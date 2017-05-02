Donegal players named in New York championship squad

There will be plenty of Donegal interest in Sunday’s Connacht Senior Football Championship preliminary round tie between New York and Sligo in Gaelic Park.

The New York squad includes a number of players from Donegal, including former county players, Ross Wherity of St. Eunan’s and Peter Witherow from St. Michael’s.

Danny Sutcliffe, who quit the Dublin hurler panel last year, and former Mayo defender Tom Cunniffe, also feature in a 30-man squad named by New York manager Justin O'Halloran.

Sutcliffe played in a recent challenge game for the Exiles against Rory Gallagher’s Donegal in New York.

Among the other Donegal players in the panel are Stephen Doake, Paul McGinley and Eoin Ward.