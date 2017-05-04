Dundalk v Finn Harps to be shown live on Eir Sport

Finn Harps' SSE Airtricity Premier Division game at Dundalk next month will be shown live on Eir Sport.

The match at Oriel Park will be played on Friday night, June 23rd, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The game is one of several live games confirmed by Eir Sport over the coming weeks.

Last season, Harps' 2-2 draw at Derry City was shown live on Setanta. It was a game of high drama with Sean Houston heading a last minute equaliser for the Donegal club.

The game at Dundalk will be the first time this season that Harps will feature in a live game.

And it will be the second meeting of the two clubs this season. Dundalk won 2-0 in Ballybofey in April.