Harte of the Matter - on two Celtic legends

Before the modern age of soccer, and when Packie Bonner became the most famous No. 1 in the 1980s, you had several strong Donegal connections with Glasgow Celtic.

One such link was Patsy Gallagher, who was born in Ramelton and emigrated to Glasgow in 1894 at the age of three.

He became one of the most revered players in Scotland and made his debut at the age of 20 in 1911 and played for Celtic for the next 15 years. He scored 198 goals and is the sixth highest ever Celtic goalscorer. He was a superstar in his day and I’m sure had he been alive today he would be one of the highest earners in football without a doubt.

He has become an icon of Celtic football and ranks as one of the all-time best players for the club.

His story is looked on as a lesson in temperament. His international career was shortened by the outbreak of the First World War and his honours would surely rank with the best had no war taken place.

History tells us Patsy Gallagher was among the best players in Celtic history. No one from these islands, except Packie Bonner, will have such a place in Celtic history. He only gained 12 caps for Ireland as fewer internationals were played due to war. Football continued with his sons and grandsons with one of the latter a member of the Scottish team that took part in the World Cup of 1978.

Patsy could be regarded as a Roy Keane figure, without the lip, and became an all-time hero at Celtic Park. Emigration was good for him and gave him the opportunity to develop in a sport that may not have happened had he grown up in Ramelton. He was nicknamed “The Mighty Atom” because of his small stature but it never let him down when he faced the opposition.

He was not the only Donegal man to play for Celtic. Hugh “Dick” Doherty from Buncrana lined out for Celtic but after he suffered a severe knee injury, it effectively finished his career. He came back to Donegal where he got involved in the Inishowen league as a prominent figure for many years after his retirement. He was someone who gave his life to promoting sport in Donegal when it wasn’t profitable or cool to do so.

When I began to play soccer I was fortunate to encounter Packie Bonnar. His story ranks with the best - a player who went from a small area of Donegal to the heights of fame in the Scottish league and the World Cup.

I played against him many times as a youth player and he had the ability and passion to make it count. He was the perfect professional and the fact that he played in the Donegal League stood to him in his career.

He had to work hard as a goalkeeper and he became the first choice goalkeeper for Donegal Youths when Declan McIntyre got a serious injury. There was no option but to put Packie in goals for a youth tournament. He never looked back.

I think the break Packie got that day would have come later as he had determination to succeed and his application to the job of goalkeeping was second to none.

His positive attitude to goalkeeping kept him to the fore when things got tough. There could be no hiding place in Parkhead if you didn’t believe in yourself.

These days, Packie still gives aspiring Donegal footballers and goalkeepers the belief they need to make it in the game.

Young players now know they can succeed if they have the ability and confidence to get on with it and in the years ahead we will hopefully produce more players like Patsy Gallagher and Packie Bonnar.

Their legacy will not be forgotten.