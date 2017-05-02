Glenfin's Caoimhe McGlynn wins All-Ireland Handball title

The finals of the Handball Junior Nationals were held in Galway over the weekend.

In the 13 and under category Caoimhe Mc Glynn (Glenfin) won the All Ireland Plate. She came through her group to qualify for the semi-final and won against Galway's Meabh Ni Chulain.

The final was a close affair against Kilkenny's Lauren Power. However, she dug deep to win 15-11.

Congratulations to Caoimhe