Toner leads them home at Kilmacrennan NS 5k

Letterkenny AC’s Ivan Toner was the first athlete home in Tuesday evening’s Kilmacrenan NS 5K Toner finished in an excellent time of 16 minutes and 32 seconds.

Liam Doherty, also of Letterkenny AC, finished in second place in 17:16 while Milford’s Paddy Ryan was a close third in 17:21.

Lettrkenny AC's Monica Mc Granaghan continued her good recent run of form when she was the first woman home, finishing in 19 minutes 28 seconds.

With weather proving kind, large crowds attended the event with 122 finishers in total.

All funds raised from the race go towards Kilmacrenan NS.

Here's the full list of finishers:

1. 64 Ivan Toner m MO Letterkenny AC 16:32,4

2. 62 Liam Doherty m MO LAC 17:15,7

3. 91 Paddy Ryan m MO Milford 17:21,7

4. 114 Damian Mc Bride m MO Milford AC 18:06,2

5. 58 Gerard Mc Granaghan m MO LAC 18:07,3

6. 94 Patrick Duffy m M40 18:12,4

7. 43 Anthony Doherty m M40 Milford AC 18:19,4

8. 9 Hugh Gallagher m M40 Triathlon Club 18:22,9

9. 61 Declan Mc Bride m MO Cranford 18:32,7

10. 84 Liam Donnelly m MJ 19:08,7

11. 68 Ben Harkin m MJ 19:25,9

12. 55 Monica Mc Granaghan f FO Letterkenny AC 19:28,2

13. 12 Nick Fowell m M40 24 7 19:29,3

14. 46 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:29,9

15. 51 Siobhan Gallagher f FO Letterkenny AC 19:40,0

16. 42 Raymond Mc Gahey m M40 19:48,3

17. 35 Charlton Cannard m MJ 20:11,1

18. 47 Paul Lee m M50 Letterkenny AC 20:14,6

19. 14 Conor Black m MJ 20:34,4

20. 95 John Fealty m M50 20:50,3

21. 110 Curly Coyle m M40 21:00,5

22. 15 Stephen Black m MJ 21:07,9

23. 85 Rory Mc Grenra m MJ 21:11,7

24. 13 Colette mc Elwaine f F40 Milford 21:13,5

25. 36 Owen Browne m MJ 21:16,2

26. 23 Jack O Neil m MJ 21:26,9

27. 40 Dylan Mc Fadden m MJ 21:28,4

28. 105 Kevi Coyle m MO 21:31,3

29. 127 Christopher Murray m MO Cranford 21:33,1

30. 54 Frank Mc Taggart m M40 Milford 21:33,3

31. 7 mel Mc Kinney m MO 21:41,1

32. 109 Joe Coyle m MO 21:48,6

33. 99 Ronan Mc Keever m M40 21:53,9

34. 76 Kevin Greenan m M60 LAC 21:56,2

35. 111 Joe Mc Laughlin m M40 22:10,1

36. 57 Trevor Gorman m M40 Milford AC 22:17,3

37. 104 Kieran Murray m MO Milford AC 22:17,3

38. 59 Owen Boyce m M40 ECC 22:21,1

39. 83 Mark Carr m MO Milford 22:32,5

40. 108 Colm Mc Taggart m MO 22:47,5

41. 41 Aidan Mc Fadden m MO 24/7 Triathlon 22:50,8

42. 90 James Doherty m M60 Milford AC 22:57,4

43. 89 Patrick Doherty m MO 24/7 Triathlon 23:04,5

44. 63 Caitlin O Hara f FJ 23:19,1

45. 16 Cian Corcoran m MJ 23:21,7

46. 116 John Ward m MO Milford AC 23:24,2

47. 48 Caolán Curran m MJ Cranford AC 23:30,0

48. 113 Frank Mc Gettigan m M60 Milford 23:40,1

49. 56 Luke Downey m MJ 23:40,2

50. 17 Colm Corcoran m M40 23:41,6

51. 126 Sarah Doherty f FO Convoy AC 23:44,3

52. 8 Matthew Mc Gettigan m MJ 23:55,5

53. 53 Brian Gallagher m M60 Letterkenny AC 24:06,1

54. 45 Brendan Cunningham m MJ 24:17,6

55. 37 Oisin Kelly m M40 24:17,9

56. 102 Paddy Toye m M40 24:29,4

57. 70 Noel Mc Bride m M50 24:33,4

58. 106 Fred Sharkey m M50 24:33,5

59. 80 Anne Marie Stewart f F40 Shape up Fitness 24:46,2

60. 11 Danny Sandilands m MO 25:02,9

61. 34 Anne Doherty f F50 25:06,0

62. 92 Katelyn Doherty f FJ 25:09,7

63. 44 Danielle Kelly f FO 25:25,9

64. 71 Kevin Mc Gettigan m MJ Letterkenny AC 25:31,3

65. 98 Alphie Mc Hale m M60 25:34,7

66. 87 Anne Sweeney f FO Shape up Fitness 25:34,7

67. 29 Tom Kelly m M50 Cranford 25:42,1

68. 28 Joan Naughton f FO 25:44,6

69. 26 Dylan Mc Connell m MO 25:50,4

70. 86 Ciara Donnelly f FJ 26:22,5

71. 100 Nigel Keown m M40 26:46,5

72. 27 Geraldine Flood m M40 Shape up fitness 26:54,9

73. 112 Declan Breslin m M50 27:03,3

74. 6 Rosemary Russell f FO 27:09,6

75. 2222 Oran Doherty m MJ 27:10,0

76. 67 Eddie Harkin m M40 27:11,8

77. 10 Noreen Fegan f F40 Shape up fitness 27:13,4

78. 107 Pratrica Sharkey f F50 27:25,2

79. 119 Shania Mc Laughlin f FJ 27:34,7

80. 82 Steven Sheridan m M50 Shape up fitness 27:38,8

81. 88 Rosaleen Gallagher f F50 27:38,9

82. 121 Meabh Hpuston f FJ 27:45,5

83. 52 Sinéad Mc Taggart f F40 Milford 28:10,1

84. 1 Lauren Scott f FJ 28:32,0

85. 75 Oisín Mc Groarty m MJ 28:37,1

86. 73 Linda Mc Groarty f F40 28:40,8

87. 120 Mary Duddy f FO Shape up Fitness 28:59,2

88. 60 Hilary Moore f FO 29:30,1

89. 5 Eilísh Russell f FJ 29:38,7

90. 66 Gerry Burke m M50 Shape up Fitness 29:41,9

91. 31 Emily Olson f FJ Milford 29:56,6

92. 125 Oisin Shaun Mc Ginley m MJ 30:39,5

93. 33 Noreen Pinder f F40 30:43,3

94. 69 Claire Price f F40 Letterkenny AC 30:46,8

95. 101 Fiona Mc Connell f FO Shape up Fitness 30:47,7

96. 115 Siobhan Mc Laughlin f F40 Shape up Fitness 30:49,6

97. 18 Darragh O Shaughnessy m MJ 31:01,9

98. 103 Kathleen MC Court f FO Shape up Fitness 31:03,2

99. 25 Dan O Connell m MJ 31:37,0

100. 81 Anne Doherty f F40 Shape up fitness 31:59,2

101. 3 Brendan Gaffey m MJ 32:00,8

102. 122 Liam Sweeney m MO 32:09,2

103. 30 James Olson m MJ Milford 32:17,7

104. 93 Grace Doherty f FJ 33:35,7

105. 117 Niamh Mc Laughlin f FJ 35:11,8

106. 21 Jack Mc Bride m MJ 35:13,0

107. 74 Gerry Mc Taggart m MO 35:56,0

108. 97 Frances Mc Bride f F40 Shape up Fitness 36:59,8

109. 130 Breda Doherty f FO 38:59,4

110. 32 Caomhan Kelly m MJ 40:08,6

111. 72 Kyle Burrowes m MJ 42:54,0

112. 4 Damhán Mc Gettigan m MJ 43:39,6

113. 24 Hannah O Neil f FJ 43:41,1

114. 20 Charlie Mc Bride m MJ 44:44,1

115. 38 Amy-Leigh Rankin f FJ 44:44,7

116. 22 Evelyn Mc Bride f FO 44:47,1

117. 78 Lee Ann Hegarty f FJ 44:48,2

118. 39 Freya Mc Geehan f FJ 44:48,7

119. 123 M J O Hara m MJ 46:43,5

120. 124 Saoirse O Hara f MJ 46:47,7

121. 79 Tiarnán Farrell m MJ 47:21,1

122. 77 Darren Hegarty m MO 54:35,