Sad week for family and Bundoran

It has been a difficult week with the death of my brother, Sean. He was a father figure in our house from a young age when our father died. He was known as the boss. He was a good GAA man in his own right, a secretary of the Bundoran club and a great advocate of St. Joseph's.

He also loved Donegal with a passion, missing few games and he was very generous with his support of the county and also the local club in any way he could.

He was given a great send off with people from all over attending the wake, many of them with a wee story of their own, help with a planning permission or a job. He did so much for so many people and he never asked what politics they were.

He was also very much loved by his family of eight, who did him proud in the last week. It was unfortunate what happened on that holiday in Gran Canaria; he almost drowned, but he just never recovered.

But he will be remembered fondly for the work he has done, not just in Bundoran, but throughout the North West. Politics was a labour of love for him and it gave him the adrenalin needed to keep going, from joining Bundoran UDC in 1960 to Donegal County Council in 1967.

We had become very close friends as the years went by and his death has left a void that has numbed us all.

GAA SEASON IN FULL FLOW

The club GAA season is now in full flow, especially at underage level. I was at an U-10 blitz today with teams from Bundoran, Aodh Ruadh, Killybegs and Pettigo. There is such great work going on at underage in the county and we are in good shape.

Next weekend we have the club championship and Malin make the long trip to Bundoran. I'm happy that we are at home but hopefully we have good weather for big numbers to get out and support their teams.

Finally, congratulations to Micheal Naughton and the Ladies team on reaching the Div. 1 league final, a great achievement. And also to Ardal McDermott and the hurlers, who despite defeat on Saturday are still in the Nicky Rackard Cup.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell