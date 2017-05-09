My heart goes out to Donegal Ladies after defeat

Let me begin this week by saying I’m gutted for the Donegal Ladies following their one point defeat by Cork in yesterday’s league final.

They really played well and it was great to see a Donegal team playing in the final and giving the top team in the country a run for their money.

There was only a point in it in the end and our ladies had enough chances to win it. The five wides they kicked in the middle of the second half cost them at the finish.

But Micheál Naughton and the ladies should be immensely proud of their achievement on getting to a Division One final.

It was a marvelous achievement and brilliant for the ladies game in the county.

I know they will be disappointed to lose. But there is no disgrace in losing to Cork. Cork are a class team and the benchmark in Ladies football. And to run such an experienced team to a point is nothing to be snuffed at.

It was Cork’s experience in the end which was the difference. At that level and when teams are so close, experience can play a big part. Cork had the experience over us.

But Micheál and the ladies will have learned from the experience and they can now look forward to the summer and the championship.

I’m confident they will bounce back from this defeat and I would not rule out another showdown with Cork before the year is out.

Well done ladies and we all are immensely proud of you.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

The club championship got up and running at the weekend and there was no big surprises and all the games went along expected lines.

We hosted Malin in Bundoran. And I’m going to bring up an old bug bear of mine. I was chatting with Louis Walsh from Malin after the game and he was telling me it took the team two and quarter hours to get to Bundoran.

They had a 15 minute pitstop along the way. But two and a quarter hour journey is crazy to play a game of football.

The fact that games were early as well did not help. I know it is something I have been on about on numerous occasions, but it is something that we as a county need to address.

The development of the game in Malin is tough enough and they face many obstacles without the Association adding to them.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.