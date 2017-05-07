Donegal bow out of Nicky Rackard as Monaghan too strong in second half

Donegal's Nicky Rackard Cup campaign ended in Inniskeen with a disappoiting four points defeat to Monaghan on Saturday.



Monaghan 1-16

Donegal 1-12

Despite starting well and leading by five points, the Donegal challenge faded in the second half as Monaghan reached the semi-finals for the first time in four years.

After such a good league campaign and then defeating Armagh in the opening round, this was a disappointing display from Ardal McDermott's side.

Donegal started brightly, with Gerard Gilmore finding the net to help them take a five-point lead, but Monaghan hit the last four scores of the first half to trail by just one at 0-7 to 1-5.

Monaghan continued to take the game to their opponents after the restart, with Mark Treanor, Éanna Mac Suibhne and Brian McGuigan to the fore and Fergal Rafter on form from frees on his way to a tally of 0-10. Monaghan went six clear inside the final ten minutes via a Tadhg Campbell goal and although Declan Coulter hit a late hat-trick of points for Donegal, Trevor Hilliard’s side progressed to a semi-final away to Derry on Saturday, May 20.

MONAGHAN: P Bermingham; C Meegan, P Treanor, J Guinan; N Garland, M Murphy, B Flanagan; M Treanor (0-1), É Mac Suibhne; F Rafter (0-10f), T Campbell (1-1), C Boyle (0-1); B McGuigan (Capt., 0-3), S Leonard, S Lambe. Subs: P Garland for Flanagan (33 mins), R Curran for Lambe (51), PJ Boyle for C Boyle (68), J Dooley for Leonard (71).

DONEGAL: P Burns; P Doherty, C McDermott, D Grant; J Boyle (0-1), J Donnelly, C Finn; D Cullen, L Henderson (0-6,6f); S McVeigh, D Coulter (0-4), G Gilmore (1-0); B Lafferty, R McDermott, D Flynn (0-1). Subs: N Cleary for R McDermott (52), K Campbell for Henderson (60).

REFEREE: A Devine (Westmeath).