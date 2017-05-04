Back in Donegal - Chloe is savouring her European success

With a first ever European Badminton Championship medal in the bag, Chloe Magee’s decision to focus solely on her mixed doubles game looks to be paying off.

Back home in Donegal after the thrill and excitement of winning a first ever European Championship medal for Ireland, Chloe said it was a big decision, after the Olympics, to start concentrating on improving her mixed doubles game with her brother Sam.

“My own game just wasn’t happening for me,” she said.

“Something had to give and I knew that myself and Sam could do well if we were to put a bit more into our game.

“Going to Denmark, we were in good form. We knew that we were playing well, although we had a tough draw to start with.”

The Donegal siblings opened the championships in impressive style, defeating the No. 5 seeds, Jaccon Piek and Selena Arends from Holland in the first round.

“They’d got to the quarter-finals in the World Championships and were in Rio too, so to beat them was a massive win,” Chloe said.

“It set us on our way and to end up winning our quarter-final and to win a bronze medal for Badminton Ireland at these championships was just brilliant.”

The planned homecoming celebrations on Sunday evening had to be deferred until Monday because Chloe missed her flight home to Dublin from Copenhagen.

“The medal ceremony was delayed on Sunday evening and we missed the flight,” she said.

“My mum and dad were going up to Dublin on Sunday evening to meet us at the airport, but I’d to phone them and tell them we wouldn’t be there.”

In the end, Chloe came back to Dublin by herself on Monday and Sam headed off on holiday to Malaga.

“Our coach went to Las Vegas, Sam went to Malaga and I came back to Donegal!,” Chloe said.

Next week, Sam and Chloe will link up again to play in a team event in Germany.

For now, there are a few more days of relaxation in Donegal and some time to enjoy her medal success. She has dedicated her win to all those who have played their part in helping her in her career up until now, making special reference to the team at the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown.

“Everyone knows a player’s coach, but there are so many others behind the scenes who don’t get the credit for what they do as well,” she said.