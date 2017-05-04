First week of National Finals of Community Games in Dublin this weekend

The first section of the National finals will take place at the National Sports Campus in Dublin this weekend.

Donegal will be well represented with competitors taking part in Cross-country, Marathon, Mixed Distance Relays, Soccer, Futsal, Table tennis, Quiz, Draughts, Gymnastics and Swimming.

Managers and parents are reminded that registration is at 8.30am and competitions commence at 9.30am. The County manager for the weekend is Mary Crossan and the registration and information table will be available in the Community Games marquee. The best of luck to all taking part.

The National AGM will also take place this weekend in the Crown Plaza Hotel Blanchardstown.Outgoing President Gerry Davenport and Bernie Brennan outgoing Director for PR and Marketing are expected to be re-elected unopposed for a further term. To celebrate the Golden Jubilee year of the Community Games a special function will be held this Saturday in the Hotel with a number of dignitaries attending.

Areas are reminded that the Gaelic and Talent competitions will place in the Glenswilly GAA Centre on May 20th,only two competitors in each section can enter the Talent.