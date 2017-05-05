Husband and wife success at Ballyshannon 5k

There was a double success for the husband and wife racing duo of Ciaran and Teresa Doherty at Friday night's Ballyshannon 5k.

Organised by Tir Chonall AC, it was a glorious night in Ballyshannon and the big crowd taking part ensured it was a hugely successful night.

Ciaran Doherty of Letterkenny AC was first athlete home in 15.01 with his club-mate Pauric Breslin second in 15.47.

James McFadden of Finn Valley AC was third in 15.54.

Teresa Doherty (nee McGloin) of Finn Valley AC was first female athlete and eighth overall in 16.30.

Teresa, a native of Kinlough, is a first cousin of Olympian Breege Connolly.

Here are the results from Friday night:

Tír Chonaill AC - Ballyshannon 5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 477 Ciaran Doherty m MO Letterkenny AC 15:01,5

2. 470 Pauric Breslin m MO Letterkenny AC 15:47,9

3. 598 James Mc Fadden m MO Finn Valley AC 15:54,3

4. 618 Shane Mc Nulty m M40 Finn Valley AC 15:58,2

5. 467 Paul Mc Glinchey m MO Letterkenny AC 16:18,7

6. 615 Paul Mc Cafferty m M40 City of Derry Sparta 16:24,6

7. 612 Michael Murphy m M40 16:25,6

8. 479 Teresa Doherty f FO Finn Valley AC 16:30,4

9. 600 Ultan Mc Nasser m M40 Sligo AC 16:33,7

10. 469 Seamus O Donnell m M40 Finn Valley AC 16:34,1

11. 460 Conor Gallagher m MO Lifford Strabane AC 16:34,4

12. 440 Damien Kennedy m MO Sligo AC 16:45,3

13. 633 Eamon Murphy m M50 North Sligo AC 16:46,7

14. 459 Marcus Mc Govern m MJ North Leitrim AC 16:57,5

15. 446 David Kearins m M40 Sligo AC 17:04,1

16. 455 Alan Kearins m M40 Sligo AC 17:11,8

17. 464 Brandon Mc Grinder m MJ Lifford Strabane AC 17:16,8

18. 616 Kieran Carlin m M40 Finn Valley AC 17:17,2

19. 617 Barry Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 17:17,6

20. 589 Kevin Curran m MO 17:20,5

21. 620 Ciaran Mc Sherry m M40 Enniskillen Running Club 17:26,2

22. 495 Aidan Mc Donnell m MJ Enniskillen Running Club 17:28,9

23. 488 Johnny O Doherty m MO Milford AC 17:31,5

24. 471 Dave Slater m M40 Enniskillen Running Club 17:35,1

25. 586 Darren Thompson m MO Enniskillen Running Club 17:37,8

26. 583 John O Brien m MO Finn Valley AC 17:41,1

27. 457 Jason Mc Morrow m MO Sligo AC 17:43,5

28. 610 Marina Murphy f FO Derry Track Club 17:43,5

29. 637 John Farrelly m M40 Rock Runners 17:53,4

30. 587 Seamy Mc Govern m MO Enniskillen Running Club 18:08,0

31. 463 Michael Mc Grinder m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 18:11,4

32. 592 Damien Murray m MO Enniskillen Running Club 18:11,5

33. 458 Kenny O Donnell m M40 Finn Valley AC 18:22,1

34. 631 Gareth O Donnell m MO Kilcar 18:24,4

35. 453 Kevin Maguire m MO Enniskillen Running Club 18:28,2

36. 604 Jason Graham m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 18:34,4

37. 640 Jimmy Currid m M50 North Sligo AC 18:56,5

38. 591 Michael Walsh m M40 Enniskillen Running Club 18:58,6

39. 623 Paul Patterson m MO Tír Chonaill AC 19:04,6

40. 480 Ellis Mc Guinness m MO Ballyshannon Boxing Club 19:06,2

41. 438 Leoni Mullen f FO Finn Valley AC 19:06,7

42. 465 Rory Connor m M40 Sligo AC 19:13,7

43. 625 Karol Warnock m MO Tír Chonaill AC 19:15,2

44. 482 Eamon Connolly m M40 Aghyaran Athletics 19:17,2

45. 628 Richard Mc Carthy m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 19:28,4

46. 596 Kevin Foley m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 19:29,5

47. 626 Andy Gilchrist m MO Tír Chonaill AC 19:35,1

48. 445 Peter Gallagher m M40 Letterkenny AC 19:40,2

49. 599 Frances Judge f F50 Letterkenny AC 19:43,1

50. 494 John Mc Donnell m M40 Enniskillen Running Club 19:47,8

51. 622 Damien Tuck m MO 19:55,5

52. 437 Ita Kelly f F40 Finn Valley AC 20:01,8

53. 593 Paula Fiel f FO Finn Valley AC 20:12,2

54. 585 Daire Mc Devitt m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 20:15,9

55. 639 Maitiú Tierney m MJ M S C Tri 20:16,0

56. 449 Mick Gallagher m M50 20:26,1

57. 454 Mark Burns m M40 20:26,6

58. 632 Karen Dolan f F40 Enniskillen Running Club 20:32,1

59. 613 Anthony Rooney m MO 20:32,6

60. 629 Eimear Gallen f F40 Finn Valley AC 20:33,5

61. 643 Deirdre Dillion f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 20:39,6

62. 456 Canice Nicholas m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 20:39,6

63. 448 Rachel Friel f FO Finn Valley AC 20:40,5

64. 597 Jesseka Gallagher f FJ Letterkenny AC 20:51,9

65. 607 Gary Mc Manus m M50 M S C Tri 20:54,4

66. 611 Julie Mc Namee f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:14,7

67. 588 Eugene Dolan m M50 Rock Runners Derrylin 21:25,6

68. 650 Marie Mc Groary f FO Tír Chonaill AC 21:27,8

69. 474 Karen Green f FO Maguiresbridge Running Club 21:42,7

70. 608 Gerard Mc Cafferty m M50 22:01,4

71. 439 Barry Duffy m M50 Mullaghmore Tri 22:05,2

72. 472 Cristina Mansill f FO 22:08,6

73. 590 Linda Walsh f F40 Enniskillen Running Club 22:11,0

74. 595 Tracey Mc Evoy f F40 Enniskillen Running Club 22:36,4

75. 621 Mary Hoey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 22:53,0

76. 450 Brendan Connolly m M60 M S C Tri 22:53,1

77. 466 Vera Haughey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 22:59,4

78. 634 Jay Walsh m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 23:03,8

79. 478 Sean Lorinyenko m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 23:08,9

80. 473 Aravon Mc Cann f F40 Maguiresbridge Running Club 23:20,0

81. 609 Lee Mc Namee m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 23:43,0

82. 461 Ríona Connor f FJ Sligo AC 23:46,1

83. 649 John Ward m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 24:07,9

84. 484 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn Valley AC 24:42,5

85. 481 Carla Moore f F40 Maguiresbridge Running Club 24:43,9

86. 487 Geraldine Mc Gandy f F50 Maguiresbridge Running Club 24:49,4

87. 636 Finbar Maguire m MO 24:51,9

88. 651 Jennifer Mc Grory f FO Tír Chonaill AC 24:57,3

89. 476 Mary Daly f F40 25:01,2

90. 635 Stephen Kerlin m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 25:07,0

91. 652 Caroline Ward f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 25:10,3

92. 648 Orla Mackie f FO Tír Chonaill AC 25:15,2

93. 499 Ann Marie Cox f FO Rock Runners 25:16,7

94. 497 Jackie Curry f FO Rock Runners 25:54,3

95. 606 Donna O Donnell f FO 26:06,2

96. 647 Bried Meehan f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 26:30,4

97. 493 Barbara Mahon f FO 27:05,6

98. 462 Jill Connor f F50 Sligo AC 27:11,7

99. 496 Breege Cassidy f FO Rock Runners 27:26,9

100. 619 Geraldine Dolan f F50 Rock Runners 27:27,0

101. 468 Laura Boxhammer f FO 27:41,2

102. 644 Laura Martin f FO Tír Chonaill AC 28:05,7

103. 614 John Dolan m MO 28:19,4

104. 605 Edel Mc Govern f FO 28:33,3

105. 491 Orla Mc Monagle f FO Donegal Town 28:52,0

106. 627 Frances Gilchrist f FO Tír Chonaill AC 28:56,6

107. 485 Eveline Glenn f F40 Maguiresbridge Running Club 29:10,4

108. 489 Alison Crawford f FO Maguiresbridge Running Club 29:32,9

109. 490 Karen Carrothers f F40 Maguiresbridge Running Club 29:48,7

110. 475 Martina Comac f F50 Maguiresbridge Running Club 29:52,7

111. 624 Desmond Brownlie m M60 Lagan Valley 30:11,4

112. 646 Patricia Mc Neely f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 30:29,8

113. 645 Mary Mc Nulty f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 30:47,3

114. 630 Lucia Jackman f F40 Maguiresbridge Running Club 30:59,7

115. 653 Paul Mitchell m MO 31:30,0

116. 492 Pauline Mc Brearty f F50 31:30,7

117. 483 Rosemary Connolly f F50 Aghyaran Athletics 32:03,8

118. 486 Berni Sheridan f F50 Donegal Town 33:23,7

119. 498 Teresa Maguire f FO Rock Runners 33:44,6

120. 638 Antóin Duffy m MJ 33:56,7

121. 641 Paul Duffy m M40 34:03,4

122. 642 Fran Duffy f FO 34:03,5

123. 594 Oliver Mc Evoy m MJ 37:09,3