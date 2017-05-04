Fourteen clubs attend Tir Chonaill AC Open Meet

Athletes from fourteen clubs across the North West and farther afield made the annual Tir Chonaill AC Open meet a most enjoyable and competitive affair on Sunday last.

Memorable performances came in many disciplines with the throws gaining the limelight.

A record number entered the Hammer, held at 9am for health and safety reasons, and found Brendan O'Donnell, Lifford Strabane getting very close to a European Junior qualification with numerous throws over 60metres -winning heave 63.48m. A welcome visitor Lynsey Glover from the Lagan Valley club in Belfast was also very happy with a 43.23m winning best to take the women's title.

The Shot Putt also had record entries and lived up to expectations when the Kelly brothers from St Johnston/Finn Valley gave the spectators much to talk about. James in the U18 5k event in the final round got out to a massive 18.12metres - centimetres short of automatic qualification for the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games. Older brother John was equally impressive with a 16.35m best putt in the 7.26k Senior competition.

Many of the county's young athletes fresh from outstanding performances at the resent Irish indoors in Athlone and UK Sporthall finals in Manchester also contested the middle distance, sprints/hurdles and jumping events.

Tir Chonaill AC would like to thank all the athletes, coaches and parents that supported the event, club and visiting officials for providing a professional officiating and hospitality service, Brendan O'Donnell, Martin and Georgina Drumm, for electronic timing - the latter also as President of Athletics Ireland was a most welcome guest and made numerous presentations throughout the day

Results

100m Boys U18 1 Denis McGinley, Milford AC 12.77secs; 2 Declan Sharkey, Tir Chonaill AC

100m Men: 1 Naseer Sherad, Finn Valley, 12.79secs

80m Boys U12 1 Etan Dewhirst, Tir Chonaill,13.07secs; 2 Jamie Kennedy, T. C.; 3Luke Fitzmarice, N.Leitrim

80m Girls U12 1 Chloe McGlynn, Milford, 13.35secs; 2 Ava Fallon, N.Leitrim, 3 Aisling Meehan, T.C.

100m Boys U14 1 Conor McGinley, Milford, 14.05secs; Leo Carey-McDermott, TC; 3 Rian O'Murchu, TC

100m Girls U14 1 Harriot McCrossan, Liford-Strabne, 14.22secs; 2 Rachel Gallagher, TC;3 Niamh Mohan, TC

100m Girls U16 Emma Brown, Rosses,14.14secs; 2 Ella McDaid, N.L;3 Gweneele Ni Dhonnabhain, TC

100m Girls U18 1Hannah Shallow, TC 14.91secs; 2 Mia McDevitt, Rosses;

75m Hurdles BU14 1 Diarmuid O'Donnell, Lifford-Strabane; 14.63secs; Michael McGonagle, F.V; 3 Cormac O'Donnell, L.S.

75m Hurdles GU14 1 Niamh Mohan,TC 12.65secs; 2 Niamh Gallagher, TC,3 E.Sommers, NL

75m Hurdles GU16 1 Ella McDaid, N.L13.57secs; 2 C.Hughes, NL;3 E.Brown, Rosses

80m Hurdles BU16 1 Eoin Sharkey, TC,13.33secs; 2Johnson Bangora, Rosses; 3 Diarmuid Giblin, NL

100m Hurdles GU18 1 Kitty McNulty, TC 20.91secs 2 Anna Reibling TC

100m Hurdles BU18 1 Declan Sharkey, TC, 22.39secs

110m Hurdles Men 1 Patrick Galvin, FV,19.52secs; 2 Chris Kearns, FV ;3 Martin Mooney, Innishowen

600m U12 mixed 1Eoin Mulligan TC 2mins 6secs; 2 Lee McNamee, TC; 3 Fergus Campbell

600m U12 girls: 1 Niamh Caldwell, TC 2 Katie Gavigan, TC, 3 Grace Meehan, TC

600m U14 Boys 1 Cathal O'Donnell, TC 1.51.8; 2 Tom Hughes, N.L;Fintan Sheedy,Milford

600m U14 Girls 1 Chloe Shiels, Letterkenny, 2.01.5; 2 Keeva Gallagher, Rosses; 3 Laura Scott, Milford

800m U16 Boys 1 Jake Holian,2.33.6; 2Daragh Mitchell, NL

800m U18 Boys 1 Declan Sharkey, TC 2.23.7; 2 Denis McGinley, Mlford

800m U16 Girls 1 Mia McCalmont, TC 2.38.6; 2Lucy McNair

Walks

U12 Girls 1,200m 1 Sarah O'Beirne, NL8.14; 2 Aoife Maguire, NL

U12 Boys 1,200m 1 Luke Fitzmaurice, NL 8.14; 2 Fintan Dewhirdt, TC; 3 Luke Ward, TC

U14 Boys 1 Darragh Mitchell

U16 Girls 1 Sarah Brady, NL 2 Aidlinn Cullen, NL

Long Jump

Boys 2004 1Joseph Gillespie, FV, 4.76m; 2Leo Carey-McDermott, TC 3 Michael McGonagle, FV

Girls 2004 1 Rachael Gallagher, TC, 4.06m; 2 Harriot McCrossan, L.S; 3 Niamh Brown

Boys 2006 1 Ethan Dewhirst,TC 3.31m; 2 Eoin Mulligan; 3 Fergus Campbell

Girls 2006 1 Caoimhe Gallen, L.S. 3.27m; 2 Faith Lynott, Carrick on Shannon; 3 Ava Anderson, TC

Boys 2002 1 Eoin Sharkey, TC 4.95m; 2 J Bangora, Rosses; 3 Adam Barnes, TC

Boys 2000 1 Denis McGinty, Milford, 4.86m; 2 Declan Sharkey, TC; 3 Edward Grant, FV

Girls 2000 1 Hannah Shallow, TC 4.00m

Men 1 Naseer Sherzad, FV , 5.26m

High Jump

Girls 2006 1 Caoimhe Gallen, L-S 90cm; 2 Grace Meehan, TC

Boys 2006 1 Cormac Carr, TC 1.10m, 2 Luke Ward, TC; 3 Alan Beirne, NL

Girls 2004 1 Tori Murchan, TC 1.25m; 2 Emma Farren, TC 3 Maebh Houston, Milford

Boys 2004 1 Michael McGonagle, FV 1.40m; 2 Rian O'Mhurchu TC; 3 R.Galvin, FV

Boys 2002 1 Jude McCrossan, L-S 1.65m; 2 Patrick Marry, Rosses, 3 Declan Slevin, FV

Girls 2002 1 Aisling Mohan, TC, 140m; 2 Gweneele Ni Dhonnaghain, TC; 3 Leah Mc Garvey, Rosses

Girls 2000 1 Mia McDevitt, Rosses, 1.45m

Men 1 Patrick Galvin, FV 160m; 2 Martin Mooney, Innishowen

Shot Putt

Men 1 John Kelly, FV, 16.35m; 2 Damien Crawford, L-S; 3 Thomas McGrane, St Peters, Drogheda,

Masters 1 Joe Joyce, Rosses, 8.56m

Men 2000 1 James Kelly, FV 18.12m; 2 Edward Grant, FV 3 Aaron Bradshaw, N.L.

Boys 2002 1 Jamie Lecky, FV 10.51m; 2 Shane Breslin, TC 3 John Fallon, NL

Boys 2004 1 Leo Carey McDermott,TC 11.48m; 2 Jordan Gallagher, Rosses, 3 Fiachra O'Donnell, TC

Boys 2006 1 Alec Anderson, TC,8.37m; Cormac Carr, TC , 3 Charlie McNeely, TC

Women 1 Bridget McDyer, FV, 10.01m; 2 Lynsey Glover, Lagan Valey

Girls 2006 1 Faith Lynott, Carrick on Shannon, 5.44m. 2 Ava Anderson, TC, 3 Tori Carr, TC

Girls 2004 1 Adrienne Gallen, L-S 10.49m; 2 Anne Marie McBride, L-S 3 Una O'Donnell, Rosses

Hammer

Women 1 Lynsey Glover, Lagn Valley,43.23m

Men/U20 1 Brendan O'Donnell, L-S 63.48m

Boys 2000 1 Aaron Bradshaw, NL 25.82m

Boys 2002 1 Jude McCrossan, L-S 48.25m, 2 Shane Breslin,TC. 3 John Fallon, NL

Boys 2004 1 Cormac O'Donnell, L-S 33.18m

Girls 2002 1 Olivia Cuskelly, L-S 41.07m; 2 Laura Mulvanney-Kelly, NL

Girls 2004 1 Adrienne Gallen, L-S 41.74; 2 Anne Marie McBride, L-S; 3 Erica Greene, NL