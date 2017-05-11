'We wanted to reach the league final' - Rory Gallagher tells club delegates

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher gave the first of his two annual reports to the Donegal County Committee at the their monthly meeting in Ballybofey on Monday night.

The Donegal boss, who is into the first few months of his new extended four term, thanked the county committee for granting him the extension.

The Democrat has also learned that the manager also told the committee that contrary to some opinion Donegal did want to qualify for the Division One league final.

And he insisted the management and team were disappointed when they missed out on a final place and a crack at Dublin.

Donegal finished the league in joint second place with Kerry, level on eight points. But Kerry, who went on to defeat Dublin in the final, qualified by virtue of a slightly better score difference.

He also told the delegates from the clubs that he was very pleased with the way the young players had settled into the team

The Donegal boss also said that he was happy with the new rule relating to the naming of his 26 man match day squad well ahead of upcoming games.

This rule is in its first year and means that any player outside the 26 is free to play with their clubs on the weekend ahead of county games.

He also reported that championship preparations were underway and going well and that they were looking forward to facing Antrim on Sunday week.

The Democrat has also learned that the manager told Gaoth Dobhair delegate, Donal Breslin, that the county’s GPS system indicated that the U-21 players were fit enough to play two games over a seven day period.

It is understood that Gaoth Dobhair representative had questioned the wisdom of playing a number of the U-21s against Mayo in the league, the weekend before a hectic period for the U-21, who had to play an Ulster semi-final and final and an All-Ireland U-21 semi final meeting with Dublin in Kingspan Breffni Park.

The manager also reported that the squads had enjoyed their recent trip to a New York. And he thanked the New York officials and the Donegal community in the Big Apple for the warm welcome they had received on the trip.

Meanwhile, the Democrat has also learned that the issue of county minors being advised not to play for the clubs in the senior and intermediate championship games last weekend was also raised.

But county chairman, Sean Dunnion, told the committee that the only members of the county minor squad that were advised not to feature for their clubs in last weekend’s championship games, were those who were feeling unwell or carrying knocks.

Donegal minors, the reigning Ulster champions, are due to meet Antrim in the first round of the Ulster Minor Championship.

That game is on Sunday week, and is the curtain raiser to the Ulster Senior Championship meeting of Donegal and Antrim. Both games are in Sean MacCumhaill Park, with the minor game at 2 p.m. and the senior game throwing-in at 4 p.m.