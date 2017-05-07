Glenswilly come through close game with Ardara

A strong first half performance helped Glenswilly to a hard-earned win over Ardara in the Senior B Championship opener in Group C on Sunday.



Glenswilly . . . 1-10

Ardara . . . 1-07

Played in glorious sunshine at Pairc Naomh Columba, the home side were really impressive in the first half. Dermot McGinley kicked six frees and Darren McGinley scored 1-1 as they moved into a 1-7 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

But Ardara were much better in the second half and a goal from Niall McCrossan right after the restart got them back in the contest.

Ardara’s Aaron Bennett knocked over a free and Senan Boyle followed up with a well taken point to leave just a point between them.

Glenswilly needed a response and after introducing a couple of substitutes, it was one of those replacements, Mark McDaid, who hit an important score.

Brian McDaid, another one of the subs, also got in on the scoring act with a fine point. Bennett knocked over a free to keep Ardara in touch.

However, Shaun Wogan finished off a flowing move to score again for Glenswilly and round off a fine win.

GLENSWILLY: Ben O’Connor; Evan Dunleavy, Daniel McConnell, Cormac Gallagher; Conor Harkin, Mark McAteer, Lee Crerand; Barry Molloy, Ciaran Molloy; Mark McDaid, Dermot McGinley, Darren McGinley; Shaun Wogan, Christopher McMonagle, Peadar Toner.

Subs: Brian McDaid for Toner, Mark McDaid for Harkin, Gavin Shevlin for Dunleavy, Peadar Toner for Darren McGinley, Steve O’Donnell for McMonagle.

ARDARA: Patrick Gallagher; Harry Hennigan, Tony Harkin, Senan Boyle; Conor Gallagher, Joe Melly, Johnny Shovlin; Conal Boomer, Fran Boyle; Danny Walsh, Daniel Breslin, Johnny Sweeney; Niall McCrossan, Aaron Bennett, Eunan Maguire.

Subs: Mark Cassidy for Shovlin, Shane O’Donnell for Maguire.

Referee: Liam McConigley (Downings).