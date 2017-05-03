Donegal GAA Club Call

URRIS

CLG Iorras wish to offer our deepest sympathy to the family of our Vice President and former Chairman John Joe Mc Daid who died last weekend. John Joe was was a true gael who for many years did great work with the GAA in England and on his return home he became involved with our club, he was a great supporter of all teams and travelled to so many games home and away, travelled from Buncrana every Thursday night to help out at the bingo and covered the gate at home games until his health failed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his sons Patrick, Denis Martin and their families, his sister Rose and family circle at this sad time. Ar dheis de do raibh a anam.

Both senior and reserves teams home this weekend to Carndonagh. Senior match at 6.00pm followed by the reserve game at 7.30pm.

Match ‘n’ Win: Thursday April 27th. No Jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 7, 9, 10 & 21. €15 winners: Neil O'Donnell, Rooskey; Des Kemmy, Ballyliffin; Donna Doherty, Rooskey; Charlie Gibbons, Beltra, IOD; Patrick Harkin, Annaugh. Jackpot next week €3,180.

Club Iorras: April Winners: €50 Eamonn Reidy, Isle of Doagh; €30 Kathleen Doherty, Tiernasligo; €20 Michael Farren, Letterkenny.

Club Bingo every Thursday night in St Mary's Hall, Clonmany at 9.00pm.

Fixtures: Saturday: U8 team home to Moville at 11am.

Saturday: U10 Go Games away to Moville at 11am.

CLG Iorras offer our deepest sympathy to CLG Buncrana on the recent death of their club President Denis Bonner.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

TCG Youth Board held its annual Peter McGlynn Tournament on Sunday at Greenford alongside a Blitz and Girls Tournament. The club was delighted to welcome Peter's parents, Mickey and Margaret McGlynn who travelled over from Donegal for the event. Congratulations to the winners; Cup - Tara, Shield - Tir Chonaill Gaels and Plate - North London Shamrocks. Thank you to all the young players, managers, coaches, families and supporters who attended on the day and to all at Tir Chonaill Gaels who worked so hard behind the scenes to make it such a successful tournament.

London v Leitrim - Ruislip - Sunday 28th May

Tickets for the official opening game of the new Ruislip Stadium are available now from Mark Gottsche on 078 7260 0074.

Upcoming Dates

Charity Quiz Night - Friday 19th May at the Clubhouse - 8.30 p.m. start. All welcome.

TCG Race Night - Saturday 10th June

All-Britain Competition - Thursday 6th - Sunday 9th July

MALIN

Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship Group A Fixture: Bundoran V Malin on Sunday the 7th of May at Gaelic Park Bundoran at 2:00pm, Reserves at 12:30pm. The seniors warmed up for this match with the Tom Farren Cup final against Moville – see Facebook for result.

The club would like to wish Aoife McColgan, Michael Naughton and all of her Donegal Senior ladies teammates the best of luck in the Division 1 League final against Cork in Parnell Park, Dublin on Sunday 7th of May at 4:00pm.

The club would like to thank all the people who supported the club in the bag packing at Supervalu in Carndonagh last Saturday and to all club members who helped in any way to make it a success. They would also like to thank all the staff and management at Supervalu for this fundraiser.

The under 10’s boys and girls played against St. Eunan’s in Letterkenny in their Go Games series last Saturday, they play at home this weekend against Carndonagh at 11:00am. The under 12’s beat Naomh Padraig, Muff last Tuesday, they are at home to Buncrana on Tuesday at 6:45pm. The under 14’s are at home to Naomh Colmcille, Newtown on Wednesday at 7:00pm. The under 16’s are playing Carndonagh on Tuesday at home 5:30pm. The minor beat Naomh Colmcille, Newtown on Wednesday night on a scoreline Malin 3-20 Naomh Colmcille 3-08 to reach the final. The minors played in the Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor final against Naomh Padraig Muff on Monday night – see Facebook for result. The Under 14 girls are playing at home to Naomh Columba this Saturday the 29th of April at 12:30

NAOMH ULTAN

The Senior team played out a hard fought draw with Fanad on Saturday evening with nine points each in Dunkineely only to be told by the referee that Fanad won by a point. The matter is being dealt with at County Board Level.

There was no winner of the Royal Flush Jackpot. Numbers Drawn were: 7, 10, 11, 13 Consolation prizes went to: Patrick McGowan, St John’s Point. Cole Quigley, Castleview. Gerry Melly, Brenter. Jackpot next week: € 2400.

Bingo in clubhouse every Friday night at 9:00pm.

The U-12 team played out an entertaining game against Four Masters. Score being N.Ultan, 3-5 Four Masters 6-6. Team and scorers: Louis Clapman, Shay Byrne, Eoin Cunningham, Pauric Cunningham, Conor Gallagher, Jack Hegarty (2-3), Matthew Byrne (0-1), Jamie Lowther, Brian Carey, Jessica Kelly (0-1), Melissa O’Shea (1-0), Michaela Murray, Shay McNulty.

The Reserve Team play Carndonagh on Sunday 7th May at 12:30pm in Dunkineely, in the Championship. The Senior Team are on at 2:00pm also against Carn.

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 25th of April are 1-4-7-5-2-3-6-8. Mary Herron matched first 3 numbers and gets €60.00. Jackpot for the 2nd of May is €5850

Congratulations to Caoimhe McGlynn who won an All-Ireland U13 hand ball Plate in Galway on Sunday.

Our senior ladies retained their Gaeltacht crown in fine style against Termon on Monday morning in Falcarragh. Termon started with 2 points in the 3rd and 4th minute before Gemma Glackin equalised with 2 points on the 7th and 8th minute. Termon took control then and score 6 points to put them 08 to 02 up after 20 minutes. Colene McGrath scored a goal then for Glenfin to bring Termon’s lead back to just 3 points but a late penalty for Termon scored by Maureen O’Donnell put Termon in at half time 1.08 to 1.02 up.

Termon extended their lead to 8 points on the 8th minute of the second half and this was to be their last score of normal time. Gemma Glackin scored 1.01 to bring it back to 4 points again the goal coming in the 22nd minute. Glenfin took control then scoring 4 more points, the equaliser coming from Annamarie McGlynn late in the game and this score put the game into extra time on a score line of Termon 1.10 Glenfin 2.07.

In the first half of extra time Glenfin scored 2 points one from Danielle McGinley and one from Colene McGrath to put Glenfin in at half time 2 up. Sinead McGinty and Gemma Glackin added 2 more point to put Glenfin 4 up before Sinead Mc Ginty killed the game off with a goal on the 5th minute of the second half. Termon replied with a point on the 8th minute of the second half of extra time and this was to be the last score of the Gaeltacht final leaving Glenfin Champions on a score of Glenfin 3.11 – Termon 1.11. This was a great fight back by the girls and congratulations to all involved.

Glenfin Team: Sharon McGlynn; Jessica Martin, Sinead McGinty 1.01, Sinead Doherty, Emma McGlynn, Annamarie McGlynn 0-1, Diane McGlynn, Kathy War, Ann Marie Logue, Gemma Glackin 1.05, Colene McGrath 1.03, Katie Long, Mary Ward, Aine Ward, Karen Ward. Subs Used: Mary Martin, Danielle McGinley 0-1, Maggie Farrely, Tara Martin.

Our senior men qualified for the senior Gaeltacht final with a fine performance against Dungloe in Falcarragh on Sunday 3.08 to 1.09. However, they lost out to Cloughaneely in the final 0-11 to 0-6.

Glenfin Team: Andrew Walsh; Gary Herron, John Harkin, David Carr; Daniel McGlynn, Frank McGlynn, Paddy O’Connor; Hugh Foy, Stephen Ward; Conor Ward, Stephen McGlynn, Gary Dorrian; Conor McBride 0-4, Jason Morrow, Stephen Carr 0-2. Subs Used: Gavin McDermott, Kevin McGlynn, Stephen McDermott, Ronan Gallagher, Paddy McGrath.

Our Seniors and Reserves start their Intermediate Championship campaign off next Sunday with a home fixture against St Naul’s at 1.30pm and 3pm.

Well done to the 3rd team who had a great away won over neighbours Naomh Conaill on Saturday evening. Final score 1.09 to 08. Their next fixture is away to Ardara on Saturday the 14th at 6.00pm.

Well done to the U16 boys who maintained their unbeaten run with a draw at home with Glenswilly on a score of 2.10 each.

MACCUMHAILL’S

The thirds were away to Pettigo and well-beaten, there is no game this week for them. The reserves lost to Naomh Columba by a goal, 1.11 to 2.11 and the seniors were cruelly denied the full 2 points when a dubious decision saw Glen awarded a goal at the death to end the game 0.11 to 1.08. This week is championship and we host St. Michael’s. Reserve throw in at 12.30 followed by seniors at 2.00. All support welcome.

The Bingo takes place in the Villa Rose Hotel on Sunday night with an 8.30pm start. The Snowball jackpot is €9,000 for 45 numbers or less. All are very welcome.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €5,600. The numbers drawn were 1, 11, 12 and 30. There were 4 match 3 winners, Jacqueline Harper, Noreen Lynch, Liam Kelly and Conor & Daniel Lynch who each receive €40. Next week’s jackpot is €5,700 and John Lillis’ team is selling.

Red Hugh’s

Club Lotto & 100 Club Results 27/04/17. The numbers drawn were 3,1,8,7,6,4,2,5. There was no winning sequence, Lucky Dip winner Willie Armstrong, Ard McCool €30. Next week’s jackpot is €2,600

This week’s 100 Club winner was No.88 Sam and Bernie Patterson Ardnaganna €100.

Congratulations to the minors who defeated Gaoth Dobhair on Friday night in the NRB Division 2 Shield semi-final in Monellan. The boy's ran out 2:09 to 2:08 winners in a thrilling game of football. Red Hughs lead for the majority of the game but a Gaoth Dobhair goal in final minutes left the scores level but Red Hughs composed themselves to score the winning point with the last kick of the game. This was a brilliant team performance from a very young Red Hugh's side who's workrate was immense from the start till the end of the game. The boy's should take great confidence from this game heading into the final.

Red Hugh’s u12 girls recorded their first win of the season when they travelled to Glenfin on Tuesday evening with a panel of 22.

Gaeil Fhanada

Loreto Community School, Milford are organising a 5k on the 8th of May at 7pm. Further details can be found on our Facebook page.

Another sad day in the Gaels parish as one of our Senior players departs for pastures new. Mylie McBride and his partner Niamh are off on their journeys to join Mylie's recently departed nephew Barney McBride in Oz.

Gaeil Fhánada was well represented on the under age county scene at the weekend as both minor girls Orlaigh Carr and Caoimhe Walsh were part of the county minor squad who played Fermanagh while Lauren Carr was also in action with the under 16 team against Monaghan.

Gaeil Fhanada lost out to Naomh Naille in the Donegal Gaeltacht semi-final on Sunday. Scór deiridh Naomh Náille 2:12 Gaeil Fhánada 0:05.

On Saturday evening a late Niall Carr point gave us a one point win against Naomh Ultan in Dunkineely.

Up next is the Intermediate Championship against old foes Cloughaneely which takes place next Saturday at 7pm in Falcarragh.

Gaeil Fhánada and Glenswilly faced off in the Northern Regional Board Minor League final in Dunfanaghy and Bernard McGettigan’s team came out on top, Gaeil Fhánada 0:10 Gleann tSúilí 1:05. Team: Eoin Mc Gonigle, James Sweeney, Johnny Gallagher, Seán Sweeney, Brandon Mc Clafferty, Matthew Gallagher, Darren Mc Elwaine, Bernard Mc Gettigan (0:03), Fergus Friel (0:01), Liam Walsh (0:01), Mark Mc Ateer (0:03), James Kerr, Shaun Kerr (0:01), Niall Shiels, John Friel (0:01). Subs., Eoghan Mc Grenaghan for Niall Shiels, Ciarán Coyle for James Kerr, Eoghan Shiels, Niall Crerand, Casey Poole, James Howe, Joshua McAteer

Lotto Results: Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 22, 23. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: John Blaney, Rosnakill. Next weeks jackpot is €2,200.

Na Cealla Beaga

Minor Board quiz: Get you and your families brains in gear for this year's big family quiz which will be held in the Tara Hotel on Sunday 14th May at 6.00pm

Kilotto numbers 6,15,16,22 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,300 There was 1 match 3 winner, PJ Gallagher, Bungostin, winning €60.

There was no winner of the bingo Jackpot. Next weeks bingo jackpot is at €7,000 on 45 no.'s. Bingo every Monday at 9pm in the Foresters Hall.

Lip Sync Battle: Contact Fionnuala Cunningham re purchasing DVD of the night.

In conjunction with The Foróige Drug & Alcohol Project the Minor Board are providing a fun 6 week drug education program. The program will consist of the following; developing communication & decision making skills, factual alcohol and drugs information regarding the danger and effects, maintaining positive friendships, increase self esteem and strategies to avoid peer pressure.

This programme is free of charge, starting Thursday 4th May in club rooms, Fintrafrom 6.30-7.30pm for 6 weeks for children aged 12-15 years of age.

If you wish your child to partake in this course please text Erin on 087 7845561 .

Spaces are limited or if you require further information about this please contact 087 7845561.

Best of luck to Aisleen Cunningham and the Donegal Ladies team as they play Cork in the Division 1 final on Sunday in Parnell Park.

We wish Naomh Columba players Amy Carr and Erin Cunningham a speedy recovery after the ladies game on Sunday.

CLOICH CHEANN FHAOLA

Míle mile buíochas do áchan duine a cuidiú linn i rith an deireadh seachtaine agus do na lucht tacaíochta a tháining amach óna clubanna uilig! Buíochas do Mary McClafferty agus na mná sa chistín - bhí ám gnóthach agaibh agus tá muid uilig buíoch daoibh! Comghairdeas mór don foireann sinsear- buaiteoirí Cluiche Ceannais an contae! Guímid gach ráth oraibh sa Comórtas na hÉireann in Tuar Mhic Céide!! Ní raibh an t-ádh ag an foireann sóisear ar an lá in éadan foireann laidir Naomh Náille – ach cluiche are dóigh a bhí ann! Comghairdeas do na buaiteorí seo a leanas:

Cailín Gaelach – Shauna Ní Dubhchain (ionadaiocht do CLG Gaoth Dobhair)

Tráth na gCeist – Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Faoi 15 Sraith Uí Cheallaigh – Gaoth Dobhair

Cluiche Ceannais Sóisear (na mBán) – Naomh Muire

Cluiche Ceannais Idirmheánach (na mBán) – Naomh Conaill

Cluiche Ceannais Sinsear (na mBán) – Gleann Fhinne

Cluiche Ceannais Soisear (na bhfearr) – Naomh Náille

Cluiche Ceannais Sinsear (na bhfearr) – Cloich Cheann Fhaola

No rest for our reserve and senior teams after the Comórtas, they are straight into championship action this weekend with a home game against Fanad on Saturday evening. Reserves at 5:30 and seniors at 7:00 pm! Best of luck to both teams!

Club Lotto: Numbers drawn on Wednesday, April 26th, were 1,4,7,8,10,11. No Jackpot winner! We had 1 match 5 - congratulations to Donnacha Ryan, Co. Tipp winner of the €100!

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3 7 8 9 12. The 3 x €50 winners were Bridget Duffy, Claudy, Co Derry; Damien Kilfeather, Beanfield, Knocknahur, Co Sligo; Jay Lee & Zoe Smyth, White Maple, Bundoran. Next weeks Jackpot will be €5600

Senior and Reserves: Both teams hosted Naomh Conaill on Sunday last.The Reserves produced their best display of the year so far but unfortunately went down narrowly losing 2-10 to 0-18. The Seniors fared much better and gained their second win in the league with a 4 point victory over their visitors on a 2-13 to 2 9 scoreline. A minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late Sean McEniff RIP before the Senior match.

Next week sees the first round of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship when we host Malin.The Reserve match throws in at 12.30 and the Senior game at 2pm.

The Club hosted an U10 Blitz on Saturday last.

The U12s have a league match against Naomh Mhuire at home on Monday night. The U14s were defeated by Aodh Ruadh on Monday night their next fixture is against Naomh Mhuire The minors made a very dissappointing exit from the minor league when they were defeated by Naomh Columba in Fintra on Monday afternoon.

Ladies: The U12s are training on Friday at 3pm, The U14s lost their game away against Robert Emmet’s last week, they train Monday at 5pm and Saturday at 10am. The U16s have a friendly game away to Drumcliff on Thursday whilst the Realt Ruadh Ladies team are training Wednesday and Friday at 7pm this week.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh delivered another stellar performance in Father Tierney Park as they saw off the challenge of Killybegs to make it five wins in five outings.

The reserves also had a big win over Killybegs in a one sided affair. Aodh Ruadh welcomed Michael Lawless back to the fold after a spell away and he duly added a neat point.

This Saturday championship takes centre stage as Aodh Ruadh begin their quest for that elusive first ever intermediate football title away to Milford, Reserves at 5.30, seniors at 7.

The under 16s got their first win of the league campaign with a hard earned one point victory over Naomh Ultan at Father Tierney Park last Wednesday.

The division 2 under 14 team played Bundoran on Monday evening and recorded a 10-10 to 2-3 victory with quite a number of under 12s also seeing game time. The division 1 lads face Naomh Conaill in Glenties in their first outing this season on Friday, time to be confirmed.

The next under 12 games will be on Monday 8th May. Both Division 1 and Division 2 teams will be playing against Four Masters. The Division 1 team will be at home while the Division 2 team will be heading for Donegal Town.

The under 10s had a busy weekend starting off in Derrygonnelly on Friday evening, winning two games, and then taking part in blitz in Bundoran on Saturday.

Well done to Aodh Ruadh's representatives on the team Briana Maher, Shelley Laughlin, and Mary Flora Scott on the Donegal minor team who defeated Fermanagh.

The under 14s lost out to Saint Eunan's last Saturday.

Hurling: Aodh Ruadh enjoyed a 4-14 to 0-10 victory over MacCumhaill's in an ill-tempered meeting at Father Tierney Park on Friday evening. This Friday Setanta are the guests in Father Tierney Park at 7pm in round five of the league.

Our minors defeated Dungloe away, while the U-14s drew with St. Eunan’s. They are at home this week to Burt on tonight (Thursday).

Donegal minor hurlers had a huge victory over Monaghan in the Ulster Shield semi-final in Ballybofey on Friday night, 6-25 to 1-3. Stephen Anderson captained the team from the half forward line and helped himself to 0-8 over the hour from play and frees. Conal Sweeny also performed very well throughout the game. Unfortunately Brian McHenry missed out due to injury. They play Tyrone in the final this Friday.

Good luck to Sylvester Maguire, Paddy Kelly and Eamon Martin Maguire and John Hughes who will represent the Donegal at the All-Ireland Scór Tráth na gCeist final in the Waterfront Hall, Belfast this Saturday.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €2,600. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 5, 7, 11 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Kevin Burns, Garrison; James Waters, Grange; Ben and Mary Dorrian, College Street; Margaret Meehan, Belleek; and John Flaherty, Portnason. Next draw is in McGinley's with a jackpot of €2,700 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Reserve Footballers

ST. MICHAEL’S

Both teams were away to Glenswilly in the All County League on Sunday last and both recorded good victories.

Good luck to the Senior and Reserve Teams who travel to Ballybofey on this Sunday to meet Sean MacCumhaill’s in their first match in the Donegal County Championship. The Throw ins are at 12.30pm and 2pm.

The club extends deepest sympathy to the Rodden Family, Terlin, Creeslough on the death of their father John Rodden last week.

Congratulations to our neighbours Cloughaneely on winning the Donegal County Senior Gaeltacht Championship on Bank Holiday Monday last.

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 3,4,8,9,19,20;. There were no Match 5 winners; 15 people matched 4 and their names were drawn, the winner of the €100 was Annie Langan Rinclevin Dunfanaghy; This weeks Jackpot be €3500.

The winner of the €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was Eileen Ward, Magheramena, Dunfanaghy

St. Michael’s Minor Board: Thanks to all who helped and supported and gave donations to the Bed Push on Bank Holiday Monday last.

Under 12s at home to Letterkenny Gaels on the 10th May.

Family fun day will take place at the Bridge on Sunday May 7th.

NAOMH BRID

A spirited fightback by the Reserves was spearheaded by Stephen and Pauric Mc Daid, but it wasn’t quite enough to earn a share of the spoils. Downings 1-13, Naomh Brid 0-14.

In the senior match Naomh Brid got a share of the spoils, Naomh Brid 1-4, Downings 0-7. Paul McGrory was top scorer with 1-2 but it was Dara Brogan who hit the equaliser.

A big well done to all our U10 players who played in the seasons first blitz in Naomh Ultan on Saturday morning they played four matches against St Naul’s and Naomh Ultan and were undefeated.

Naomh Brid / Pettigo U14 came up against a strong Naomh Columba on the bank holiday Monday and were second best. Team: Adam Barr, Craig Harron, Pauric Monaghan, Declan Maguire, Donal Gallagher 0-1, J Gallagher, Liam Given, Ceelan Doherty 0-2, Ryan Dinsmore 0-1, Sean Russell, Liam Gallagher 0-1, Mickey Harron, Dillion Pearson, Aaron Mc Grory 0-2, Ryan Eves. Subs Adam Lyons, Tagdh Mc Garrigle, Cale Breslin.

Naomh Brid senior and reserve teams play Naomh Columba in the Intermediate Championship in Glen on Saturday evening.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,200. The numbers drawn were 5, 8, 15, 17, 21. The €25 winners were Venessa Burgess, Shirren Travers, Oisin Gallagher, John Mc Glynn. The next draw takes place in the Bay Bush, Ballintra on the 8th May.

NAOMH COLUMBA

Both our men's teams were in league action at the weekend away in Ballybofey against MacCumhaill’s. Our reserves put in a great performance to win by 3 points while our seniors snatched a draw at the end of a tough encounter.

Both teams turn their focus now to championship this weekend as we host Naomh Brid on Saturday evening in Pairc Na nGael.

Well done to Colaiste na Carraige on being crowned Donegal Vocational Schools’ senior champions with a comprehensive win over Loreto Community School Milford on Friday last.

We would like to wish Erin Cunningham, Amy Carr and Gail Haughey a speedy recover from their injuries at the weekend.

This week’s lotto jackpot is a massive €10,000.

ST. NAUL’S

A massive congratulations to Naomh Naille Senior team on winning the Donegal Junior Gaeltacht Final on Monday 1st May by defeating Cloughaneely by 2-15 to 2-10. Well done to all the team and management. They now go forward to the All Ireland Finals in Tourmakeady Co Mayo on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

10 Week Draw: Just over one week to our first draw in our Naomh Naille ten-week club development draw. The total prize money of €25,000 will be up for grabs across the ten weeks. There will be weekly prizes of €1,000, €500, €300 and three €200 in each draw. The first draw takes place in the St Naul’s clubhouse on Friday, May 12th. An extra draw for paid-up members will be held on week six (June 16) with two prizes of €500. Entry fee is €100 (€10 per week). Tickets can be purchased online at www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Naomh_Naille.

Ticket sellers are asked to return sold tickets with money collected this Thursday evening between 8.30 and 9.30pm.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The senior and reserve footballers were defeated by Burt at the weekend. This Saturday both teams travel to Moville.

This weekend is going to be a busy one for the hurlers of Letterkenny Gaels as they cycle and Puc their way to GAA headquarters at Croke Park in Dublin. The virtual Cyclathon and Puckathon will take place in the Courtyard Shopping Centre and Páirc na nGael, Thorn Road, over the two days.

The novel fundraiser kicks off in the Courtyard Shopping Centre on the Saturday at 11am and the Gaels hope to have the journey of 236k completed on static bikes which were kindly sponsored by Halfords, Letterkenny by 5pm. Club members in teams of four will do the virtual journey alternatively and will be joined on the day by 'Ireland's Fittest Family' Team Leader, Danny Ryan.

On Sunday, attention turns to Páirc na nGael and the Puckathon where Club hurlers young and not so young will virtually Puc their way through the 236k journey where repeated lengths of the pitch will cover the distance. Sponsor cards are available from club members. Raffle tickets will also be on sale at both locations.

All club members are encouraged to take part or help out over the weekend.

Ar mhaith leat feabhas a chur ar do chuid Gaeilge in am don Ardteistiméireacht? Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn are running an intensive Irish course over three evenings on Tuesday 9th/16th/23rd May ó 7-9 i nGaelscoil Adhamhnáin le Caitlín Ní Bhroin. Beidh an dianchúrsa Gaeilge seo dírithe ar dhaoine a bheidh ag ullmhú don LC ach beidh fáilte roimh dhaoine eile má bhíonn spás ar fáil. Max 20 in group. Book a place now. Phone Bairbre 0894218215. €10 don chúrsa iomlán.

The U-8 Footballers traveled to MacCumhaill Park to take part in a Blitz with their Twin Towns rivals.

On Wednesday evening our young U-9 footballers hosted Mc Cumhaills in a mini Blitz at the Glebe. Both clubs fielded two teams with great skill on display from all the children.

Letterkenny Gaels U-12 footballers played Clg Baile Na nGalloglach on Friday past. This was a closely fought game with the hosts winning out in the end. There was plenty of upcoming talent on display on the night.

On Friday night our young U-12 girls football team continued their winning ways with a good victory over neighbours St. Eunan's. Their competitive season is now complete with a few remaining blitzes to be played.

Our U14 Camogie girls had a good win over Burt on Monday evening.

On Thursday night at Páirc na nGael our U-14 hurlers had a good win over a very young Four Masters side. Next Thursday evening the lads will welcome Dungloe to the Glebe.

Brian Diver and Cathair O Dochartaigh both played for Co. Donegal minors in the recent victory over Co. Monaghan. Maith sibh buachailli.

On Sunday at the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy our young U-10 hurlers took part in their first Blitz of the season. The team played five games where they won three, drew and lost one.

Na nDúnaibh

Comhghairdeachas le foireann na mBan. D’imir siad ina gcéad chluiche ceannais ar an Domhnach is chuaigh thart nuair a d’imir siad in éadan Naomh Muire i gcluiche ceannais Sóisir Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta. Imríodh an cluiche seo ar pháirc Naomh Mícheál i nDún Fionnachaidh. Cé go raibh an bhuaidh ag Naomh Muire thug na girseachaí taispeántas maith uafa agus is cinnte go bhfuil siad ag dul ó neart go neart. Ba mhór an truaighe nach raibh cead ag Searón Nic Rodaigh ach leath amháin a imirt mar is cinnte go ndearna sí difríocht mhór sa dara leath. Guímis gach rath ar Naomh Muire sna cluichí ceannais náisiúnta de Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

Guímis gach rath fosta ar Séaron Nic Rodaigh a bheas ar fhoireann Dhún na nGall ar an Domhnach seo nuair a imreos siad Corcaigh. Maith thú a Séaron agus ádh mór ort.

Bhí cúpla buaidh mhaith ag an fhoireann Faoi-12 ansin le goirid in éadan Baile na nGallóglach agus Naomh Mícheál. Chaill siad in éadan an Tearmain oíche Chéadaoin agus beidh siad i gcoinne Chloich Cheann Fhaola an tseachtain seo.

The Under-16 team had a good start to their league campaign with a good win over Milford and this week they had an excellent win against St. Micheal’s where the boys gave a great performance. This week they will be away against Falcarragh. The Club would like to wish Dean Mc Bride a speedy recovery from an injury he got in the St. Micheal’s match.

Chaill na mionúir ina gcluiche in éadan Ghaoth Dobhair ar an tseachtain is chuaigh thart.

Beidh sos acu anois agus bhéarfaidh seo deis dóibh díriú isteach ar a gcuid scrúdaithe. Guímis gach rath orthu sin uilig atá ag staidéar go dian ar an aimsir seo.

Beidh a gcéad chluiche ag an fhoireann Faoi—8 sna Dúnaibh tráthnóna De hAoine ag 6.30. Taraigí ar aghaidh agus tabharaigí tacaíocht do na gasúraí óga seo.

The club would also like to thank all the boys and girls who were confirmed on Saturday last.

FOUR MASTERS

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €400 in week 42 of the 2016/17 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 1st May. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Michael Devaney, Revlin & John Hannigan, Clar. The numbers drawn were 3, 8,10 and 12. The next draw takes place on Monday 8th May 2017.

The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm all Ladies Players/Coaches/Mentors must be registered.

Well done to all who took part in the Hurling & Camogie blitz on Sunday in Carndonagh.