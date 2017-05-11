Great performance by Donegal girls in Galway

The Donegal Women’s League Under-12s finished in second place in the FAI Under-12 Inter-League Competition on Sunday.

Bríd McGinty’s team finished just three points behind winners Sligo-Leitrim, who were the beneficiaries of being awarded a 3-0 walkover win for a game against Mid-Western that didn’t take place.

Donegal Women’s League clubs were well represented on the day.

After a 3-0 loss to Mayo in their opening game, Erin Doherty and Erika Gallagher scored in a 2-0 win over Longford.

Donegal defeated Mid-Western 6-0 with Gallagher (2) and Doherty on the mark again, as well as Niamh Sweeney (2) and Hannah Hopkins.

Doherty bagged the winner in a 1-0 success against Inishowen and Aobha Harriman netted the goal in a 1-1 draw with Sligo-Leitrim.

Donegal Women’s League Under-12 squad: Hannah Hopkins (Bonagee United); Aoife Sweeney (Mulroy Academy); Ciara Molloy (Fintown Harps); Erin Doherty, Lesha Kelly, Sinead Deasley, Niamh Sweeney (Lagan Harps); Aoibhlin Randles, Aobha Harriman, Nicole McDaid, Erika Gallagher (Swilly Rovers); Heather McLaughlin, Emily Irwin, Katie O’Gorman (Swilly Rovers); Shania McMonagle, Rocha McCullagh (Raphoe Town).