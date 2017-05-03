Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny, host 5k road race next week

Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny will host their annual 5k road race and walk on Wednesday, May 10th.

It will be the fourth time the school has hosted the event and they hope it will be as successful as previous years.

The race will begin and finish at the school.

Registration opens at 5.30pm while the race will begin at 7.30pm.

Local businesses have kindly sponsored some great prizes for the winners of various categories.

There will be parking available at the school and refreshments after the race at the school.