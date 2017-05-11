Illistrin and Lagan lead the way in U-14 league



Illistrin FC and Lagan Harps continue to lead the way in the Terry Leyden Women’s Under-14 League after away wins over Raphoe Town and Swilly Rovers this week.



Raphoe Town 0 Illistrin 2

Two goals in the five minutes before half-time proved to be the difference on Wednesday night as Illistrin took a hard-fought victory away from their visit to Raphoe.

The home side was helped in no small part though by some terrific performances, not least goalkeeper Abbie McKnight who made some really terrific saves throughout.

Ellie McBride at the heart of the defence and the hard-working midfield duo of Alannah Kee and Julie Wilson were excellent again for Raphoe who will have taken a lot of encouragement from this performance.

Illistrin had the bulk of the possession in the first half, but Raphoe defended superbly and the resistance wasn’t broken until the 30th minute when Sinead McBride finished off a fine move to score.

A minute before the break Rebecca McGlinchey made it 2-0 and that was that in terms of goals.

Raphoe had a couple of good attacks in the second half with Shania McMonagle, Marie Sweeney and Rocha McCullagh all involved, but they were called upon more often than not to defend and they stood up to the task.

Illistrin had chances to add to their tally but couldn’t find a way past the inspired Abbie McKnight, and had to be content in the end with a 2-0 win.



Mulroy Academy 2 Bonagee United 0

A solid u14 Bonagee team came to Rabs Park on Wednesday evening to do battle with Mulroy Academy

Both teams were very evenly matched and settled into play quickly.

Mulroy had a few lovely chances set up by strong crosses from Lisa Dugera and Maria Mc Gee but Mulroy just didn’t hit the target

Roisin Martin held the Bonagee defence line solid. Some exception runs from Lisa Dugera on the wing led to a few cracking shots but it just was not to be her night.

A fine cross by Lisa from a corner ball led to Emma Friel connecting with her powerful left foot to put Mulroy ahead going into second half.

Emma Doherty was not going to give Mulroy an easy time of it. A superb keeper, she was the player of the night.

The second half saw a corner kick taken exceptionally well by the Caitlin Heraghty and the ball was put into the net by Maire Kerr. This left Mulroy in a good position going into final few minutes of play and they saw it out to claim the win.



Swilly Rovers 0 Lagan Harps 5

(No report received)



FIXTURES



ARENA 7 UNDER-16 LEAGUE



Sunday, May 14, 5pm

Lagan Harps v Finn Valley



Tuesday, May 16, 6.30pm

Swilly Rovers v Bonagee United



TBC

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Mulroy Academy

UNDER-12 LEAGUE



Monday, May 15, 6.30pm

Finn Valley v Bonagee United

Gweedore Celtic v Mulroy Academy (S)

Mulroy Academy (M) v Lagan Harps

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Gweedore United

Raphoe Town v Illistrin FC



TERRY LEYDEN UNDER-14 LEAGUE



Wednesday, May 17, 6.30pm

Illistrin FC v Finn Valley

Lagan Harps v Raphoe Town

Mulroy Academy v Swilly Rovers