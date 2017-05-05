'We've got nothing to lose' - Ollie Horgan

For those sitting down to their football coupons this week, the meeting of Cork City and Finn Harps at Turner’s Cross on Friday night looks like the ultimate home banker.

Cork, flying high in the Premier Division, have won every game they’ve played this season.

They’re going for a 12th straight win in the league and standing in their way and another three points is a Harps team which due to injuries, will be severely weakened yet again.

Harps boss, Ollie Horgan, must be getting tired of fielding queries on the conditions of his absent players. Unfortunately, the treatment room remains as busy as ever. He must also plan without the experienced Barry Molloy whose sending off at Bohemians last Friday night rules him out of the Cork game.

“In some ways, we’ve nothing to lose,” Horgan said.

“Nobody is expecting us to get a result. Look, Cork are absolutely flying at the minute. They beat St. Pat’s in the League Cup on Monday with a second string team.

“The fear that I have is that they could give us a tanking. The last thing we need to happen is to concede one early, because it could end up being a very long night.”

Harps travel south on the back of two 2-0 defeats against Drogheda and Bohs. Those results have left Horgan’s side just one place and one point above the drop zone.

Ciaran O’Connor made a welcome return from injury at Dalymount Park and he’ll start again on Friday night but Horgan is not expecting anyone else to become available that weren’t involved last weekend.

Training

“I’ll put it to you this way, we didn’t have a big turn-out at training on Sunday and Monday,” he said.

“A couple of those who played at Bohs were carrying knocks and didn’t train either.

“But we’ll go with what we have and we’ll see how we get on. Cork’s run of wins probably has to come to an end at some stage. Will it come to an end on Friday night? It would be great.

“They’ve enjoyed a fantastic run of results and someone pointed out to me that Dundalk are actually closer to us in the table than they are to Cork at this stage. That shows where Cork are at.”

Friday night’s game, which kicks off at 7.45pm, is one of five in the top division. They mark the start of the second series of games in the fixtures programme.