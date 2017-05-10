Death takes place of Donegal sporting great, 'Busty' Blake

The death has taken place in Letterkenny of one of the county's most respected sporting personalities, Eunan 'Busty' Blake.

Mr. Blake had been in ill health for some and died on Wednesday afternoon at St. Eunan's Nusing Home, Letterkenny.

A former player with Finn Harps, Sligo Rovers and Derry City, 'Busty' earned a credible six inter-league caps for the League of Ireland representative side.

He also coached and managed at League of Ireland level, but always held a close association with Letterkenny Rovers FC. He served the club in various roles during his lifetime including as a player, coach, manager, trustee and honorary life member.

Club chairman Dessie Kelly has paid the following tribute: “Busty was a dedicated football man who gave so much of his time to the club. He was hugely respected throughout the game having enjoyed a distinguished career as a senior footballer and manager.

"The club was always close to his heart and his loss will leave a huge void not just for his much loved family but for everyone who knew him. He will be sadly missed.”

The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with the Blake family at this difficult time.

Predecased by his brother, Harry, and sister Eileen, Eunan Blake is survived by his wife Katie, daughters, Brenda Sheridan and Karen Logue, sons, Gary and Tony, grandchildren, brother Liam and sisters Rosie Oates (Sligo) and Mary Green (Letterkenny).

Mr. Blake will be waked at his home at Crieve, Letterkenny on Thursday and Friday from 10am to 10pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1.30pm in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

The late Eunan Blake pictured with Anthony Gorman.