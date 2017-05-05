Donegal hurlers have last chance this Saturday against Monaghan

The Donegal hurlers have a last chance in the Nicky Rackard Cup when they take on Monaghan on Saturday.

The game is fixed for Inniskeen with a 3 p.m. throw-in and Donegal will be hopeful of advancing.

The game is a quarter-final and it will come down to what Donegal turns up on Saturday.

Last weekend, they suffered a very heavy defeat at the hands of Tyrone in Carrickmore after opening their campaign with an impressive win over Armagh in Letterkenny.

Prior to last week, they had handed out a heavy defeat to Tyrone in Letterkenny, and there was some dismay at the way they capitulated last weekend, losing by 15 points, 4-19 to 0-16.

Saturday's quarter-final is a last chance saloon for the Donegal side but they should be good enough to overcome a Monaghan side who have not shown much form this year.

But they will have to improve greatly on last week's performance.