifetime.

Letterkenny RFC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcENQp_dsgY

“Our kids themselves loved winning a prize in Cash for Clubs. And the ones who were lucky enough to meet Johnny Sexton are still talking about that day - as are the coaches!,” said Michael, reflecting on the Training Day experience itself.

Letterkenny RFC’s experience of winning the €10,000 grand prize as part of Topaz Cash for Clubs along with the masterclass with Johnny Sexton, generated enormous positivity around the club and spirits are well and truly buoyed as the club prepares to enter again this year.

Michael commented: “Topaz can expect a lot of other Donegal sports clubs to apply this year, because many clubs said to us that they could do with the same win as us, to help them drive forward and offer better facilities. They asked how did we manage to get that prize – to which we said we entered and simply participated, Topaz did the rest.”

How to Register - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1k9kh2IR2k

For more information on Topaz Cash for Clubs and to find out how you can enter your local club into this year’s promotion, please visit: https://www.topaz.ie/service-station/cash-for-clubs.aspx